On April 9, 1972, Iraq and the Soviet Union signed an historic agreement. The USSR committed to arming the Arab republic with the latest weaponry. In return for sending Baghdad guns, tanks and jet fighters, Moscow got just one thing — influence ... in a region that held most of the world's accessible oil.
[...] In neighboring Iran, news of Iraq's alliance with the Soviets exploded like a bomb.[...] The administration of U.S. president Richard Nixon was all too eager to grant the shah's wish in exchange for Iran's help balancing a rising Soviet Union. Nixon and his national security adviser Henry Kissinger visited Tehran in May 1972 — and promptly offered the shah a "blank check." Any weapons the king wanted and could pay for, he would get — regardless of the Pentagon's own reservations and the State Department's stringent export policies.
[...] That's how, starting in the mid-1970s, Iran became the only country besides the United States to operate arguably the most powerful interceptor jet ever built — the Grumman F-14 Tomcat, a swing-wing carrier fighter packing a sophisticated radar and long-range AIM-54 Phoenix air-to-air missiles.[...]Today Iran's 40 or so surviving F-14s remain some of the best fighters in the Middle East. And since the U.S. Navy retired its last Tomcats in 2006, the ayatollah's Tomcats are the only active Tomcats left in the world.
[...] The F-14 was a product of failure. In the 1960s, the Pentagon hoped to replace thousands of fighters in the U.S. Air Force and Navy with a single design capable of ground attack and air-to-air combat. The result was the General Dynamics F-111 — a two-person, twin-engine marvel of high technology that, in time, became an excellent long-range bomber in Air Force service.
[...] But as a naval fighter, the F-111 was a disaster. [...]In 1968, the Defense Department halted work on the F-111B. Scrambling for a replacement, Grumman took the swing-wing concept, TF-30 engines, AWG-9 radar and long-range AIM-54 missile from the F-111B design and packed them into a smaller, lighter, simpler airframe.
[...] Voila — the F-14.
TFA goes on in some depth both about the historical importance of the F-14 as it flew nearly 50 years ago, as well as the challenges Iran has faced in creating an entirely new supply chain, and eventually new upgrades, to keep a fleet of dedicated interceptors from the last century in service.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday March 10, @01:14AM (10 children)
But the F-14's sucked anyway, just like the F-111's did. The more moving parts in an aircraft you have, the more of a maintenance-hog it is, and for obvious reasons.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 10, @01:20AM (1 child)
Considering the lengths the US gov is going through to keep them out of Iran's hands shows what sort of plane it is. The Iranians at any time could have probably bought as many Migs as it wanted. Yet it has not. We only retired them because they are expensive. But the more expensive programs take more precedence.
(Score: 4, Informative) by frojack on Saturday March 10, @02:21AM
What the hell are you talking about? We sold them to them in large numbers.
The US isn't going to any lengths at all.
Iran retired most of them because we wouldn't sell them parts any more and they had "parts" out way more than half the fleet trying to keep the other about a third of them flying. This in spite of having no combat activity other than training since the Iran/Iraq war ended. With a working supply chain they would still be flying them in Iran today.
They actually were a better ground based aircraft than carrier based. They weren't retired from our Navy due to service issues, the swing wing never had any significant issues. It had weight issues, and landing gear issues. With Tomcats aboard the carrier air wing was reduced in size because they are much bigger and heavier. They beat up the decks. Wing swing also limited hard point carrying capacity. Bomb/Missiles had to be mounted inboard of the pivot point. Compare that to an FA 18 with stores all the way to the wingtips.
The FA/18 is about 2/3rds of a Tomcat in terms of range and bomb load and weight. It is still a formidable opponent. But since we aren't making parts for them any more its days are numbered.
BTW, the submission by Arik is a reprint of a 2015 story [warisboring.com], which was old news then, and hasn't improved any with age.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 10, @01:23AM (1 child)
Don't worry, the new F-35s will replace everything with a sleek, unibody design. Inferior moving parts, like service hatches will be a thing of the past. And it will replace all airframes in all branches-- one design to rule them all! Think of the savings we will have with only one supple chain for all and everyone.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Saturday March 10, @02:11AM
Exactly what they said about the F-111.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 10, @01:29AM (2 children)
So by your reasoning, a folded-paper glider is the optimal combat aircraft design.
Or perhaps a helium balloon?
Wizard! The World's Greatest Expert has done it again!
