Google is selling the Pentagon some Machine Learning / AI training solution so their drones and sensors can pick out the good stuff from all the crap stuff being recorded by their massive surveillance apparatus on a daily basis. Most companies would probably be super pleased by selling something to a customer. Not the Google-employees. Apparently their solutions should only be used for "good", or not being evil or something and Pentagon is clearly "evil" in their eyes.
Google has partnered with the United States Department of Defense to help the agency develop artificial intelligence for analyzing drone footage, a move that set off a firestorm among employees of the technology giant when they learned of Google's involvement.
Google's pilot project with the Defense Department's Project Maven, an effort to identify objects in drone footage, has not been previously reported, but it was discussed widely within the company last week when information about the project was shared on an internal mailing list, according to sources who asked not to be named because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the project.
Google's Eric Schmidt summed up the tech industry's concerns about collaborating with the Pentagon at a talk last fall. "There's a general concern in the tech community of somehow the military-industrial complex using their stuff to kill people incorrectly," he said. While Google says its involvement in Project Maven is not related to combat uses, the issue has still sparked concern among employees, sources said
Project Maven, a fast-moving Pentagon project also known as the Algorithmic Warfare Cross-Functional Team (AWCFT), was established in April 2017. Maven's stated mission is to "accelerate DoD's integration of big data and machine learning." In total, the Defense Department spent $7.4 billion on artificial intelligence-related areas in 2017, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Are the employees at Google starting to become a problem for Google and their eventual bottom line with their political agendas? Are they getting in the way of doing actual work? When or if is there such a line?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bradley13 on Saturday March 10, @08:25AM (10 children)
A company does not exist to fulfill the political agenda of its employees. Poor, egoistic snowflakes. In recent times, progressives in the US have just had a horrible time. Turns out, lots of the country doesn't actually agree with them. In fact, outside of the coastal urban areas, just about no one does. Hence, Trump. Hence, the alt-right.
That said, the military-industrial complex in the US has become useless. Like NASA, which can barely even launch its own rockets anymore, the US military is more about spreading pork around than fighting wars. Insane costs for even the most trivial of items. What was the latest - a standard infantry soldier's radio for $20k, not counting the massive development costs, and it still doesn't work very well? So why not spend a few $billion on AI?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 10, @08:39AM (8 children)
So. Since they're useless, Costa Rica, Barbados or Switzerland (yeah, definitely Switzerland) could *easily* take over the US in a week or two, right? Good thing they're our allies I guess.
Pop quiz:
1. Name four countries who can individually whoop the US military's ass?
2. Which three countries *combined* could do so?
You're talking out of your ass (as usual) and it smells that way too.
N.B.: I'm not a fan of the US military, but you're just spewing garbage.
(Score: 4, Informative) by bradley13 on Saturday March 10, @09:01AM (6 children)
Dear AC: You do realize that the US spends more money on its military than the next eight contenders together. Meanwhile, the countries in places 2 and 3 (China and Russia) could certainly compete with the the US in a military conflict. I don't know how it would come out - and don't really want find out.
The thing is: the main goal of the US military is no longer fighting. It's politics and pork. On the political side, we have the top-heavy rank structure. Women in strength-critical roles like infantry and marines. Naval bases as child-care centers [dailycaller.com], because pregnancy is an easy way out of those long deployments. Seriously, there's no better employer, if you want to be a single mother.
On the pork side, let's just hold up the F-35 as a typical example, but there are dozens of other programs just as far over cost and behind schedule, delivering crappy products for eye-watering prices.
So, sure, the US military is still huge, and just by being huge, it is dangerous. But overall, on a qualitative level? On any sort of per-dollar measure? I'll stick by my assessment of "useless". Just look at your success in the Middle East: The US managed to thoroughly mess up four pretty pathetic countries: Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, and Syria. Actual results to show for it all? Objectives achieved vs. costs? If it weren't so damned tragic, it would be hilarious.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 10, @09:36AM
You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means. [dictionary.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 10, @11:34AM (1 child)
All sorts of crap winds up in our "military" budget, like healthcare and even childcare.
We buy American. We could save money by building our equipment in China, but... NO.
