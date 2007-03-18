from the Kessler-syndrome dept.
An arXiv preprint suggests that evidence of intelligent (or trashy) life could be found by looking for space junk:
Its author, Héctor Socas-Navarro, spends most of his time at the Canary Islands Institute of Astrophysics in Spain studying the sun. But he was struck by a weird side effect of the ring of active and retired satellites circling Earth: it's a little bit opaque. And the more satellites we throw up there, the more opaque it gets. He realized that if we—or any technologically advanced aliens out there—build enough satellites, they'll eventually become dense enough to leave a faint shadow around the planet when it passes in front of a star.
And that's awfully convenient given that one of the best ways we have of spotting alien planets is by staring at their stars and waiting for tiny dips in brightness as planets pass in front of them. Essentially, Socas-Navarro's new paper proposes, if aliens have put enough satellites into orbit around their planet, we'll be able to spot the faintly opaque bubble before and after we spot the brightness dip of the planet itself.
The scale of the endeavor would be a real challenge for the aliens, however, since this idea relies on between 10 billion and one trillion satellites. "It's like building the pyramids," Avi Loeb, an astronomer at Harvard University, told New Scientist. "Each building block is easy, but putting it together is the hard engineering task."
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Grishnakh on Thursday March 08, @10:35PM
Given the extreme distance, and how little light we really get from these stars (and how slight the dimming is from a full planet) there's got to be some limit to how feasible this really is. Sure, if the aliens have a bunch of big-ass space stations (like enough to hold billions of people) and solar collectors orbiting their planet we might be able to detect the difference between that and the planet, but if they're not quite that far along it doesn't seem like we'll see anything. This really seems a bit like looking for Dyson spheres; maybe not that extreme, but still like we're trying to spot aliens who are significantly more advanced than us.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by milsorgen on Thursday March 08, @10:40PM
Even if feasible I would assume that the timeframe a developing civilization would create large amounts of potentially dangerous debris would be a very short one. Either they would use their resources more effectively or they would come up with a way to remove the potential impactors from orbit. Thus leaving a very narrow window of time to hopefully observe another intelligent lifeform, I guess it boils down to how ubiquitous life is out there.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by NotSanguine on Thursday March 08, @11:38PM
I'd go even farther than that. The issue isn't just the vast distances involved in seeking out such debris. Given the enormous time scales of the universe, should a civilization leave their space junk lying around, its' orbits would almost certainly (unless it was an incredibly large mass of junk) have decayed within a few million years, leaving nothing we could actually detect.
Consider the possibility that a species of dinosaur achieved sentience 75-100 million years ago. Even if they had a technological civilization, all traces of them would be completely eradicated (well, except possibly extremely long half-life artificial radioactive elements like P239) by now. Polymers would merely be carbon deposits. Any alloys would long ago have been degraded to their initial elements, any structures on the earth would have been completely destroyed/eroded away.
As such, if we can't definitively say (and we can't) whether or not there was a previous technological civilization *on the Earth*, the likelihood of discovering remnants of one around another star are vanishingly small.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday March 08, @10:45PM
Yep, it's completely stupid.
Don't mind me, i'm just jealous that I don't get to publish how we'll find alien civilizations by measuring how fast the CO2 goes up in their atmosphere.
Then my next publication will be looking for atmospheric nuclear explosions on exoplanets. Those would be pretty clear signs of life, right?
How about looking for radio waves originating from exoplanets, hoping that they would be modulated in ways similar to ours? Yep, that'd be totally dumb! Can I publish that?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Thursday March 08, @11:10PM
The radio modulation thing isn't *that* dumb; there's really only a few ways to modulate radio transmissions after all (amplitude and frequency being the main two). The problem is that as radio technology progresses, at least in our experience, it becomes lower-power and the modulation for more complex, making it look essentially like random noise from a distance. In short, if aliens were trying to detect *US* by our radio transmissions, they only had a relatively short window in which to do so, the time from when we first started seriously publicly broadcasting, up until we moved to digital spread-spectrum schemes. If they tried to detect us by our emanations today, they most likely wouldn't notice us. And if our technology progression is typical, that means that we're very unlikely to detect anyone who's at least as advanced as us; we'd only be able to detect them if their earlier signals (from when they were as advanced as us in the 1950s-60s) happen to hit our antennae when we were listening. It doesn't help that even those higher-power transmissions are likely to be very difficult to detect over such a distance, since they weren't meant to be detected by far-away aliens, but only used terrestrially.
