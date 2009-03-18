Clearly forged video footage was submitted as evidence recently regarding an international crime investigation. The forgery was detected because it not smoothly done. But that is changing. So while the countries involved might seem out of the way, recent news about algorithm-enhanced falsified video footage and the social and legal repercussions of realistic but completely fabricated videos make this kind of a warning shot for the admissibility of recordings in general.

Regarding the particular case in question and the forged video, YLE reports:

Aliganyira said that local police were using doctored footage which contained "insertions, removal of images, creating someone to look like [the victim] yet it wasn't him."

Earlier, The Daily Monitor had reported on the footage.

The Internal Security Organisation (ISO) on Tuesday said the footage that is currently in the hands of security and intelligence agencies on the death of the Finnish national who died at Pearl of Hotel on February 6, in Kampala was manipulated.

Already, realistic voice forgery can be done affordably. Soon video capabilities will be realistic enough to cause real difficulties. Then investigations will depend even more so on advanced forensics, if audio and video are even still admissible. Realistic forgeries also allow real snakes to stir up denials and long delays when real evidence is produced by asserting that it is "fake news".

