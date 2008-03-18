Police Say Nerve Agent Was Used in Attempt to Kill Sergei Skripal
Police say that they have identified a specific nerve agent as being used in an attempt to kill a Russian who once spied for the UK. They have not named the nerve agent that was used. Officers who responded to the scene have also been hospitalized:
A nerve agent was used to try to murder a former Russian spy and his daughter, police have said. Sergei and Yulia Skripal were found unconscious in Salisbury on Sunday afternoon and remain critically ill. A police officer who was the first to attend the scene is now in a serious condition in hospital, Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said.
[...] Mr Rowley, head of Counter Terrorism Policing, said government scientists had identified the agent used, but would not make that information public at this stage. "This is being treated as a major incident involving attempted murder, by administration of a nerve agent," he said. "Having established that a nerve agent is the cause of the symptoms... I can also confirm that we believe that the two people who became unwell were targeted specifically."
[...] Two other police officers who attended the scene were treated in hospital for minor symptoms, before they were given the all clear. It is understood their symptoms included itchy eyes and wheezing.
After 15th Alleged Russian Hit in the UK, Counter Terrorism Command takes over Investigation
Mr Skripal, 66, who was imprisoned in Russia for working for British intelligence and later came to the UK as part of a spy swap, is currently in critical condition, along with his 33-year-old daughter who was also taken ill. Authorities say they are trying to determine if he was poisoned.
Russia has denied any involvement, but the case has put renewed scrutiny on a string of deaths in the UK in the past two decades. The chair of the home affairs select committee, Yvette Cooper MP, wrote to Home Secretary Amber Rudd on Tuesday calling for a review of 14 other cases.
... British police say they have found no evidence of Russian involvement in any of the cases barring Litvinenko's.
"British police are under no sort of political pressure whatsoever," Tony Brenton, the British ambassador to Moscow at the time of Litvinenko's death, told the BBC. "If they had found evidence of Russian involvement in those cases, we would have followed it up."
But the UK government has faced criticism over a perceived lack of action. In the wake of Litvinenko's death, the UK tried and failed to extradite two Russian agents alleged to have carried out the hit. Instead, several Russian diplomats were expelled, provoking a tit for tat response from Russia.
...
In Salisbury, counter-terror police have taken over the investigation. The park bench where Mr Skripal collapsed has been cordoned off and a restaurant where he ate lunch has been temporarily closed.
At BBC World.
Previously: Former Russian Spy Exposed to "Unknown Substance" in Salisbury, England
A retired Russian military intelligence officer has fallen ill in England after exposure to an unknown substance. Does that sound familiar?
A man identified by local news reports as a retired Russian military intelligence officer who once spied for Britain is critically ill at a British hospital, and the authorities were investigating his "exposure to an unknown substance."
According to several reports, the man, found unconscious on a bench in the city of Salisbury, is Sergei V. Skripal, 66. He was once jailed by Moscow, then settled in Britain after an exchange of spies between the United States and Russia in 2010.
The British police have not publicly identified the man in the hospital or a 33-year-old woman who fell sick with him at a shopping mall called the Maltings.
The authorities have, however, released enough detail about what they called a "major incident" to draw some comparisons, however premature, to the case of Alexander V. Litvinenko, a former Russian spy who was poisoned in London in 2006.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 09, @03:18AM (21 children)
Nerve agents including Sarin and VX are manufactured by the British Government in Porton Down, just 8 miles from where Sergei Skripal was attacked.
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2018/03/the-elephant-in-the-room/ [craigmurray.org.uk]
Skripal is no Litvinenko
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2018/03/skripal-no-litvinenko/ [craigmurray.org.uk]
(Score: -1, Troll) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday March 09, @03:39AM (6 children)
That is true, Litvinenko was murdered through radioactive isotopes.
The signature of using nerve agents invokes North Korea but the murder of foreign spies with respect to Russia was taking advantage of all this. Now, if you compare these British murders with any taking place in North America, we have a lot of unanswered questions with the FBI and their fall-guy regarding Anthrax during the original 9/11.
The deep state are stepping up their game. From Anthrax, to Fentanyl, to mysterious disappearances of CDC personnel. Those who fight against libertarians are out to kill them and bury the truth. Whether or not it's you in Oregon who knows the whole truth, or you in Toledo who stumbled upon it accidentally. The deep state are out to kill. Will you survive?
