The US Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) prohibits devices and software that can be used to circumvent digital restrictions, no matter how trivial the restrictions. A new slide deck from the US Department of Homeland Security (warning for PDF) states that the overall number of copyright-, patent-, trademark-related seizures increased by 8% last year. Though much of it was from traditional counterfeit goods, there were some hints at something more problematic regarding interpretation of the rules:
New data released by Homeland Security shows that U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized significantly more DMCA circumvention devices in 2017. The seizures, which includes mod chips for gaming consoles, increased 324% compared to the year before, although the actual number remains fairly low.
[...] What we did notice is that the International Intellectual Property [sic] Alliance (IIPA) recently framed streaming boxes as possible circumvention tools. The strong enforcement focus of rightsholders on these devices may have been communicated to border patrols as well.
Again, there is no word yet on what the border staff actually consider to be circumvention technologies.
From TorrentFreak : U.S. Border Seizures of DMCA Circumvention Devices Surges
and the Washington Examiner : US customs agencies seize $1.2B in counterfeit imports as illegal goods market continues to grow.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Justin Case on Saturday March 10, @11:57PM (1 child)
My pencil can be used to circumvent DMCA! I just take notes on what the actors are saying while watching a movie on the totally-locked-down device I rent (never own).
Perhaps we should all gouge out our eyes and cut off our ears in submission to our overlords.
Or, you know, them first.
They divide us by getting us to take sides: governments vs. corporations. But those are two arms of the same beast!
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Sunday March 11, @12:04AM
You are a Thief! How dare you circumvent my switch with your pencil!
Oh, and please turn in your computer too. You are using it to read my precious copyrighted comment, which you have not yet paid a license for. I have not revealed the address to you and by looking it up in the list of comments you are circumventing my post's security by obscurity position encryption.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Sunday March 11, @12:08AM (2 children)
There are a number of copyrighted songs that I can sing from memory.
What's more there are numerous quotes from books, TV and movies that I can recite from memory.
What's more, I have *actual* copyrighted images in my brain too.
Is CBP issuing machetes to remove such circumvention devices at the border?
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 11, @12:34AM
They don't worry much about those things. Americans are lobotomized with social conditioning in grade school.
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Sunday March 11, @01:19AM
Oh don't worry, they would if they could.
Imagine the glorious future when we are uploaded hyperminds occupying vast tracts of computing hardware. Surrounded by even more vast machines that carefully trace chain of custody on every part of each thought we have and credit the mandated fees to the rights holders of each idea and copyrighted work we happen to think of. Copyright and patent of course being made eternal in a world where everyone is effectively immortal... and must pay and pay forever. Welcome to Hell.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 11, @01:25AM
All these pedantic comments, this is why nerds fail at politics.
A circumvention technology is whatever they say it is. Stop looking for reason and internal consistence where there is only Kafkaesque bureaucracy. This is how power operates.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Sunday March 11, @01:32AM (1 child)
At this point, they're going to need to ban such nefarious devices as VHS camcorders, tape recorders, VCRs, and the human retina if they want to stop "DMCA circumvention."
Of all the cases that exemplify the fact that there is no technological solution to a moral problem, this one may be the foremost. Maybe the real issue here is that the concept of copyright itself has been horribly abused. How about we put it back to 14 years?
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Sunday March 11, @02:00AM
They already are. They don't use the word "ban" and it is not an absolute ban. Instead propaganda campaigns have taught people these "contain hazardous chemicals", "contain hazardous voltages", not to mention "old", "unfashionable", and so on. Do your American duty and "recycle", it's good for teh planet! And manufacturer's wallets!
I'm honestly surprised that thrift stores are permitted to re-sell them. Many areas already have rules against re-selling computers or certain kinds of computer equipment (such as those "dangerous" CRTs). Point is, it is not much of a stretch to see them extend such rules to other kinds of devices.
That said, I can happily record any program from my OTA TV box to good old VHS video tape and not have to worry much about DRM or copy protection (supposedly a flag can enable macrovision crap but I have never seen it). Of course, there is nothing worth recording any more anyway.