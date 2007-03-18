from the actually...599-IS-prime dept.
Amazon launches a low-cost version of Prime for Medicaid recipients
Amazon announced this morning it will offer a low-cost version of its Prime membership program to qualifying recipients of Medicaid. The program will bring the cost of Prime down from the usual $10.99 per month to about half that, at $5.99 per month, while still offering the full range of Prime perks, including free, two-day shipping on millions of products, Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Photos, Prime Reading, Prime Now, Audible Channels, and more.
The new program is an expansion on Amazon's discounted Prime service for customers on government assistance, launched in June 2017. For the same price of $5.99 per month, Amazon offers Prime memberships to any U.S. customer with a valid EBT card – the card that's used to disburse funds for assistance programs like Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and Women, Infants, and Children Nutrition Program (WIC).
It could be a way to get users with certain health care requirements on board before Amazon launches its own health insurance company.
Also at USA Today.
Related Stories
Amazon Health-Care Move May Be Next 'Home Run' Like Cloud Services
Amazon.com Inc.'s foray into health care won't be the first time it has disrupted an entire industry by starting with an effort inside the company.
Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos is teaming up with fellow billionaires Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon to revamp health care for the 2.4 million workers and dependents of the companies they run. The move fostered widespread speculation the trio will eventually make their approach to medical care available to companies far and wide.
Bezos has a long, increasingly successful, record of starting new businesses on a small scale, often for the benefit of his company, then spreading them to the masses -- creating a world of pain for incumbents. Consider the ways Amazon is changing industries as varied as product fulfillment, cloud computing and even the sale of cereals, fruits and vegetables.
This is just a cheap excuse to follow up on the machinations of the world's richest human:
Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and JPMorgan Chase to Offer Their Own Health Care to U.S. Employees
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @01:06PM (3 children)
Although, this time, it's being used for good!
Amazon is looking to get into the health-care business, right? So, they're trying to build a user-base among those who most struggle with health care: The old and poor. Amazon is embracing the Medicaid program within its current domain of expertise; next, Amazon will extend its expertise to include health care management; then, Amazon will work with governments to extinguish the public program, and we can be free once and for all from the ineptitude of "public" control.
From the description, it looks like Amazon might have the same idea for the other aspects of the welfare state. Why bother challenging the governmental programs when you can just infiltrate and then subsume them? Bezos is a genius.
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Thursday March 08, @01:55PM (1 child)
The thing about Medicare/Medicaid is that it is funded by the rest of us, with the specific aim of funding those who are not, generally speaking, able to fund it for themselves. The "welfare state", as you called it.
Amazon's means of funding such services will be from the end-user; not from the rest of us.
What this will effectively do, if it is the only option available to these low-income folks, is shear off the bottom tiers of those who need care.
Aside from that, right now, the government's various safety nets, as lousy and eroded as they are, address a lot of healthcare needs, both directly and through insurance support programs. In this environment, with all that already handled, private sources have not come even close to picking up the remaining slack – millions of people remain without adequate (or any) healthcare. Even more so since the ACA has been interfered with by the current administration, and more yet to come.
The often bandied about assertion that private enterprise should be left handle healthcare needs and all would be well is not even true enough to handle the fraction of healthcare needs that remain now; there's no reason at all to accept any assertion that they would do so if the portion the government covers now succumbed to such ideas.
When you cheer the privatization of healthcare for the poor, you're cheering for vastly worsened circumstances for them. If that's what you intend to do, by all means, carry on. But as you do so, let's not pretend that private healthcare will be better for the poor in any way, shape or form. It might be better for (some) taxpayers, in particular those who can afford their own healthcare; it might seem better for the presently healthy taxpayer who cannot afford their own healthcare, but that is an illusion brought about by self-deception or ignorance.
For my part, I pay the taxes without protest. I think it's one of the few things the government does that is actually worth doing – you don't want to even get me started on the list of things they do that aren't. While Amazon's approach here may well benefit middle tier healthcare customers, I'm under no illusions that it will, in any way, address the lower tiers. For that, we have to spread the costs out.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @02:25PM
Not only would a private organization have to compete with a violently imposed monopoly, but it would also have to fund the very competition with which it is supposed to be competing.
The VIM is the reason that the health-care industry is so horrifically distorted; nothing about it is normal.
The insurance companies have been converted into specialized payment networks that divorce consumers from producers, a frankenstein creature that is the natural consequence of governmental meddling beginning during World War 2 (and probably before).
(Score: 1) by cocaine overdose on Thursday March 08, @02:04PM
Benzos' plays have been astounding so far, but I'm not looking forward to seeing a monopoly on healthcare (moreso than now!), that will invariably come if this testing-the-waters succeeds. But I am excited to see how Bongos will deal with the absolute clusterfuck of Customer Support that will come from all of this. Amazon is already pretty awful in timely and useful customer response, and the majority of which (the customer service handlers) are from stay-at-home mom contractors and other "make easy money from home types." HIPPA's gonna be a nightmare.
And Amazon has been growing massively huge, the things it can get away with have grown and I'm looking forward to see what path its demise will take, down the road. Will he fade into obscurity like IBM? Will governments decide (HA!) his tentacles have reached too far and dissolve him like Standard Oil? Maybe we'll see something new, like Bannanoz wage a war against the world and take Morocco as his own nation-state. Now if only the history books to be written can capture the complex emotions of the time. Surely the Athenians had such times, but everything on them is sterilized.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday March 08, @01:58PM
Medicaid recipients are required to have less than $2000 in liquid assets, and some ridiculously low income, and Amazon thinks it's a good idea to sponge $71.88 per year from these people so they can get faster free shipping?
What this really is is a program for Medicaid recipients to sign up for Amazon Prime cheaply so that other people can buy things through their account.