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 09, @04:01AM (3 children)
You are one paranoid son of a bitch.
Get some help.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday March 09, @04:05AM (2 children)
Suck me off, bitch. The United States of America will never fall!
(Score: 0, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 09, @04:37AM (1 child)
The sanctity of the US was never under discussion.
You're obviously seriously mentally disturbed.
I intend to refer your comments to the US authorities, who may find your behavior interesting enough to warrant further investigation.
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday March 09, @05:08AM
Tell them to suck me off.
The United States of America will never falll!
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Friday March 09, @06:19AM (1 child)
You think that Libertarians work at the CDC? Surely the CDC is the opposite of what Libertarians stand for.
(Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Friday March 09, @05:22PM
Studying, treating, and helping prevent the spread of diseases is against liberty? If you think the only or even primary thing the CDC does is manage quarantines you are quite mistaken. Even in that case a proper quarantine is a canonical example of a just restriction of individual liberties, I would hope people who respect liberties are exactly who is managing it.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by khallow on Friday March 09, @04:31AM (10 children)
Transporting nerve agent from anywhere on the planet is no harder than getting it out of a secure UK facility.
This is just a classic case of whataboutism without even bothering to support the claim with evidence. The problem with this narrative is that Russia has killed Russian defectors before. Meanwhile UK hasn't.
The second link is completely without support. Sergei Skripal is portrayed as a "traitor who sold the identities of Russian agents abroad to the UK, in exchange for hard cash". So what? It's all justified by:
In other words, everyone is bad so it doesn't really matter who does what.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 09, @05:58AM (1 child)
I feel strangely dirty for modding up a foe, but for once the commentary is worthy.
(Score: 2) by Osamabobama on Friday March 09, @05:48PM
I don't see Anonymous Coward on the list below...
(Score: 2) by Pav on Friday March 09, @01:52PM (7 children)
Whataboutism? So you're suggesting people should evaluate a narrative in isolation ignoring context? Basically "shut up and swallow the blue pill". Yes, Putin and his hangers on should be suspect, but I also suspect any of the US three letter agencies - gotta love that sweet Russia Russia narrative.
Frankly ANY happening that is too convenent should be suspect in this day and age. Perhaps the UK secret services are squeemish about attempting such a thing, but their US counterparts certainly aren't. There are too many known false flags to pick from, and plenty of verified lies to the public. There were even suspect chemical attacks in Syria quite recently, supposedly by Assad, with videos appearing before the actual attack etc... and, WHY would Assad use such weapons when he was actually winning the war? It never made sense. Additonally it's interesting that the US has given up on looking for a legitimate excuse to enter the theatre, and have just gone ahead regardless by setting up bases in northern Syria. This has displeased previous US ally Turkey which has gone as far as to threaten to attack these bases. Turkish media has even published detailed maps of these bases with the fondest hope that someone else will attack them first.
What is it I hear you say? The US wouldn't do something this drastic (ie. a nerve agent attack) on such a good allies turf? Just browse the old declassified stuff - they were planning on a false flag goddamned terrorist campaign on **US soil** just so they could attribute it to Castro. I'm sure they don't value British citizens too differently.
Note : I'm not saying I have strong suspicions one way or the other. My point is I suspect Putin. I suspect the CIA. I'm sure there are half a dozen other groups and agencies I'm not knowledgable enough to suspect also.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday March 09, @02:21PM (4 children)
The exact opposite actually. As part of that context you are ignoring, the UK and US traded a number of spies caught in the US for him (and several other spies). So they went through considerable effort to free him in the first place.
Then they're going to stage his attempted murder for what? What is so "convenient" about it?
Let us recall as part of that context you are ignoring, that Russia does have a history of assassination and that other members of his family have died [bbc.com] in the past few years.
So bottom line is that didn't happen [wikipedia.org] and it was in 1962 which is a long time ago without such false flag operations from then to now.
Evidence is the only context I'm interested in and you don't have that. Get that or GTFO.
(Score: 2) by Pav on Friday March 09, @02:40PM (1 child)
A long time ago, yes... often a prerequisite for declassification. Kennedy personally rejected the plan. I wonder why the US doesn't have leaders like him anymore?
