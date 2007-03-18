from the magic-of-graphene dept.
It's hard to believe that a single material can be described by as many superlatives as graphene can. Since its discovery in 2004, scientists have found that the lacy, honeycomb-like sheet of carbon atoms -- essentially the most microscopic shaving of pencil lead you can imagine -- is not just the thinnest material known in the world, but also incredibly light and flexible, hundreds of times stronger than steel, and more electrically conductive than copper.
Now physicists at MIT and Harvard University have found the wonder material can exhibit even more curious electronic properties. In two papers published today in Nature, the team reports it can tune graphene to behave at two electrical extremes: as an insulator, in which electrons are completely blocked from flowing; and as a superconductor, in which electrical current can stream through without resistance.
Researchers in the past, including this team, have been able to synthesize graphene superconductors by placing the material in contact with other superconducting metals -- an arrangement that allows graphene to inherit some superconducting behaviors. This time around, the team found a way to make graphene superconduct on its own, demonstrating that superconductivity can be an intrinsic quality in the purely carbon-based material.
The physicists accomplished this by creating a "superlattice" of two graphene sheets stacked together -- not precisely on top of each other, but rotated ever so slightly, at a "magic angle" of 1.1 degrees. As a result, the overlaying, hexagonal honeycomb pattern is offset slightly, creating a precise moiré configuration that is predicted to induce strange, "strongly correlated interactions" between the electrons in the graphene sheets. In any other stacked configuration, graphene prefers to remain distinct, interacting very little, electronically or otherwise, with its neighboring layers.
The team, led by Pablo Jarillo-Herrero, an associate professor of physics at MIT, found that when rotated at the magic angle, the two sheets of graphene exhibit nonconducting behavior, similar to an exotic class of materials known as Mott insulators. When the researchers then applied voltage, adding small amounts of electrons to the graphene superlattice, they found that, at a certain level, the electrons broke out of the initial insulating state and flowed without resistance, as if through a superconductor.
"We can now use graphene as a new platform for investigating unconventional superconductivity," Jarillo-Herrero says. "One can also imagine making a superconducting transistor out of graphene, which you can switch on and off, from superconducting to insulating. That opens many possibilities for quantum devices."
A material's ability to conduct electricity is normally represented in terms of energy bands. A single band represents a range of energies that a material's electrons can have. There is an energy gap between bands, and when one band is filled, an electron must embody extra energy to overcome this gap, in order to occupy the next empty band.
A material is considered an insulator if the last occupied energy band is completely filled with electrons. Electrical conductors such as metals, on the other hand, exhibit partially filled energy bands, with empty energy states which the electrons can fill to freely move.
Mott insulators, however, are a class of materials that appear from their band structure to conduct electricity, but when measured, they behave as insulators. Specifically, their energy bands are half-filled, but because of strong electrostatic interactions between electrons (such as charges of equal sign repelling each other), the material does not conduct electricity. The half-filled band essentially splits into two miniature, almost-flat bands, with electrons completely occupying one band and leaving the other empty, and hence behaving as an insulator.
"This means all the electrons are blocked, so it's an insulator because of this strong repulsion between the electrons, so nothing can flow," Jarillo-Herrero explains. "Why are Mott insulators important? It turns out the parent compound of most high-temperature superconductors is a Mott insulator."
In other words, scientists have found ways to manipulate the electronic properties of Mott insulators to turn them into superconductors, at relatively high temperatures of about 100 Kelvin. To do this, they chemically "dope" the material with oxygen, the atoms of which attract electrons out of the Mott insulator, leaving more room for remaining electrons to flow. When enough oxygen is added, the insulator morphs into a superconductor. How exactly this transition occurs, Jarillo-Herrero says, has been a 30-year mystery.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @07:22AM (4 children)
...with a graphene battery.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @07:26AM (3 children)
Drones with better and cheaper batteries means more pervasive surveillance.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @07:42AM (1 child)
Politics means more pervasive surveillance. That's where you fix it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @08:56AM
That's wishful thinking
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Thursday March 08, @11:21AM
Lock, door, horse, cat, bag. Batteries wont save you now.