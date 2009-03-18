18/03/09/0723206 story
A "personal drone" that crashed and burst into flames was the cause of the Kendrick Fire, a 335 acre fire in the Coconino National Forest (wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coconino_National_Forest) in northern Arizona, USA. Coconino National Forest spokesman George Jozens said that about 30 firefighters from the U.S. Forest Service and Summit Fire and Medical worked to quell the fire.
Article: https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/local/arizona-breaking/2018/03/06/personal-drone-sparks-335-acre-wildfire-north-flagstaff/401493002/
(Score: 3, Insightful) by anubi on Saturday March 10, @07:18AM (14 children)
Based on what I read... it looks like pure accident. No malice, Nor negligence.
Things like that happen, whether it be drone, lightning stroke, vulture frying himself on high voltage power line, or carelessly tossed cigarette.
I consider cigarettes far greater cause for concern, but knowing how ingrained a cigarette habit is, it would be just as hard to keep people from smoking in the forest as it is to keep people from sharing a song. There is a such thing as going overboard, and that definitely qualifies.
Interesting read, but I would hardly consider it an actionable item. Yes, its possible for a drone to catch fire. Its also possible for it to go off course and kill someone. And me, driving my van, carries thousands of times more risk to the public than the drone pilot, despite how careful I try to be.
That one was newsworthy only because it is so damned unusual.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 3, Informative) by tonyPick on Saturday March 10, @09:07AM (11 children)
It turns out that doesn't matter:
http://articles.latimes.com/2007/dec/02/local/me-firestart2 [latimes.com]
More reading:
http://blogs.findlaw.com/blotter/2015/07/cause-a-forest-fire-go-to-jail.html [findlaw.com]
http://kutv.com/news/get-gephardt/people-who-accidentally-start-wildfires-hefty-face-fines-criminal-charges-records-show [kutv.com]
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Saturday March 10, @09:13AM (3 children)
So whom are they going to sue for the lightning-induced fires?
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by tonyPick on Saturday March 10, @09:21AM
Well clearly somebody has some Thor fanfic they're desperate to see written up :)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 10, @12:45PM
I'd love to see the preacherman's face should they drop into the church and confiscate the begging plates...
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday March 10, @02:47PM
I hear Billy Connolly may know a thing or two about, as he starred in a documentary [wikipedia.org] on the theme.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by tonyPick on Saturday March 10, @09:15AM (2 children)
Replying to myself - here's a better link discussing the issue: https://www.outsideonline.com/2112901/you-could-foot-bill-next-big-wildfire [outsideonline.com]
The article goes over the reasoning behind the crackdown on this in more detail (TLDR - lots of fires and massive costs, so agencies want to recover costs where possible and act as a deterrent where not).
(Score: 4, Insightful) by wonkey_monkey on Saturday March 10, @10:34AM (1 child)
I like to pride myself that isn't the main factor in what stops me killing people.
systemd is Roko's Basilisk
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 10, @12:01PM
https://xkcd.com/1958/ [xkcd.com]
(Score: 2, Interesting) by anubi on Saturday March 10, @09:51AM (3 children)
If negligence were involved, I am all for it.
If I am careless with my barbeque, and set my neighbor's house ablaze, hell yes, I am responsible! I carry insurance for that sort of thing. There are accidents, and there are things like having drunk barbeque parties. Like, just what do I do if my propane tank explodes or the valve flies apart at just the wrong moment? Not likely, but its possible.
Interesting situation though... my neighbor's car ignited itself about ten years ago... right in his own garage! He had just parked it and ready to go into his house, and the thing caught fire. Thinking quickly, he shoved it into neutral and pushed it out into the street. I still have the burn marks in the pavement in front of MY house! But leaving it in front of HIS house was not an option. He has a tree there. I had no tree to ignite. In this instance, the car just burned... nothing more. But for the sake of argument, say that car set the whole friggen neighborhood on fire... who would pay?
The man who owns the car? Well, he did have insurance, but not nearly enough for this. Go after him? Really? Are all the neighbors expected to pay? My guess is that is what we pay fire insurance premiums for... accidents ... cause I know good and well that guy did not set his own car on fire just for the fun of it.
Would I want to go after a family going to see grandma but had their car engine ignite? Well, could happen... And only God knows what can happen to something like a Tesla should one of its lithium packs go... I do not mean to troll or diss Tesla... I think the whole scenario is highly unlikely, but possible.
I feel this is one of the reasons we pay taxes to support public firefighting on public land.
This hypothetical family had no intention whatsoever of doing what hypothetically happened. Now, if they knew they were driving a car leaking gasoline, hell yes, I would go after them. What about these adventurers that get themselves into trouble and fire off rescue missions - I would go after them for rescue costs... as they had the choice of whether or not to put themselves into a precarious spot for the sport of it. If they like to do that sort of thing, I feel they oughta have insurance for that. I admit I am fed up with having my tax monies spent to rescue rich sunzabitchez enjoying dangerous sport on the taxpayer dime.
There is some legal phrase meaning "the act is not culpable unless the mind is guilty"... "mens rea" I believe its called. That went out?
Heavens no, I do mean to fuss at you... your links are very informative and brought these questions/situations to mind, and thought I would run them up the flagpole for comment.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by tonyPick on Saturday March 10, @10:29AM (2 children)
Yep, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mens_rea. [wikipedia.org]
However I believe here we're wandering into Tort [wikipedia.org] Law, which is a part of civil law where (as per wikipedia):
However I Am Not A Lawyer, and the details probably vary extensively based on jursidiction so as to how the rest of your hypothetical goes, I have no idea, outside of a quick googling which seems to suggest that "It depends":
https://www.chron.com/neighborhood/baytown-news/article/Know-Your-Rights-Neighbor-not-liable-for-damage-1841622.php [chron.com]
(I'd guess in the hypothetical the fact he deliberately moved the fire from his to your property to yours might be significant, since someone could argue that he deliberately put other peoples property at risk to save his own, but as I said IA (still) NAL. Now throw in the on-fire-car moving across state lines and through a forest and I suspect the insurance company lawyers could be arguing with each other over that one for years...)
