A "personal drone" that crashed and burst into flames was the cause of the Kendrick Fire, a 335 acre fire in the Coconino National Forest (wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coconino_National_Forest) in northern Arizona, USA. Coconino National Forest spokesman George Jozens said that about 30 firefighters from the U.S. Forest Service and Summit Fire and Medical worked to quell the fire.

Article: https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/local/arizona-breaking/2018/03/06/personal-drone-sparks-335-acre-wildfire-north-flagstaff/401493002/