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday March 09, @03:05PM
First, there aren't many leaders who could survive the gantlet that it would take to get to the US presidency. Second, Kennedy died before the ugly parts could get out.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Friday March 09, @03:37PM (1 child)
Exactly, so they've now paid for him, and can do with him what they want. If that includes being renta-victim, so be it. Successful false flag operations can be valuable, it's just a trade, that's all. What else would they do with him.
I'm not saying it is a false flag operation, just that you can't dismiss that idea as quickly as you seem wont to do.
The "free" in #freearistarchus is the "free" in "free jazz"
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday March 09, @04:01PM
Doesn't work that way. Even merely being sloppy with his security will have negative effects on the recruitment of would-be spies and defectors. If it is seen that the US or UK deliberately tried to kill someone under their protection, the blowback would be immense, including loss of a significant portion of the current spy network.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday March 09, @03:26PM (1 child)
As an aside, look into the murder of Adolph Dubs [wikipedia.org]. Dubs was the ambassador to Afghanistan during the Soviet takeover of Afghanistan in 1979. He was kidnapped and then died at some point prior to a big shootout with Afghan police acting in conjunction with Soviet officers. For example [archive.org]:
From "The KGB in Afghanistan":
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday March 09, @03:48PM
Hell, half a dozen intelligence agencies could have done that, amirite? I didn't mean to present this as a serious argument, but instead to remind people that a) Russian intelligence has a long history of nasty schemes, and b) insinuation is not evidence.
At some point, you have to go with actual evidence, not "it could have happened" arguments backed by a really weak military plan (the US military plans everything including wars with our allies and fighting off alien invasions) from back in 1962. After all, I can point to a seedy murder of an ambassador in 1979. That's more recent!
(Score: 4, Interesting) by kazzie on Friday March 09, @10:07AM (1 child)
Aside from the differences in the two men's moral character, I also see a difference in the plausible deniability of the two situations.
Because Litvinenko was the only victim in the 2006 event, there were a number of possible explanations for his sudden illness (at the time). It was some weeks before a radioactive culprit was suspected, and in the meantime the whole thing could be written off as mysterious happen-stance.
The fact that both Skripal and his daughter fell ill at the same time, with the same unexplained symptoms, means that spidey-senses were tingling immediately. Given the media and public's awareness of the Litvinenko case, it's natural that suspicion should fall on Russian agents. But suspicion is no substitute for evidence.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by kazzie on Friday March 09, @10:10AM
A corollary:
If Skripal's daughter had not fallen ill, there would be far more uncertainty and doubt about what happened to him. He may even have been left on the park bench long enough to die. As such, it could be thought unfortunate for the perpetrators that more than one person was infected (or whatever the appropriate term is).
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Friday March 09, @04:18PM
Skripal is no Litvinenko
No, but he is a possible Steel dossier source. [telegraph.co.uk]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 09, @03:32AM (15 children)
The toxicity of nerve agents is such that a person involved in delivery of the agent incurs extreme risk merely by being in proximity to the agent.
Because of this, I am curious about how the agent was delivered, and whether it was airborne,
or whether actual skin contact was used as in the case of the Korean half-brother's assassination.
We may never know, but it's an interesting question nonetheless.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 09, @04:18AM (8 children)
they are small molecules, so any form of exposure will work. However, they do degrade quite fast.
Without wanting to speculate, it is not hard imagining coating a surface commonly touched by either party.
Vanishingly small quantities are needed, and the very fact they managed to get treatment suggests the received dose was low.
(Score: 2) by EETech1 on Friday March 09, @06:10AM
Seems like something you could build into a jacket.
Just have a pressurized capsule, and a nozzle hidden in the back, trigger it with your hand in your pocket as you walk by them on the bench.
Proceed to your hotel room for decontamination.
You must be stealthy, remember that park bench likely had a camera mounted on it.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 09, @06:11AM (6 children)
Russia is using exotic weapons (polonium, nerve agent, etc.) because this sends a message. Everybody knows that Putin can kill defectors with impunity. He doesn't have to succeed every time.
The goal here is to make all defectors afraid of being killed. It isn't important to kill a specific person.
If the attempt were serious, a Russian agent would convince a Muslim immigrant to stab the defector with a knife. Ideally this would be done without pay, for example by having the Russian agent claim that the defector had been insulting Mohammed. Nobody would ever trace this back to Russia, and the police would quickly brush the "Asian" crime under the rug. Most likely, Russia and other countries have done this numerous times.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday March 09, @07:26AM (1 child)
They'd just shoot/stab the target and make it look like a robbery. No need to leave a patsy behind who might screw up the whole operation.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 09, @10:09AM
Nah, that's the American M.O. Simple and effective.
