18/03/08/0748241 story
posted by janrinok on Friday March 09, @01:24AM
from the IoT-just-got-better-dept. dept.
As reported by TechCrunch:
Someone at Oculus screwed up pretty badly today [Wednesday]: An expired certificate appears to have soft-bricked all of the company's Rift VR headsets, with users still unable to fire up software on the devices and no word of an incoming fix from the company yet.
Issues were first reported several hours ago on Reddit, where a post on the topic has already garnered hundreds of comments. The problem seems to have resulted from Oculus failing to update an expired certificate with the update, which is now leaving users with an error message saying that the system "Can't reach Oculus Runtime Service."
If it must phone home, it is not yours. Words to live, and die, by.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday March 09, @01:27AM
Alas, most will get angry at the device, and not get the lesson.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday March 09, @01:36AM (4 children)
Some engineer is quickly putting the final touches on a time machine to warp back to the best possible time to sneak as a passenger into a certain roadster on a trip to far far away...
What? Go back two days to renew a certificate on time, or at least far enough to buy stocks or cryptocurrency last year? Would you actually expect that level or rationality, from the kind of mind who made the Rift fail to operate if a certificate expired, and then didn't get the certificate renewed?
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday March 09, @01:49AM (3 children)
This is why being an early-adopter is retartet. Shit, you still have motherfuckers standing in 2 mile-long lines and camping out in front of stores to pay a grand for a piece of iTrash that's more redundant and proprietary than ever before.
Early adoption should come with a free dev kit and free or significantly discounted gadget with unlimited replacements for a year or two. Code-monkeys can fix firmware bugs, but hardware bugs are more elusive and some revisions of boards are just fucked beyond rework or repair. Oh, to be a fly on the wall and watch the hardware and firmware engineers squabble and play the blame-game all day.
(Score: 3, Funny) by c0lo on Friday March 09, @02:02AM
FTFY. Now it makes sense.
retarted - like in "being hit with a tart/pie in the face again - usually because of not learning the lesson in the past".
(Score: 4, Informative) by takyon on Friday March 09, @02:14AM (1 child)
Reasons not to be a VR early adopter:
1. High cost.
2. Not enough content available.
3. Tethered high-end headsets instead of wireless.
4. 100-110 degree field of view, instead of ~200.
5. You could just use your smartphone to do it with a $5 piece of cardboard, and upgrade later.
6. Lower resolution and frame rate.
7. Worse internal and discrete GPUs than what will be available later.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday March 09, @02:25AM
Holy shit, only 100-110 with a 200 degree cap? Man, am I doubly glad I never even considered going that route. How the fuck can you have full and fast spherical rotation in gaming with such poor specs with VR headsets? Not saying that VR should be even close to that standard, but much more could be done with an optical link and a local graphics card(s) doing the heavy-lifting. Well, I guess 100-110 degrees is okay if the ϕ axis has a similar range of rotation.
Well, it is what it is. VR is a do-or-die application and turning your head quickly and seeing a blank screen with
Is unacceptable compared to your garden-variety flatscreen monitor porn vid watching.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday March 09, @01:47AM (3 children)
Sure, your computer monitor doesn't have eye tracking, accelerometers, etc. but there should be no need to connect to the Internet to use the device. And we don't need to see game exclusivity for Oculus, Vive, etc.
Certainly there are privacy concerns, since a top application will be VR 360 DEGREE PORN.
Blast from the past:
Facebook to Buy Rift Maker Oculus VR for $2bn [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday March 09, @02:01AM (1 child)
> a top application will be VR 360 DEGREE PORN.
Reminds me I need to buy more hospital shares, and find a good fund based on chiropractors' revenues.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday March 09, @02:04AM
Keeping the spine mobile usually results in a lower need for chiropractors.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Virindi on Friday March 09, @02:08AM
Coming soon: "smart" computer screens with a builtin mic and camera that only work when connected to the internet. The fact that it phones home for permission to operate is to ensure the best customer experience, you see. The nonsmart models? Oh, we stopped making them.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 09, @02:12AM (3 children)
from the.support FAQ:
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 09, @02:23AM (1 child)
thinking about it now would be a good time to release a crypto mining malware named OculusPatchMarch2018.exe but I am not motivated enough by monetary gain blame the cheap abundant Canadian pseudo legal weed...
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday March 09, @02:34AM
Reminds me of that time I illegally stole a barebones keylogger written in C++ and with source code easily Googled. With it was probably 20-30 lines which included writing all keystrokes to a text file. Place in startup folder, rename it "svchost.exe," and you're good to go. By the way, the program was too dumb to be detected by antivirus. I was really smart back then, smart enough to figure that out. But geniuses probably stole it and made it send emails and everything. Those guys are really smart.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday March 09, @02:27AM
Well, you are required to connect your high-end computer to the internet to operate the hardware...
Didn't you know that the Rift only needs the equivalent of a Radeon 5850 to run?
I'd be a shame if anything prevented the ETH miner from installing properly.