Basically, SETI would make more sense if there were some aliens out there intentionally broadcasting very strong radio signals with the goal of being detected by us. That's not a great assumption.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Friday March 09, @02:31AM
What about polarization - either linear or radial?
But yeah, even that only pushes it up to possible modulations... though I honestly don't know if anyone is seriously looking at polarization at all. Heck, for all I know the interstellar medium might destroy polarization, which could actually be an advantage for a security- or obscurity-minded species.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by fyngyrz on Thursday March 08, @10:56PM
Here's the thing: Aperture synthesis. [wikipedia.org]
On earth, there are pretty obvious limits to this, although, still outright amazing.
Once telescopes are established in space... those limits move way, way down the line. The people to whom this is available to will see (even more) amazing things.
My guess: most likely, the space version of this will be entirely practical within 100 years or so, once we get resource development, manufacturing and robotics established "out there."
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Thursday March 08, @11:22PM
Here's a question for astrophysicists:
Would there be any significant advantage to locating a telescope (or array of them) in interstellar space, outside the heliosphere? Is being inside the heliosphere limiting what we can see, the way that being inside our planet's atmosphere does?
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Thursday March 08, @11:43PM
It's probably not even worth thinking about.
The closest idea to that being considered right now is probably FOCAL:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/FOCAL_(spacecraft) [wikipedia.org]
https://www.airspacemag.com/daily-planet/ultimate-space-telescope-would-use-sun-lens-180962499/ [airspacemag.com]
https://www.centauri-dreams.org/2006/08/18/the-focal-mission-to-the-suns-gravity-lens/ [centauri-dreams.org]
https://arxiv.org/abs/1604.06351 [arxiv.org]
Using the Sun as a gravitational lens by putting a telescope ~600 AU away would have a vastly greater effect on what we can observe than moving out of the heliosphere.
The next milestone after that would be sending a starchip or other craft to another star system, such as Proxima/Alpha Centauri.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Friday March 09, @01:26AM
FOCAL looks like it would require a telescope well outside the heliosphere, as it needs to be about 600AU, and the heliosphere seems to be about 120AU according to my quick Wikipedia research, so that's sorta doing what I suggested, but of course for a very different reason. One big problem with it, however, is that it can only look in one direction (toward the Sun), so if you want to see anything else, you have to move the telescope.
As for sending a starship to another star system, I don't see how that really helps much. It would let you see stuff in that system close-up, obviously, but if you want to observe lots of star systems, or even galaxies, I don't see how it's really any better than doing it right here. It'll help if you really want to see some star system that's nearby, and closer to Alpha Centauri than here (like something on the other side of it), but that's probably only a handful of systems that are close enough to AC to really make a difference; with farther systems, you're not getting that much closer.
I was just wondering if the effects of the heliosphere were causing any issues with long-range observation and if there'd be a significant difference in interstellar space. I'm not sure we know that very well at this point though, since we've only barely penetrated that region, and only with very old spacecraft that, I believe, no longer even have functional cameras. You're probably right though: it's probably insignificant.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday March 09, @02:24AM
It would be cool to stick a huge ground telescope on a moon of Planet Nine (700+ AU away). Assuming they both exist.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday March 09, @02:03AM
Wonder if there's a way to utilize an array plus degree of backscatter to look for space junk. Backscatter would make sense to detect reflected radiation from a sensor or irregulary-shaped target (asteroid belt or space junk) in motion with respect to each other, but from the perspective of a single sensor or closely-spaced group of sensors, the return reflections are interpreted as attenuation rather than a high-backscatter target.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday March 08, @11:08PM
The whole space-elevator concept would lead to a visible ring, if practical. Chemical rockets, not so much (unless they have very little gravity.)
