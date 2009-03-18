from the Newest-Entrée-at-Milliways?-Long-Pig-Bacon? dept.
'Soylent' Dawkins? Atheist mulls 'taboo against cannibalism' ending as lab-grown meat improves
What if human meat is grown? Could we overcome our taboo against cannibalism?"
- @RichardDawkins - 6:15 AM - 3 Mar 2018
https://twitter.com/RichardDawkins/status/969939225180364805
https://archive.fo/kSmgi
"Lab-grown 'clean' meat could be on sale by end of 2018, says producer"
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/science/clean-meat-lab-grown-available-restaurants-2018-global-warming-greenhouse-emissions-a8236676.html
'Soylent' Dawkins? Atheist mulls 'taboo against cannibalism' ending as lab-grown meat improves
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/mar/6/richard-dawkins-mulls-taboo-against-cannibalism-en/
and:
https://www.nationalreview.com/blog/corner/richard-dawkins-eating-human-meat-cannibalism-taboo/
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Arik on Saturday March 10, @03:05AM (7 children)
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 3, Funny) by ilPapa on Saturday March 10, @04:12AM (5 children)
Nah, I just don't dig on no swine. that's all.
https://youtu.be/ZA_Tl1kvlQU [youtu.be]
Don't eat stuff of the sidewalk - Lux Interior
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 10, @04:23AM
(Score: 4, Funny) by Arik on Saturday March 10, @04:50AM (3 children)
'No I ain't Jewish I just don't dig on swine that's all."
It's a historical fact that when cannibals are forced to find an alternative meat for their traditional dishes, they choose pork.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 0, Troll) by ilPapa on Saturday March 10, @05:44AM (2 children)
I'm not sure anyone here outside of law enforcement wants to know how you know that.
Don't eat stuff of the sidewalk - Lux Interior
(Score: 4, Funny) by Arik on Saturday March 10, @05:58AM
https://www.wdl.org/en/item/10096/
"What the fuck is "stereotypically ebonic"?"
In simple words, "acting black." In this case, the original line was altered to sound "more black" than the eminently black actor in question managed to delivery it. Very strange.
"Is that something you and your friends at Stormfront have come up with?"
Just in case you're actually retarded, I'll let you in on this thing, the Stormfront folks aren't particularly fond of my type.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 10, @06:05AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 10, @05:52AM
> Y'all eat pork right?
Especially long pig, when in season.
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Saturday March 10, @03:11AM (2 children)
This was pointed out years ago by people on and off of here.
Human, penguin, mammoth, dodo, whatever. If you can get a hold of the DNA, you have a chance of making cultured meat out of it.
In fact, you don't necessarily need a DNA sample. Once we have the ability use a digital genome to synthesize human cells, a publicly available genome could be downloaded and used to start meat production. Craig Ventburger, anyone?
The National Review writer is an anti-fun Christian loser.
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Saturday March 10, @06:50AM (1 child)
Okay. But I (still) draw the line at lips and assholes.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday March 10, @07:38AM
Yum, human calamari [slate.com].
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Azuma Hazuki on Saturday March 10, @03:12AM (15 children)
*In theory,* there would be nothing wrong with this so long as 1) no nerve tissue were involved and 2) it was proven that there was no risk of prion disease from consuming purely flesh meat.
However, the question still remains: why the fuck? Seriously, why the fuck would anyone want to eat human meat at all? I seem to remember a story written about this premise exactly a long time ago, I think it was called "Ambrosia."
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Saturday March 10, @03:27AM (6 children)
Cannibalism isn't exactly uncommon in the animal world. Technology could allow us to come full circle.
Ok, why really? First, for the amusement of Altered Carbon-style future trillionaires/quadrillionaires. Second, for the actual cannibal fetishists [theguardian.com] that are among us. I expect their ranks would... swell if the lab-grown/cultured human meat option becomes available, since there would be not need to be any death and suffering involved, and legal issues are either resolved or avoided (nobody to tattle on you if you grow and eat your own human meat). Third, academic study. We could emulate what it's like to be trapped on a ship and eating your crew mates. Fuck it, we'll hand out a PhD or two for that.
None of these reasons are very compelling for most people, but there would certainly be some individuals who would be into this.