For these reasons, military spending is a horrible indicator of capability.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday March 10, @03:21PM
Yeah, THAT makes sense. Let's allow China to not only supply our steel, and other strategic needs - but to BUILD OUR EQUIPMENT FOR US!! "We plomise, Joe, no backdools in our miritary 'quipment!" I can hear it now:
"Mr. President of China, Sir, we respectfully request that you build us some of your fine Generation Six fighter-bombers. We would like about 275 in this order, and options to order another 300 in the future."
The reply? "You Yankee mother fucker, you think we sell planes to you so you can attack us, and our friends? How stupid are you? How stupid do you think WE ARE? No planes for you, Yankee mother fucker!"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 10, @11:39AM
I think you are being too harsh. Thorougly messing up was the exact plan and US military achieved that in spectacular manner. You haven't bought the 'spreading democracy' propaganda, right? Right?
The military went there to show its might. Wars are messy, and the military created a big mess while taking care of pregnant women and handing out iPads. That scares the rest of the world. Mission accomplished.
(Score: 4, Funny) by cocaine overdose on Saturday March 10, @12:45PM (1 child)
Dear brodley13, you do realize that my wife spends more money on her clothes than the next eight of my MeetYungHotties penpals combined, together. Meanwhile, I could've gotten a mail-order Russian or China Plate wife, who could certainly compete with all of this "not now, I've got plans" bullshit everyday. I don't know how I'd come out -- but I think I might be gay after being dry all these years.
The thing is: the main goal of my wife is no longer being wifely. It's sucking me dry -- of my money -- without sucking me dry. On the money side, I've got a top-heavy bank account being eyed up by contenders. Women in service jobs like baristas and waitresses. My house is now a youth inpatient asylum, because throwing plates is an easy way to get out of those long credit card bills. Seriously, there's no better way, if you want to assert your dominance and keep on wasting money.
On the not sucking me dry side, let's just hold up the unenthusiastic handies as a typical example, but there are dozens of other acts just as far over not-painful and drawn out, delivering sexual experiences where my eyes are watering.
So, sure, my wife is still huge, and just by being huge, it is dangerous. But overall, on a qualitative level? On any sort of per-dress measure? I'll stick by my assessment of "useless." Just look at my success at home: My wife managed to thoroughly mess up four pretty pathetic tasks: washing dishes, not using my screwdrivers as ice-picks, keeping bills in the black, and being a trooper when the "headaches" kick in. Actual results to show for it all? Objectives achieved vs. my money spent? If it weren't so damn hilarious, it would be tragic.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Gaaark on Saturday March 10, @01:50PM
VERY nicely played!
*Golf clap*
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday March 10, @03:11PM
Question #2 has a number of solutions. What's more, there are probably some solutions that might surprise me, to some small degree, at least.
First up? China, Russia, and India. That is easiest, and most obvious, I think. Actually, China, Russia, and damned near ANYONE could whip our asses pretty seriously. They may or may not DEFEAT us, but you only specified that they beat our asses.
You want to exclude one of those countries, to make the challenge more interesting? Fine, let's do it without China. Russia, Japan, India. Russia, Japan, Turkey, maybe? Do you really want me to go on?
So far, I've only destroyed one strong alliance to make an ass-whipping team, along with one questionable, rather weak alliance. If I can sweep away some much stronger alliances, I can pull in the United Kingdom and it's client states. That would give the attackers some fine stations and bases right on our borders, for an easy invasion. So, how about UK, Russia, and Japan?
And, no fair moaning "No fair" because you made absolutely no conditions to your challenge.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday March 10, @09:10AM
Unless, of course, that is the purpose of the company. By being a publicly trade corporation, Google does to a significant degree relinquish any such purpose.
In addition to the usual sort of corruption, there's likely a lot of black budget stuff sliding through.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Appalbarry on Saturday March 10, @08:40AM
Are the employees at Google starting to become a problem for Google and their eventual bottom line with their political agendas?
Are the political agendas of Google execs making it impossible for employees to remain committed to the company?
If the Google execs' politics cause valuable employees to leave does that hurt the bottom line?