(Score: 1) by anubi on Saturday March 10, @12:36PM (1 child)
Interesting. Thanks!
At the time that car fire happened, I was not about to quibble... I was out with my garden hose trying my best to see to it that I had everything all wet down.
My biggest fear his gasoline tank was going to rupture, the ignited fuel spilling down along the curb, mess up all the other cars parked along the curb, and KaBoom once it went into the culvert and was confined in the underground street drain. I could not get his fire out with it. It was under the hood in the engine compartment, and it would come back just as soon as I took the hose off of it, but I was trying to keep everything as cool as I could by keeping everything around there wet. When the fire department arrived, they had some sort of mister thing, and it was out in seconds.
I was so relieved that his gasoline tank did not rupture.
There were puddles of aluminum in the road when they left. It had definitely got hot in that engine compartment.
If his big pine tree caught fire, we ALL would have been in big trouble. That was my big thing... keep that fire out of that pine tree. I have a eucalyptus tree nearby, and his pine tree would have certainly spread it to my eucalyptus.
If we were unsuccessful, well, I figured that's why I have been paying all those fire insurance premiums. Crap happens. Luckily, nothing happened. It was a beautiful car too... seems like it was only a week old or so. A real Bummer.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 10, @03:33PM
I've had a fire start due to a poorly adjusted carburetor once - you have to smother it with a jacket or blanket, water won't work. I burned up a brand new jacket, but saved the vehicle and quite possibly our lives (we were on the freeway in the countryside when it happened, no way the fire department could have saved us).
(Score: 1) by cocaine overdose on Saturday March 10, @12:53PM
Listen here, hombre, don't you be trying to cigarette shame me. I've tossed countless cigarettes in the summers of California forests, right into the dry leaves. You know what happened? Nothing. After a few minutes, the filters would just cool down and go cold. You can even put them out with your fingers. All this propaganda from the entertainment industries. Like throwing a cigarette on a line of poured gasoline will ignite it. Are you mad? Or like that one CoD: World at War game, where in the beginning the nipponeese kamkazi watsuhbishi nagasaki lieutenant drives a cigarette into the forehead of a poor, tied-up American marine (the few, the proud, MUHREEENS), and he screams in agony. Listen here, fellow Western-inhabiting fellow. That's not how it works. Cigarettes will burn your skin if you really drive them in there, but holding it on your skin will just be kind of uncomfortable. Seriously, try it. Go out to your local petrol station and pick up some Marlboro Gold 100s and a bic lighter. Take one out and light it, I assume you know how to start a lighter. Then take a long drag until the entire thing's down to the filter. Now, put the butt on your tongue. Do you feel that? Yeah, it's like a 9 volt battery. It almost tickles. Now, go throw it in the trash. Better yet, go through it at some little shit whose mom caused the smoking ban in restaurants. Teach em what's what.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 10, @03:17PM
Cigarettes wouldn't be a concern if people would just field strip their butts and be careful about the hots. If you can't responsibly manage your waste, you shouldn't smoke at all. I used to have a pack a day habit, it's not that hard to not burn shit down.
(Score: 2) by archfeld on Saturday March 10, @07:20AM (3 children)
It was not a no fly zone, the drone wasn't smoking. Smokey the bear knows sometimes shit happens. Nice to know the cause I guess, but it certainly wasn't intentional or even the result of negligence, just an accident.
For the NSA : Explosives, guns, assassination, conspiracy, primers, detonators, initiators, main charge, nuclear charge
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday March 10, @07:49AM
We should create a new Interagency Task Force Agency that combines the duties of the U.S. Forest Service [npr.org] and the Federal Aviation Administration [aopa.org]. It will be located in Denver, Colorado for easy access to cannabis and gigabit internet [ispprovidersinmyarea.com] for teleworking (goofing off).
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1) by Captival on Saturday March 10, @07:57AM
Total Bullshit. I am outraged. How dare you ascribe laissez faire to Smokey the Bear? Smokey the Bear would rape you for even thinking about it. He doesn't fuck around with the forest. We all saw The Revenant with Leonardo DiCaprio. That was Smokey's grandpa.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 10, @09:58AM
Sure wish I could turn my patio into a "no fly zone" so I could enjoy my barbeque without constantly swatting the things.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Saturday March 10, @09:10AM (2 children)
This actually raises a question: Should a crashed drone be able to cause a fire? That is, is this an unavoidable risk of drone flying, or is it the fault of the manufacturer to make a drone that catches fire so easily?
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 4, Informative) by tonyPick on Saturday March 10, @09:31AM
Batteries, especially the LiPo packs you'll see in drones (high density, low weight, cheap) are made of fairly nasty chemicals that react very badly with each other, and the protection circuitry you'll see on them is there to attempt to minimise spontaneous explosions/overtemp/chemical fires that will result when charging, discharging or just sitting in a room (OK not quite that bad, but nastier than most people are aware of).
Assuming the drone crashed and the cell was punctured on impact then it's a definite "will catch fire" situation.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Saturday March 10, @10:05AM
If we are gonna go after the drone manufacturer for this, why aren't we going after Microsoft and whoever did this JavaScript thing for all these "wildfires" in our computer networks?
I am not talking freak occurrence. I am talking about stuff everyone knows is well known for having this kind of problem. But use it anyway.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]