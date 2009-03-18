from the struth-mate dept.
A study shows that misinformation spreads faster and farther than correct information:
An analysis of news stories tweeted by three million people between 2006 and 2017 shows that fake news spreads significantly more than the truth on social media.
[...] Truthful tweets took six times as long as fake ones to spread across Twitter to 1,500 people – in large part because falsehoods in the sample were 70 per cent more likely to be retweeted than the truth, even after accounting for account age, activity level and their number of followers. The most viral fake news was political in nature.
The study was carried out by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Laboratory for Social Machines.
From The Inquirer.net : False stories travel way faster than the truth, says study
and New Scientist : Fake news travels six times faster than the truth on Twitter
and The Economist : On Twitter, falsehood spreads faster than truth.
(Score: 4, Funny) by turgid on Saturday March 10, @04:54PM (9 children)
Nothing can travel faster than light except bad news. Or is it fake news now? Perhaps we might have a way of exploring Alpha Centauri after all.
Don't let Righty keep you down. #freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 10, @05:03PM (2 children)
...except when we got to Alpha Centauri it would be overrun socialist sharia law death panels taking away your guns so you've got no way to fight off Obama's satanic chemtrails when they come to force you into a FEMA abortion factory.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 10, @06:06PM (1 child)
No, the Sharia law panel moved to Sweden as that was deemed to be a much easier conquest:
http://thelocal.se/20180302/swedish-assault-case-thrown-out-because-man-seemed-to-come-from-a-good-family [thelocal.se]
I happen to live in Sweden where this is currently doing the rounds.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 10, @06:45PM
She begged for mercy, but he had none to spare for a mere sow. The man grinned and did as he pleased.
As for the conclusion, well, let's just say that the woman won't beg for anything ever again.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 10, @05:07PM (3 children)
Doesn't violate special relativity though, because fake news doesn't contain any information.
(Score: 3, Touché) by takyon on Saturday March 10, @05:16PM (2 children)
It contains vital information about the gullibility of our planet's inhabitants.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by fyngyrz on Saturday March 10, @06:05PM (1 child)
No, that information is the consequence of a law of physics: Peepul r Stoopid. Strictly meta. It is not carried by fake news. Nothing is carried by fake news.
Fake news results in no effect as compared to real news; just as light powers a flower, real news powers sanity. Without light or real news, darkness and fake news result in zero energy input and stasis of the processing mechanisms. Too much of this, and the flower - and sanity - die.
Once that happens, weeds and Trumps abound. And you know, it's always harder to weed a garden than it is to take care of a well-maintained one.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Saturday March 10, @06:44PM
Yeah, but there may be someone who could help. Quoting [politifact.com] U.S. President Donald Trump:
Grab 'em right in the roots.
----------------------------
* Coincidentally, I am a citizen of the country where he was elected, and speaking as such, I would hope that all of the people here, especially leaders, would be "second amendment people" just as they are all the other amendment people and indeed supporters of our constitution. But I digress with silly fantasies...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 10, @06:01PM (1 child)
Travel by bad news is a terrible technology - you won't like what's waiting for you wherever you go.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Saturday March 10, @06:49PM
This statement right here is highlighted by its being the plot of a 90s PC game called "The Journeyman Project Turbo." Every word of this statement rings not just true, but temporally factual.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 10, @05:10PM (1 child)
It's very easy (and profitable) to spread bullshit.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 10, @05:23PM
In 15 years, all the professional fourth estate has done is disseminating innuendo, omissions and opinion as facts.
(Score: 5, Touché) by deimtee on Saturday March 10, @05:37PM (2 children)
I don't believe this article. If it was true we wouldn't have heard about it yet.
(Score: 3, Informative) by captain normal on Saturday March 10, @06:13PM
I don't know why MIT thought they had to fund a study on this. "A lie can travel halfway around the world before the truth can get its boots on".Has been noted for over 300 years. and has been attributed to Mark Twain, Jonathan Swift, Thomas Jefferson, Winston Churchill among others. It's probably been in common thinking as long as people started using language.
https://quoteinvestigator.com/2014/07/13/truth/ [quoteinvestigator.com]
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 10, @06:29PM
Russian collusion detected?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by wonkey_monkey on Saturday March 10, @06:44PM (1 child)
It doesn't spread faster because it's false. It spreads faster because it tends to be engineered to be exactly the sort of news that, if true, would spread quickly.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Saturday March 10, @07:28PM
IOW, because it pushes buttons. Particularly fear.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 10, @07:02PM (1 child)
This is from the abstract:
"We classified news as true or false using information from six independent fact-checking organizations that exhibited 95 to 98% agreement on the classifications."
"snopes.com, politifact.com, factcheck.org, truthorfiction.com, hoax-slayer.com, and urbanlegends.about.com"
Oh dear my. All the supposed "fact-checking organizations" are staffed by liberals and seem to be funded by liberals. Trump could say he likes burgers, and they would rate it "Pants on Fire" or "100% false" because there was one time he was seen eating meatloaf.
(Score: 2) by legont on Saturday March 10, @07:18PM
Perhaps, a better title would be "The People's news travel faster than politically correct news"?
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Saturday March 10, @07:09PM (1 child)
"A fake story can make it to all leaf nodes while a true one is still getting encapsulated in layer 3." -- Mark Twain
Please make sure you spread that one around, with attribution to its original source :-)
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Saturday March 10, @07:14PM
Thanks. I have added this to my quotations database with the "attribution" link pointing to your comment.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Saturday March 10, @07:12PM
This may be due to confirmation bias. Major recent double-blind university and government studies show that data packets (analgous to the "twit tweetrs" or whatever in TFA) travel at the same average speed over a given network if they are sent encrypted, such that their truth or falsity can be neither known nor represented. This was confirmed by the FBI, Microsoft, and the Greater Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company, and it was on Mythbusters. So it is known to be the truth and not fake news.
I don't know why this effect breaks down when the contents are known and people post on social media. Total head-scratcher.
By the way, forward this major recent study to everyone in your address book unless you hate Jesus and want him to kill twenty kittens and a puppy.
Like = One of the elite smart people who know where that +1 button is and how to use it
Share = Smart person who recognizes the truth and fights fake news #PowerToUsMorons.
Ignore = Person who hates the truth and hates kittens and puppies and Jesus