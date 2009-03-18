from the that-didn't-take-long dept.
Clearly forged video footage was submitted as evidence recently regarding an international crime investigation. The forgery was detected because it not smoothly done. But that is changing. So while the countries involved might seem out of the way, recent news about algorithm-enhanced falsified video footage and the social and legal repercussions of realistic but completely fabricated videos make this kind of a warning shot for the admissibility of recordings in general.
Regarding the particular case in question and the forged video, YLE reports:
Aliganyira said that local police were using doctored footage which contained "insertions, removal of images, creating someone to look like [the victim] yet it wasn't him."
Earlier, The Daily Monitor had reported on the footage.
The Internal Security Organisation (ISO) on Tuesday said the footage that is currently in the hands of security and intelligence agencies on the death of the Finnish national who died at Pearl of Hotel on February 6, in Kampala was manipulated.
Already, realistic voice forgery can be done affordably. Soon video capabilities will be realistic enough to cause real difficulties. Then investigations will depend even more so on advanced forensics, if audio and video are even still admissible. Realistic forgeries also allow real snakes to stir up denials and long delays when real evidence is produced by asserting that it is "fake news".
The messaging platform Discord has taken down a channel that was being used to share and spread AI-edited pornographic videos:
Last year, a Reddit user known as "deepfakes" used machine learning to digitally edit the faces of celebrities into pornographic videos, and a new app has made the process much easier to create and spread the videos online. on Friday, chat service Discord shut down a user-created group that was spreading the videos, citing their policy against revenge porn.
Discord is a free chat platform that caters to gamers, and has a poor track record when it comes to dealing with abuse and toxic communities. After it was contacted by Business Insider, the company took down the chat group, named "deepfakes."
Discord is a Skype/TeamSpeak/Slack alternative. Here are some /r/deepfakes discussions about the Discord problem.
One take is that there is no recourse for "victims" of AI-generated porn, at least in the U.S.:
People Can Put Your Face on Porn—and the Law Can't Help You
To many vulnerable people on the internet, especially women, this looks a whole lot like the end times. "I share your sense of doom," Mary Anne Franks, who teaches First Amendment and technology law at the University of Miami Law School, and also serves as the tech and legislative policy advisor for the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative. "I think it is going to be that bad."
Previously: AI-Generated Fake Celebrity Porn Craze "Blowing Up" on Reddit
(Score: 2, Insightful) by cocaine overdose on Saturday March 10, @01:01PM (2 children)
A child's wish for the ultimate porn experience, corrupted by the adults for foolish aims! Finally, the courts will treat video evidence as less objective (as if it ever was!). If only this technology was here sooner, Trayvon could've kept his skittles.
As a public service announcement, remember to download yourself a copy of Deep Fakes and load it up on a VPS with a Nvidia card. Then multiply and flourish! The time is now, make video so useless for anything truthful, that no one would dare use it again for "news" or "justice." Make it prolific, otherwise governments will get there first and create the ultimate propaganda! No longer does China need to force their indentured foreign captives to exclaim on national TV: "Yes, I am good. I do not wish my country to come find me." Now, they can rough him up as much as they wish, and just send in a double for the voice, and overlay the captive's face on his face!
If anyone knows anything about porting CUDA software to other cards, please let me know. I've had no luck with looking through Nvidia emulators.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday March 10, @01:57PM
More and more, I'm believing less and less. Sooo much can be faked now.
But it's hard to convince the old folks of how fucked the future is.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Saturday March 10, @02:30PM
At least one of those words does not mean what you think it means.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 10, @01:48PM (1 child)
If surveillance camera recordings become generally inadmissible in court, will they remove the ubiquitous cameras?
Or will they start manning them around the clock to work with eyewitness testimonials instead of the actual recordings? I gather this would not work for very long either, as technical capabilities improve - but I still think it would be an improvement over the current situation.
Yes, I know, pipe dreams, totally not going to happen. But I can dream, can't I?
(Score: 2) by Arik on Saturday March 10, @03:26PM
At no point that I am aware of has even the most credulous and inane US court accepted the naive notion that video cannot be altered. Courts are quite familiar with the notion of doctored evidence, and nothing is just presumed valid on its face without testimony to make it admissible. Meaning you typically don't even get to show the court a videotape until after you bring in the witness who says 'I was sitting in the chair watching the monitor at that particular time and place and this is what I saw, and yes there is a videotape available' or something to that effect.
Police investigators, of course, may be desperately eager to look at anything that might be relevant, but just because they look at it doesn't mean it ever makes it to court.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday March 10, @02:41PM (1 child)
Ok, I expect clueless journos to sensationalize... but come on now, I don't believe any of the S/N submitters or editors will be granted any prize for fiction prose or scifi, at least not based on the stories pushed on the front page of S/N.
Reading the linkoes in TFA related to the case (shudders), you'll see that none of then suggest the inserted passages are generated algorithmically.
Where those speculative twists of "realistic voice forgery" (no sound on the footage) and "video capabilities will be realistic enough to cause real difficulties" come from? Certainly, not from Uganda!
The Ugandan "Daily monitor"
It seems to me like a forgery using low tech mean, possibly - photo-realistic hair [khanacademy.org] is 2012 technology.
The yle.fi
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Saturday March 10, @02:58PM
Correct. None of the changes talked about in the current case was generated algorithmically. That's one of the reasons why it was detected. The thing to note is that someone(s) tried to pull off a forgery anyway. The stakes are high enough in this case that someone tried a long shot. When they get better tools later this year and still better tools next year, and even better the year after that, the forgeries will get harder to spot and probably much more common. So similar cases will more likely to temp crooks into forging video or audio. Forensics will probably still be able to discern real from fabricated recordings but if it is good enough to avoid suspicion and thus the attention of a forensics team then it is good enough to not matter.
Because forgery is getting easier and easier by the month, eventually there will be a crossover point at which it'll be very difficult to detect. The time to figure out what to do about that is coming up soon and this attempt shows that the threat is not theoretical.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Saturday March 10, @03:19PM
No, that is not changing. Unless someone with an interest has a time machine, but if that were the case, it wouldn't have been poorly done, now would it?
What I presume someone is *trying* to say here is that forgeries are getting better with time. Maybe, maybe not. But the fact that this particular forgery, the one just referenced in the prior breath, was 'not smoothly done' is not changing, not in this universe.
