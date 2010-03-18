from the life-goes-on dept.
The renamed TPP, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership has been signed by 11 countries. https://globalnews.ca/news/4069924/tpp-trans-pacific-partnership-signing-canada/
Thankfully, Trump's withdrawal from the TPP allowed the Canadian people to persuade their government to push for removal of most of the contentious IP obligations that the US demanded, http://www.michaelgeist.ca/2017/11/rethinking-ip-in-the-tpp/. America is considering rejoining, https://www.nytimes.com/2018/02/27/us/politics/mnuchin-tpp-trans-pacific-partnership-trump.html
The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) will reduce tariffs in countries that together amount to more than 13 per cent of the global economy – a total of $10 trillion. With the United States, it would have represented 40 per cent.
Even without the United States, the deal will span a market of nearly 500 million people, making it one of the globe's three largest trade agreements, according to Chilean and Canadian trade statistics.
[...] Trump has also threatened to dump the North American Free Trade Agreement unless the other two members of the pact, Canada and Mexico, agree to provisions that Trump says would boost U.S. manufacturing and employment. He argues that the 1994 accord has caused the migration of jobs and factories southward to lower-cost Mexico.
[...] The 11 member countries are Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 11, @01:48AM (2 children)
1. Canada gains trade advantages while 'Merica doesn't.
2. Draconian copyright provisions are gone because 'Merica was isolationist.
3. Canada can just negotiate a one on one trade deal with 'Merica because that is the Trump way.
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 11, @01:58AM (1 child)
(Score: 1, Disagree) by cocaine overdose on Sunday March 11, @02:24AM
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Entropy on Sunday March 11, @02:51AM (1 child)
13%? A whole 13%..
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Sunday March 11, @03:07AM
Always felt like the too-secret-to-read TTP would have been greatly beneficial to the people who are already wealthy and probably have made our defecit worse in the meantime. Why would the Chinese sign a deal that helps us when they are already doing a good job and having us send them money.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 11, @03:38AM
An impetus for TPP was to isolate and encircle China, an initiative accompanying America's so-called Asia-pivot. Would be funny if China joined TPP.