What Does Human Flesh Taste Like? | Secrets of Everything | Brit Lab [youtube.com]
Always Sunny - Human Meat [youtube.com]
(Score: 1, Troll) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Saturday March 10, @04:11AM
The old ones don't get to enjoy their golden years
"Woe is MDC." -- Anonymous Coward
(Score: 3, Insightful) by maxwell demon on Saturday March 10, @06:15AM (1 child)
If you read the article you linked to, you'll learn that at least for this cannibal, the killing part was an integral part of his fantasy, so lab-grown human meat would certainly not have satisfied him.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday March 10, @07:24AM
Key words being "this cannibal" and "fantasy". They could play pretend, but with human meat. I linked that case to show that cannibalism is still happening these days, making headlines, despite an abundance of calories, and because in that case, the cannibal apparently only killed the "victim" because it was consensual. For every one extreme "ethical" cannibal that wants to end someone else's life, there are probably a larger number of others who would settle for eating a non-criminal amount of someone else's flesh, and even more who would readily jump at the opportunity to try lab-grown human flesh. And of course, some plain folks would try lab-grown human meat just so they could say they did.
We could say there are opportunistic, homicidal, situational, etc. cannibals. Is lab-grown human flesh a gateway to cannibalistic murder? Or a way to control the urge the kill? Why can't cannibals just eat some raw pork instead of lab-grown human meat to get their jollies off? Maybe because even though they would know the experience is synthetic and without a victim, just knowing the flesh has an authentic taste and is genetically human can fulfill the desire for the "forbidden fruit".
And you can apply everything above to "vampires" as well. I can see it now: an entrepreneurial biohacker creates a synthetic "True Blood" that can be safely imbibed by sanguinarians [wikipedia.org] without giving them AIDS or something, and sells it for a tidy profit. I'm thinking $250 a pint. Beats peddling kombucha or cold-brewed coffee, as long as you can reach enough customers on etsy or patreon.
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Saturday March 10, @06:53AM
Is that what the kids are calling it these days? A "rank"?
I can't keep up.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 10, @10:50AM
Oh I great, now I am just waiting the movement against systematic oppression of cannibals in our society.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 10, @02:06PM
Cannibalism in nature means exposing oneself to the full array of pathogens afflicting the one you eat; none of "we're different species!" protection whatsoever. The danger outweighs the gain except in the direst of circumstances (a probable early death from disease is still preferable to a certain immediate one from hunger).
With the disease factor excised, meat is just meat.
But having said that, once the novelty factor wears off, there is absolutely no reason synth-human meat would sell well on taste alone. The evolutional pressure has been all for DISpreferring same-species meat.
(Score: 1) by cocaine overdose on Saturday March 10, @03:42AM
I agree, human lean muscle is pretty awful tasting -- just like most "lean" meats. The only way I'd eat this is if they find a way to grow adipose tissue as well, so I'm not stuck chewing on the equivalent of a raw artichoke. Now human brain, what a dangerous delicacy. Risk of prions are highest here, but so is that delicious fat. As for non-cerebrum nervous tissue, there's really no risk involved. I'm even told, after it's been strung out and cleaned, it tastes like corn. Can't say I'm a fan, but to each his own.
Else, there's nothing that really puts you as close to nature as eating your fellow man. Cain did it, and look at him. Pork can't compete, although it's a close second in taste. There's just something special about knowing you're eating something that has lived a complex life full of strife. One where extensive resources have been put into raising and making sure it gets the best out of life. Unlike beef, yuck. It all tastes the same when it's cooked. "Medium rare really gets the fatty flavor out." The only thing that needs to get out is you! Steak "enthusiasts" are about as able to differentiate Kobe from ground, as wine "aficionados" are with a 1945 Mouton Rothschild and a 2018 Franzia Chardonnay! Go raw or go home. Blue, if you're a stickler for "sanitation." Pro tip from a man that's never had parasites, don't eat out of a dumpster and make sure your butcher is amish or some other straight-shooting ethnicity. He'll be about as fluid in holding a conversation as Stephen Hawking with a harmonica down his throat, but he'll get you meat that's good.
And if you're really on the Schizophrenic spectrum, get yourself some Pyrantel from the local pharmacy and chug that badboy monthly.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday March 10, @03:47AM
Because, of course, we are omnivores. We eat everything that doesn't eat us first.
Personally, I have no desire to eat human flesh. But, I'm aware that most people are quite happy existing as a LCD - or lowest common denominator. They make that obvious in their choice of music, preferred inebriating drinks, and other choices. Seen any Kardashian trash lately?
I suppose that lab-grown human flesh will hit the market - and people with scruples will just have to tolerate it. The LCD's may well prefer that human flesh to real meat. It may replace beef at McDonald's. Get ready for it.