The Russians are death tech geeks.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 09, @07:28AM (3 children)
Funnily enough there are at least 13 very recent cases [businessinsider.com] where Russia might very much like the people involved to keep their mouths shut, and maybe highlight the dangerous consequences of defection to them as well. Possibly. Perhaps it's just one of those "astounding coincidences".
(Score: 2) by vux984 on Friday March 09, @07:55AM
Maybe. Maybe not. The 3 ring circus going on serves their ends just fine.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 09, @08:00AM
Russia has a few people buy a piddly amount of advertising, amounting to 0.005% of the amount spent in the election, using it to generate a bit of strife such as that New York protest with Michael Moore... and what does it matter? This does not embarrass Putin at home in Russia.
If you are ex-KGB and want to suffer horribly, repeat the allegations that Putin was shipped off to an undesirable post due to molesting boys. You'll end up consuming something like einsteinium, or a purified plutonium isotope, or rosary pea toxin, or cisplatin, or...
(Score: 3, Interesting) by PiMuNu on Friday March 09, @12:51PM
One can make a statistical determination of the probability that the instances were random. For example, consider the set of all people involved in "X". What is the likelihood that person A would die by chance? What is the likelihood that person A + person B would die, based on e.g. lifestyle factors, age, etc. The challenge is to not introduce a selection bias when choosing the set of all people involved in "X". What happens if we change the selection criteria? One can estimate the systematic bias by changing the selection criteria.
Presumably CIA/MI5/MI6 have some people who do this sort of statistical analysis.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Whoever on Friday March 09, @06:27AM (5 children)
In fact a police officer who merely helped Skripal is also very ill in hospital.
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Friday March 09, @07:37AM (3 children)
Either way though, the use of nerve agent does tend to point to a state actor and there's really only one obvious state that would seem to have both motive and a track record in this area. Given the method seems to have entailed an extremely high risk of innocent collateral victims I suspect there's going to be a lot of pressure from the more hawkish members of government to be seen to be taking a hard line on those thought (or known) to be responsible. Expelling diplomats alone probably isn't going to cut it, so we can probably expect to see a whole bunch of trade and travel sanctions getting slapped on various parties in fairly short order followed by some tit-for-tat responses which, on top of a likely tradewar instigated by the US' introduction of new import tariffs, is just what the world economy needs at this point.
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by PiMuNu on Friday March 09, @12:53PM (2 children)
The UK government is taking the line "prove who is guilty then respond" - a responsible line I think. Maybe just a quiet way of flapping/procrastinating/burying, but I can't imagine US government responding in the same way.
What was the diplomatic outcome following Litvinenko?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by zocalo on Friday March 09, @01:40PM (1 child)
The outcome after Litvinenko is in TFS; the UK tried (and failed) to expel the likely perpetrators, expelled a few Russian diplomats instead, and the Russians then responded in kind. Typically in these cases the "diplomats" being expelled are those connected with the security services and has the secondary effect of disrupting communications with local informants and agents, but with the corollary that you might not catch all the replacements, so it's a bit more serious than it might at first appear. Assuming the UK can single out one country, or perhaps a group of individuals, then I'm fully expecting a similar response here too, and if that country happens to be Russia (who has to be the prime suspect given they have the means, the motive, *and* past history) then there will probably be an escalation for the repeat offence, which probably means some additional trade sanctions that will probably also be reciprocated. There's also been talk of some form of political boycott of the World Cup, although that was mostly Boris Johnson so might not actually have any grounds in reality.
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Friday March 09, @02:43PM
> The outcome after Litvinenko is in TFS
I guess I didn't even read TFS, let alone TFA. Mod me down :)
> There's also been talk of some form of political boycott of the World Cup, although that was mostly Boris Johnson so might not actually have any grounds in reality.
I note that Russia has been allowed back into the Bolympics. I wonder if that will lead to some boycotts by nations who don't condone cheating => break up of the bolympics (not a bad thing IMHO, it's just a big advertising hack/scam)
(Score: 4, Insightful) by choose another one on Friday March 09, @09:02AM
Where "merely helped" is apparently "gave CPR to". Significant exposure is not really surprising if that is the case.