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday March 09, @02:05AM
The space-elevator concept is to space enthusiasts as Yakub or Xenu are to religious people. Let that comparison sink in for a moment.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Friday March 09, @02:54AM
Only on Earth, and only the beanstalk variety. Earth-based "beanstalk" space elevators are so far at the extreme edge of feasability that they look increasingly unlikely to ever be possible - Carbon nanotubes, which we have good reason to suspect are approaching the physical limits of tensile strength, have only barely the strength-to-weight ratio to make it possible, theoretically. And no engineer worthy of the name would even consider building such a structure with safety margins measured in single-digit percentages.
On the moon though,and many other planet(oids) it's a whole different ballgame - existing bulk carbon fiber cable is more than strong enough to do the job with a decent safety margin. Even Mars wouldn't need much advancement in material science - If the population eer get
And of course, there are many, many other concepts that fall under the umbrella of "space elevator" : fountains, tumbling cables/wheels, etc, etc, etc - many of which are quite feasible with existing technology, even here on Earth. They just mostly have such outlandish up-front costs or concepts that they're unlikely to get built until space-travel becomes far more routine, and additional incremental cost savings are desired beyond what fully-reusable rockets could deliver. But, assuming civilization doesn't collapse in the next few centuries, nor lose interest in space, that seems rather inevitable.
It's rather like the difference between automobiles and rail - autos (rockets) are FAR more cost effective in low-traffic / low infrastructure use-cases, but rail is unquestionably vastly superior when it comes to efficiently moving large volumes of freight on a regular basis.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @10:36PM
Only technologically primitive aliens will be detectable during the brief period in their development between inventing orbital launch capability and inventing methods of recycling space junk.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday March 08, @10:49PM
https://www.space.com/17151-alien-wow-signal-response.html [space.com]
http://tweetsinspace.org [tweetsinspace.org]
https://www.sapiens.org/column/wanderers/messaging-to-extraterrestrial-intelligence/ [sapiens.org]
(Score: 0, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @10:56PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @11:14PM
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday March 09, @02:10AM
(Score: 3, Informative) by Grishnakh on Thursday March 08, @11:13PM
Perhaps the Microsoft programmers who created Tay assumed that by interacting with humans online and conducting related internet searches, the artificial intelligence would reflect an idealized image of humanity and how we communicate. Instead Tay showed us the worst of humanity’s prejudice, hatred, and bigotry.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday March 08, @11:18PM
> On November 28th, 2012, all Tweets in Space messages were transmitted via both analog and digital signals
> towards our target planet, using a high amplitude, high frequency radio telescope.
I was gonna rant about the stupidity of both twitter and a one-time transmission, going over the mind-bogglingly ridiculous odds of anyone anywhere capturing and decoding it. I guess someone has money to burn in this post-scarcity world of ours.
But instead, I just need to point out it's not fair to cut off just before the most enlighting part of the release:
Artsy pseudo-philosophical bullshit, then... move along, scientific considerations.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday March 08, @11:29PM
That's a standard feature on many artist-written descriptions of their own work. In some (many?) cases, even they don't believe the artsy pseudo-philosophical bullshit they are typing up.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday March 08, @10:59PM
So we assume that the aliens (or mutants or other species) are just like in Futurama and will gather all their garbage into a giant ball, stick it on a rocket and try to launch it into the nearest sun? OK so it was Satellites he talked about, what if the Aliens are green (in more ways then one) and they like to recycle all their old satellites then they won't leave any, or as many, clues. Sneaky aliens!
(1) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/A_Big_Piece_of_Garbage [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @11:06PM
Do we really want to meet the Malon, who never recycled their toxic waste, because dumping their garbage in outer space was slightly cheaper?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday March 08, @11:17PM
What if the aliens have transcended physical form and now exist as coded energy? We seem to be on a path to do this ourselves, sooner than later if we muck up the planet any more.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @11:19PM
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 08, @11:23PM
They are going to look for space junk around exoplanets. Massive reality check on the pseudoscience being spouted here. There is a very interesting video on Youtube about Python being used in astronomy. https://youtu.be/lWl6d7mkru4 [youtu.be]
It is worth the time to watch the whole thing, but around the 4 minute mark he talks about exoplanets and how they are "seen" today. Maybe the future projects will see more, but those are still in the pipeline and not available today.
Spoiler alert: "exoplanet" is based on a small dip in brightness looking at a star that consists of 4 pixels. And they want to see space junk. Really?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 09, @12:15AM
How to distinguish between monkeys throwing bones into orbit?