Death smiles at everyone. Sailors smile back.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Gaaark on Saturday March 10, @04:12AM
I'm just here because I wanted to watch the latest Tarantino dvd.
He was a fine young cannibal.
“You’re my wife, Roy! You’re my wife!”
Hints...hinting at hints.
;)
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday March 10, @04:14AM
Number two is easily taken care of. Simply make it freely available and use the sick fuckers who buy it as a clinical trial. It's not like their healthcare information can't be easily monitored now that all our health data is hooked to the Internet.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by c0lo on Saturday March 10, @04:29AM
Was it though? I remember they find prions in sheep muscle back in the day.
Let me see... Ok, here it is [sciencemag.org]
(Score: 2) by Arik on Saturday March 10, @04:53AM
*In theory* there's no problem with pork consumption, as long as 1) the meat is processed and inspected rigorously, and 2) the pig farms are located in remote areas far from human habitation.
"However, the question still remains: why the fuck?"
Because many people think it tastes good, and far fewer are concerned with anything past that.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 2) by legont on Saturday March 10, @04:59AM (1 child)
It should be good from a pure nutrient point of view as it could have exactly the right balance of everything.
It's bad because of the highest probability of bio contamination.
Overall, I believe that bugs ate cannibals and that's why there are relatively few of them in nature.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 4, Funny) by takyon on Saturday March 10, @05:03AM
Have you seen the average American?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 10, @04:13AM
Read "Food of the Gods":
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Food_of_the_Gods_(short_story) [wikipedia.org]
https://oldforums.eveonline.com/?a=topic&threadID=41586 [eveonline.com]
(Score: 1, Troll) by ilPapa on Saturday March 10, @04:14AM (1 child)
Richard Dawkins is really a creepy motherfucker. I mean, seriously. Has the fucking guy ever been normal?
Don't eat stuff of the sidewalk - Lux Interior
(Score: 1, Touché) by Arik on Saturday March 10, @04:56AM
Nope.
I don't like him one bit, but I have to admit, he's not bad enough to be called 'normal.'
I bet you are though.
Go back.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 3, Funny) by Gaaark on Saturday March 10, @04:18AM (3 children)
So, would Ethanol-Fuelled taste like TEQUILA AND ORANGE LIQUOR CHICKEN!
:)
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday March 10, @05:07AM
Bourbon Street chicken.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday March 10, @05:47AM
Not if his flesh was grown in a vat.
I believe the nutrients you mention aren't the cheapest you can find and this will carve out a good chunk from the profit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 10, @06:17AM
Ethanol-fueled would taste like shit.
Because that's what the sorry lowlife idiot is.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 10, @05:15AM (4 children)
I don't see the logic here, you might as well wonder whether our acceptance of artificial flavorings will change how we feel about drinking bleach.
We don't (just) abstain from eating people because it's "gross", but because it associated with a lot of problems. Sure, you no longer have to murder someone if you grow the meats in a vat, but prion disease is one of those things you really don't want.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Saturday March 10, @06:43AM (3 children)
I'm sure with lab-grown meat, you could ensure that there are no prions in it. BTW, prions in beef are just as dangerous (mad cow disease!), yet we don't declare eating beef to be morally unacceptable (well, some people do, but not for health reasons). Instead we make rules to avoid prions in beef.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Saturday March 10, @08:25AM (2 children)
But why go to the trouble of growing human meat and ensuring there are no prions, when other meats that do not need to be checked as much are readily available? We certainly aren't suffering from food shortages. Situations where the choice is cannibalism or starvation are exceedingly rare, with the only incident I recall being that plane that crashed in the Andes in 1972.
Consider a related subject: fertilizer. We don't fertilize crops with our own shit -- unless desperate like The Martian. It's a very bad idea, as it provides a much shorter, easier cycle for parasites and diseases to spread.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Saturday March 10, @09:06AM
That's besides the point. We certainly don't need human meat. And I actually don't expect anyone growing human meat in the lab (or more exactly, I expect people to grow human flesh for medical purposes, or maybe for experiments, but I don't think it will ever be grown for consumption as food).
But note that we don't need pork either. We could survive quite fine never eating pork in our entire life (and there are many people in the world who do exactly that). Yet pork is bought a lot, and many people wouldn't be willing to go without it. So if there were a significant market for lab-grown human meat, then it would be produced whether we need it or not.