And of course, are the people up in arms because these employees are speaking up out of principle the same people that were whining when some asshole misogynist Google employee got bounced out the door?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday March 10, @08:53AM (1 child)
Google buys military robot-maker Boston Dynamics [bbc.com]
Softbank buys robot-maker Boston Dynamics from Alphabet [bbc.com]
They got out of the fledgling military robot business, but the taint of easy m_______-i________ c______ money remains. And they aren't alone.
Announcing the New AWS Secret Region [amazon.com]
I doubt enough employees will revolt to cause any change, but if they did, the solution for Google might be to split any military-related software business into a separate entity under the Alphabet umbrella. And if that's too obvious, they can just invest heavily in (without acquiring) tech startups that cater to the military, police, intelligence community, etc.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 10, @09:56AM
The purchase of Boston Dynamics really pissed me off. Boston Dynamics produced military hardware that will be very important to our future. There is a duty to support the nation, and Google at best doesn't give a shit. Often, they actively work against America.
The company was founded by people obsessed with legged robots, and then populated with pro-military pro-America people. They made big steel gasoline-powered outdoor robots that would gallop and jump. Google then comes along and orders them to make a harmless (perhaps privacy invading) cute plastic indoor robot with wheels. Lots of employees left, permanently dispersing what had been a great team.
What the robot really needed was weaponry. Since endangering a robot is OK, slower weapons are OK. Imagine if it could pin an enemy down using the legs like a wild animal does, and then inject anesthesia. If speed does happen to matter, make the robot's body a bomb. In that case, it runs up to the enemy like a suicide bomber.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 10, @09:42AM (1 child)
I also want my work to do good, not evil. The difference is that I don't hate America. Censoring conservative voices on YouTube is evil. Discriminating against Asians and whites is evil. Displaying anti-American "fact checker" nonsense in front of factual conservative search results is evil. Finding excuses to hire H1B foreigners over Americans is evil. Purposely excluding American and Christian holidays from google doodles is evil, particularly when ones for other countries and religions are showcased.
Remember to punctuate Google's old slogan correctly: "Don't. Be evil!"
Since I support America and want to do good, I got a job with a defense contractor. We make bombs. We make a microwave beam weapon to zap people. We make an automated gun turret that aims and fires without human action. We supply cyberwar stuff. We have a giant 8x15 foot American flag at work, and we hold a flag folding ceremony every Veteran's Day. Some of us go shooting together.
I love my job.
'MURICA, FUCK YEAH!!!
BTW, google search has been getting worse for a long time. It's now far worse than duckduckgo. Just switch. You can probably switch your browser by right clicking on the URL/search bar.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 10, @11:40AM
Perhaps you should be using "Snowflake Search" or "Echo Chamber Search" or "If You Don't Agree With Me You Hate America Search".
The fact is anyone who claims that those with differing views hate America are not true patriots. True Americans embrace the Constitution's 1st Amendment and understand that this melting pot we live in has been changing since it was founded.
And before you start with your whataboutism just remember that you lost your chance to play that card as soon as you started condemning others with opposing views as unamerican.
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by Bot on Saturday March 10, @09:56AM
Alternative reality: HRC won, the mailing list goes like:
> guise, pentagon needs auto analisys of drone footage
> pentagon? those are evil!!!111one they will kill with our algos!
> nah, drones equipped to kill are managed by pilots. You don't want'em to blow the toaster up, right?
> right! hue hue
> and many religious nutjobs are working against hillary, you know
> fuck'em. Let's do it.
(Score: 2) by legont on Saturday March 10, @02:39PM (1 child)
I wonder, when AI is fighting, who are the combatants? Specifically, does this news makes Google employees legitimate military targets?
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday March 10, @03:34PM
Yes, I'm afraid so. Munitions factories, and most other industrial facilities in Dresden were legitimate targets. Google becomes a legitimate target the moment they promise to supply something to the MIC.
(Score: 2) by meustrus on Saturday March 10, @03:37PM
Hey, this isn't about politics and it isn't about snowflakes. Not wanting your work to be involved in killing people is a legitimate position shared by people on all sides of politics. Many Christians, in fact, are pacifists. Where is the cry for their religious freedom to not have their work used to kill people?
Not saying you can't be a nationalist that thinks the American military-industrial complex is unambiguously good. But that is a more politically charged opinion than pacifism.
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative. Maybe the underused +1 Interesting?