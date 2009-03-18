LibrePlanet's 10th anniversary theme is "Freedom. Embedded." Consider: embedded systems are everywhere, in cars, digital watches, traffic lights, and even within our bodies. Right now, proprietary software is everywhere, its sinister aspects embedded in software, digital devices, and our lives. We've come to expect that our phones monitor our activity and share that data with big companies, governments enforce digital restrictions management (DRM), and even our activity on social Websites is out of our control.

In a society reliant on embedded systems, how do we defend computer user freedom? How do we insist on copylefted code, protect ourselves against government and corporate surveillance, and move toward a freer world? For many people, digital freedom seems like a pipe dream. Can we change the narrative and make free software the norm, instead of walled gardens, denial of the right to repair, and DRM?