Indeed, if there were enough people wanting to eat human meat, we'd have an illegal market for it right now. After all, organized crime never had any issues with killing or otherwise harming humans for monetary gain.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Saturday March 10, @10:30AM
If the other meat doesn't need to be checked, why would the human meat have to be checked? If the process doesn't generate prions it doesn't generate prions.
Still it seems obvious that growing human meat is not the best idea when other options are equally available, simply because it's never been a regular part of the human diet.
systemd is Roko's Basilisk
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 10, @06:18AM
Nope. Sell that to rich bastards or something. Maybe they'll die sooner.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by maxwell demon on Saturday March 10, @06:36AM
The taboo against cannibalism is not just because of killing. I've once (very long ago) read the following observation:
In the military, a soldier who kills many enemies is honoured as a good soldier. Should that same soldier start eating enemies that he killed, he would be condemned.
In addition, note that eating humans that are already dead is taboo, too.
Note also that the health risk is not directly relevant here: While it is true that eating human meat is a much higher health risk than other potential foods, we generally do not morally condemn people who eat stuff that is a health risk (otherwise in the modern world, we'd have to condemn the vast majority of people).
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by stormwyrm on Saturday March 10, @07:04AM
The Ware Tetralogy [soylentnews.org] by Rudy Rucker features lab-grown meat grown from humans, specifically meat grown from a character named Wendy, as her genetics proved useful as basis for a lot of biotech in the series.
People don't like to think. If one thinks one must reach conclusions. Conclusions are not always pleasant.
(Score: 2) by archfeld on Saturday March 10, @07:39AM
Kuru...
https://www.npr.org/sections/thesalt/2016/09/06/482952588/when-people-ate-people-a-strange-disease-emerged [npr.org]
For the NSA : Explosives, guns, assassination, conspiracy, primers, detonators, initiators, main charge, nuclear charge
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 10, @08:04AM
To obtain my "long pork" the old-fashioned way! *cackle* *cackle* *cackle*
(Score: 4, Insightful) by bradley13 on Saturday March 10, @09:26AM (2 children)
At the risk of sounding even more conservative than I am, a lot of recent events remind me of what one reads about the fall of the Roman empire. Increasing decadence, fewer and fewer inhibitions against doing anything. Why not free sex? Why not widespread porn? Why not transgenderism? Why not legal drugs? Why not cannibalism? Why not...whatever?
I will happily argue for many of these individual issues; I'm as much a product of the times as anyone else.
However, taken as a whole, the changes of the last 50-60 years do represent a wholesale discarding of established mores. Which really does look like what happens to civilizations that become too successful: decadence, degeneracy and ultimately collapse. Or many I'm just in a grumpy mood, because I have to work today...
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 2) by theluggage on Saturday March 10, @12:22PM (1 child)
...the trouble is, for too long the answer to those questions was always either, "because... ewww!", "because my grandparents didn't do it" or "because my interpretation of a millennia-old fairy story says its wrong" - and used those as excuses for persecution and discrimination. Or, worse, used those as a premise for pseudo-science and policy-based evidence making.
Once people start calling bullshit on that line of reasoning they're too angry to rationally debate the question "no, really why/why not X?" and so, while a lot of wrongs get righted, a lot of babies get throw out of the bathwater, old prejudices get flipped into new prejudices and pendulums swing too far.
What is the actual danger threatening "Rome" today? Is it the last 60+ years' swing towards permissiveness, or is it the last few years' "popularist" backlash?
Meanwhile, assuming synthetic human meat could be made safe - thus removing any rational reason for not eating it - who would want to eat it? Answer: people wanting to provoke a reaction from those with irrational prejudices.
(Thinking of the "tiger carpaccio" scene from the Netflix version of Altered Carbon - I only went "ew!" because I don't like scriptwriters bashing me over the head with an anvil)
Its really just an extension of the question of whether a vegetarian would eat synthetic beef. Answer: probably, some would, some wouldn't, depending on why they became vegetarian, and I don't give a flying fuck as long as they don't mind quietly putting up with the odd salad when their exact preferred choice isn't available.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 10, @03:06PM
They are both symptoms of the actual problem - widespread ignorance and indolence as a result of longterm supremacy. Comfortable people look inward, neglect thought of the future, and see no reason to abide by strict social rules that make sense in more fraught periods. Eventually, societies that lack external threats inevitably collapse upon themselves because dominance, aggression, and gang-mentality were very valuable survival traits at one time, and barriers to the future now.
(Score: 2) by Bot on Saturday March 10, @10:22AM
Scent of meatbags and spring flowers;
every religion
has their nutjobs