from the left-the-freezer-door-open-again dept.
University Hospitals notifies 700 fertility patients of freezer "fluctuation" and potential damage to stored eggs and embryos
University Hospitals has notified about 700 fertility patients and their families that the frozen eggs and embryos they had stored at one of its hospitals may have been damaged over the weekend when the temperature rose in a storage tank.
The problem, in one of two large freezers preserving specimens at the UH Fertility Center housed at the Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood, was discovered on Sunday morning. It occurred some time after staff left the previous afternoon, according to Patti DePompei, president of UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital and MacDonald Women's Hospital.
The liquid nitrogen freezer held about 2,000 egg and embryo specimens, according to Dr. James Liu, chairman of the department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at UH Cleveland Medical Center. Some patients had more than one sample stored, and some of the samples were provided as long ago as the 1980's.
Also at Newsweek.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Saturday March 10, @07:16PM (4 children)
Considering that such things are commonly stored before undergoing fertility-destroying medical treatments, this would seem to be a pretty major deal. How do you make such a thing right by your customers if you just destroyed their "insurance"? A full refund for the storage costs to date would seem like a not unreasonable place to start.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 10, @07:33PM (1 child)
Eggs and sperm from living people may be created from stem cells. It has been shown that sperm can be made from skin. No, this won't be cheap.
Dead people are more trouble. Find the sequence from personal belongings or infer it from close relatives and physical appearance. Take cells from close relatives, then mix and match until all the chromosomes are correct. This may require some engineering work.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 10, @08:12PM
She screamed. Oh, did she scream. But the more she screamed, the more disgusting the man's grin became and the more violence he dispensed; it was a negative feedback loop for the woman, but a very, very positive one for the man. This eventually culminated in a bone-chilling crack.
Minutes later, a bystander spotted a man performing a childish dance near the corpse of a naked woman; he had reached the pinnacle of happiness, causing all who saw him to smile.
(Score: 1) by cocaine overdose on Saturday March 10, @07:40PM
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday March 10, @08:02PM
Mother felt "physically ill" after hearing embryos possibly destroyed at fertility center [cbsnews.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Gaaark on Saturday March 10, @08:16PM
Either no one checked Saturday afternoon before leaving, or the unit couldn't even keep them cold secure for 24 hours?
No backup unit?
Yup: popcorn and lawsuits ensue.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 3, Insightful) by idiot_king on Saturday March 10, @08:37PM
...you hear that silence?
That's all the so-called Pro-Lifers not crying out in agony over 2,000 "dead children."
That's also the silence of the lack of protests over this horrible slaughter by the medial-industrial big biz monster (eeeek!).
I love that silence.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 10, @08:39PM
The last thing the planet needs is more people, especially Americans.
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Saturday March 10, @08:53PM
I doubt that single sperm cells were stored, and when ova and embryos are stored, there's usually more than one of them, so my question would be - why were samples not split and stored in physically diverse locations? The press release itself says the malfunctioning freezer was one of two in the same facility. It would not be difficult to have an arrangement with another hospital so each provides diversity for the other.
Failing that, it also takes a while for liquid nitrogen to boil off. There ought to be enough excess liquid nitrogen in the system to allow passive cooling via boiling for the longest expected period that the facility is unattended. In a well engineered storage container, boil-off rates for liquid nitrogen will be between 0.5% and 3% per day [Look at the specifications here [panasonic-healthcare.com]]. Liquid nitrogen is cheap. If cooling by boiling takes place there are also level sensors that can raise an alarm if the level drops below a certain amount. Obviously you can also use temperature sensors, but the temperature will stay stable at the boiling point of liquid nitrogen until it has all vaporized, by which time the alarm will probably be too late. This is why one or several level sensors is a good idea.
In short, it looks like some pretty severe failings have occured.
Here's a description of storage at a different fertility centre: https://www.pacificfertilitycenter.com/treatment-care/sperm-and-embryo-freezing [pacificfertilitycenter.com]
And here's a bigger cryopreservation store for biological samples: http://thingsitellmymom.com/liquidnitrogenfreezer/ [thingsitellmymom.com]
And here's a catalogue of auto-fill cryo-stores, with specifications and prices: https://store.4cryo.com/Automatic-Fill-Liquid-Nitrogen-Freezers-s/1513.htm [4cryo.com]