(Score: 0, Troll) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday March 10, @02:06AM (1 child)
The optimal combat design is the Jew-bomber.
Napalm bombs with hooknose-seeing missiles. The Pope calls it the "peacemaker," but if the Jews found peace how would they convince the rest of the world to do their bidding?
(Score: 2) by Arik on Saturday March 10, @02:14AM
Well if the pederast-in-chief is against you must be doing *something* right.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 10, @02:05AM (1 child)
The F-14 was a damn good plane. It wasn't perfect.
Today we make a different choice regarding the wing, but it wasn't unreasonable. Spreading the swing wing greatly improves the ability to carry a high load at low speeds, which is important for carrier operations. Folding the wing in allows easy below-deck storage, which matters for carrier operations, and of course allows more speed. Disadvantages are that a heavy mechanism is taking up space and will require maintenance. Overall, it isn't bad.
The plane give the navy some serious capability. It had range, speed, good radar, and lots of deadly weapons. It was the only plane that had the cooling supply lines needed to carry the Phoenix missile, which was a damn fine missile.
The F-14 wasn't quite the maintenance hog that the FB-111 was. The FB-111 had hard glassy steel around the swing wing joint. This was compact and lightweight and generally quite strong... but prone to crack propagation. The F-14 didn't have that issue.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Saturday March 10, @02:19AM
Still to this day unequaled, at least in terms of effective range.
Of course at this point I expect they are all clones, the originals would be too old to be reliable even if they survived. Clones with some minor improvements, in fact. So no one really knows for sure how they would perform. But it's a very large, sophisticated missile, designed to be fired from extremely long range and to turn into a gigantic cone of shrapnel at the end, and it would probably still hold up reasonably well.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 3, Funny) by bob_super on Saturday March 10, @02:09AM
We all saw the plane sucked: By the time you raise the seat to the max to accommodate Tom Cruise, the guy behind, who is at least 7 inches taller, ends up with his head in the canopy.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Snotnose on Saturday March 10, @01:40AM
Seems to me the F-18 has the original 1.0 "software" rev, it could shoot pretty much anything out of the sky. Then it got 1.1, 1.2, 1.3, etc.
Meanwhile, the A10 has a respectable 4.3 rev, and the F-35 is stuck at trying to make 0.1.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 10, @02:15AM (4 children)
Saudis and others have later versions of F-15, superior jet fighter.s.
Who wrote this nonsense? And why is SN so clueless?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 10, @02:32AM
In the 70s, Iran was ruled by the US-installed Shah, of course they would be supplied with the US arms. Don't nobody teach history to the kids any more?
(Score: 3, Informative) by Arik on Saturday March 10, @02:57AM (2 children)
It's far superior to the F-14 at ground attack. But you don't use the F-14 for ground attack.
The real question here is how does it compare at A2A? And at the time, it simply didn't. The F-14s we used to fly could eat the F-15s we started flying alive, no questions asked. However, our F-15s have been improved several times since then, and we aren't sure just how effectively the Iranian program has been at restoring/maintaining/extending the capability of their F-14s.
So if you're comparing the current, flying fleets, then we just don't know. Best case, their F-14s could be considerably better than many if not all currently flying F-15s on several important metrics for A2A. The Phoenix had an operational range of ~100 miles and a very good kill percentage was expected even against difficult targets using ECM chaff and evasive maneuvers. It's a very large missile, but not a crude one, every cubic millimeter was put to good use. It has its own radar and can also receive telemetry from other sources, and it makes a very large cone of shrapnel so it's quite well suited to hitting fuzzy probability fields (i.e. stealth contacts.)
In comparison the F-15 has a good variety of high performance short-range missiles available to it, but nothing comparable at long range.
Like just about anything else, there's no one 'best' here. Which fighter will win, in any future confrontation, will have a lot more to do with the situation (when and how does the situation come to the point someone is authorized to fire?) than with the capabilities of the planes or the pilots.
The article only says that it is 'one of' the best A2A fighters in the Gulf, and by any standard, that is undeniably true.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 2) by Arik on Saturday March 10, @03:01AM
TLDR even if the F-15 is considered 'better' by applicable standards, that would not contradict the article.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 10, @03:05AM
You are full of shit. F-15 was the straight up the top-dog air superiority fighter, F-15E is the later fighter-bomber version. F-14 was straight-up outmatched in a dog fight against F-15.