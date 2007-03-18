Stories
Stanford Researchers Develop Non-Line-of-Sight LIDAR Imaging Procedure

posted by martyb on Thursday March 08, @07:15PM   Printer-friendly
from the no-more-blind-corners? dept.
Science

takyon writes:

Stanford researchers develop technique to see objects hidden around corners

A driverless car is making its way through a winding neighborhood street, about to make a sharp turn onto a road where a child's ball has just rolled. Although no person in the car can see that ball, the car stops to avoid it. This is because the car is outfitted with extremely sensitive laser technology that reflects off nearby objects to see around corners.

This scenario is one of many that researchers at Stanford University are imagining for a system that can produce images of objects hidden from view. They are focused on applications for autonomous vehicles, some of which already have similar laser-based systems for detecting objects around the car, but other uses could include seeing through foliage from aerial vehicles or giving rescue teams the ability to find people blocked from view by walls and rubble.

Confocal non-line-of-sight imaging based on the light-cone transform (DOI: 10.1038/nature25489) (DX)

Whereas light detection and ranging (LIDAR) systems use such measurements to recover the shape of visible objects from direct reflections, NLOS [(Non Line Of Sight)] imaging reconstructs the shape and albedo of hidden objects from multiply scattered light. Despite recent advances, NLOS imaging has remained impractical owing to the prohibitive memory and processing requirements of existing reconstruction algorithms, and the extremely weak signal of multiply scattered light. Here we show that a confocal scanning procedure can address these challenges by facilitating the derivation of the light-cone transform to solve the NLOS reconstruction problem. This method requires much smaller computational and memory resources than previous reconstruction methods do and images hidden objects at unprecedented resolution. Confocal scanning also provides a sizeable increase in signal and range when imaging retroreflective objects. We quantify the resolution bounds of NLOS imaging, demonstrate its potential for real-time tracking and derive efficient algorithms that incorporate image priors and a physically accurate noise model. Additionally, we describe successful outdoor experiments of NLOS imaging under indirect sunlight.

  • (Score: 5, Insightful) by DannyB on Thursday March 08, @07:25PM (5 children)

    by DannyB (5839) on Thursday March 08, @07:25PM (#649641)

    Self driving cars can see around corners. Unlike puny humans.

    Ah, that sounds so much better than saying that killer robots can see around corners. Or fighting vehicles in an urban environment. Or the unmarked van parked out front that can't quite see all of your back yard.

    • (Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Thursday March 08, @07:32PM (2 children)

      by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Thursday March 08, @07:32PM (#649646) Journal

      An autonomous car kind of is a killer robot.

    • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday March 08, @08:30PM

      by bob_super (1357) on Thursday March 08, @08:30PM (#649693)

      That's not a problem, silly person.
      Soon enough, only bad guys will hide in the street, while our courageous men pick them off from drones, bots and armored vehicles. The inferiority of human vision is an asset for the Good Guys (TM).
      As far as being naked your backyard goes, we already have full sat and drone coverage. You may want to get that mole checked.

    • (Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday March 08, @08:47PM

      by realDonaldTrump (6614) Subscriber Badge on Thursday March 08, @08:47PM (#649705) Homepage Journal

      The Germans had a VERY CROOKED gun. So they could shoot around corners.

  • (Score: 1) by cocaine overdose on Thursday March 08, @07:52PM (2 children)

    by cocaine overdose (6886) on Thursday March 08, @07:52PM (#649659)

    I was going to bitch about the safety of LIDAR, but the experiments are pay-walled, and there's no access to the laser specs. But I did find that the few other experiments on NLOS require Class 3B lasers, which is a no-no boo-boo that could pave the way to taking all non-automated cars off the road, when the amount of accidents and human damage starts piling up after such a tiny detail was withheld. And now another unfortunate event, is that most automated LIDAR sensors use Class 1 lasers (like Waylmao), and EdisonTM doesn't even use LIDAR. Foiled once again, by the God-fearing Velodine and their infinite JS loops.

    • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @08:22PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @08:22PM (#649688)

      They mention this in the paper:

      First, to reduce acquisition time, a more powerful laser is needed. For eye-safe operation, this laser may need to operate in the short-wave infrared regime.
      ...[to supplements]...
      The light source (ALPHALAS PICOPOWER-LD-670-50) consists of a 670nm wavelength pulsed laser diode with a reported pulse width of 30.6psat a 10MHz repetition rate and 0.11mW average power.

      https://www.nature.com/articles/nature25489 [nature.com]

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @08:03PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @08:03PM (#649673)

    I wonder if this is the same use of "confocal" as the microscope invented by Marvin Minsky in 1955--before his major work in AI?
    https://web.media.mit.edu/~minsky/papers/ConfocalMemoir.html [mit.edu]
    Seems likely, here's a small cutting from his memoir,

    An ideal microscope would examine each point of the specimen and measure the amount of light scattered or absorbed by that point. But if we try to make many such measurements at the same time then every focal image point will be clouded by aberrant rays of scattered light deflected points of the specimen that are not the point you're looking at. Most of those extra rays would be gone if we could illuminate only one specimen point at a time. There is no way to eliminate every possible such ray, because of multiple scattering, but it is easy to remove all rays not initially aimed at the focal point; just use a second microscope (instead of a condenser lens) to image a pinhole aperture on a single point of the specimen.

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by Arik on Thursday March 08, @08:39PM (2 children)

    by Arik (4543) on Thursday March 08, @08:39PM (#649700)
    Shining lasers around as you drive through the city sure sounds like a good way to damage some eyeballs. Even if the laser is weak enough it doesn't damage them noticeably at first, long term affects should still be an issue.
    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @09:51PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @09:51PM (#649731)

      I sure hope the goggles are able to do something...

    • (Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Friday March 09, @12:26AM

      by hemocyanin (186) Subscriber Badge on Friday March 09, @12:26AM (#649788)

      As an IANAD (doctor) I wonder if it will work that way. In my rudimentary way of thinking, I can place my hand on a piece of metal that's 100 F for as long as I want and never suffer any sort of burn, but if I do the same with one that's at 500 F, I will almost instantly get a severe burn. So it seems there is some threshold effect where I could be exposed to massive amounts of energy at some particular level and experience no ill effect, but once a threshold is crossed, the effect is immediate. I suppose there is a middle ground -- if I grab a piece of metal at 120 F and don't let go, how long will it take to get a burn? If I grab that piece of metal for one second and let go for 10 -- can I do that essentially forever without getting burned?

      So blah blah blah -- what do we have here? Lasers that are safe no matter how long you stare at them? Ones that are instantly damaging? Or ones that will cause damage with sufficient continuous exposure?

