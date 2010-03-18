from the Sexy-Einstein dept.
From The New York Times:
"Reports that the first lady, Melania Trump, received an immigrant visa reserved for "individuals with extraordinary ability" in 2001, when she was a model, have thrust the EB-1 visa program into the spotlight. The news, first reported by The Washington Post, raised questions about whether Mrs. Trump had truly qualified for the visa.
But several immigration lawyers rebuffed those questions, saying the requirements for the EB-1 immigrant visa leave far more room for interpretation than its nickname and its best-and-brightest reputation suggest."
"The notion that you somehow have to be a genius or Einstein is utter fiction, said Chris Wright, a lawyer based in Los Angeles. We have succeeded with models no more accomplished than Melania Trump."
"Elissa Taub, a lawyer in Memphis who secured the EB-1 for [a] German gymnast, said that some of her denials burn me to this day, like that of a nuclear astrophysicist who had produced groundbreaking work at a national lab. Immigration officials said his title on the job was not senior enough to merit the EB-1.
We lost a great scientific mind due to this crazy decision, she said of the scholar, who returned to India.
In another case, U.S.C.I.S. acknowledged that a Chinese researcher had fulfilled three criteria to qualify, but that scientists who have risen to the very top of the field have garnered citations numbered in the thousands, not in the hundreds, as he had shown. He was denied."
Nothing like the best and the brightest, right?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 11, @04:09AM
You can live in this place if you can pay your own way.
Capitalism. One day we'll try it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 11, @04:22AM
S/T.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 11, @04:26AM (1 child)
Let's get the easy one out of the way. Supermodels are good to have. They make a positive contribution to the gene pool and bilk rich people out of their money, stimulating the economy.
Chinese researchers have to be carefully screened, since they could be here to sell secrets back to China.
Other researchers should be let in, almost without exception.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 11, @04:35AM
It sounds like a good idea to have all the smart people of the world come to the U.S. and MAGA.
However, that is only the outcome that is seen; what about the outcome that is unseen, or at least less obvious?
Brain Drain.
If those smart people leave their countries of origin to make America smart again, then they are in fact hastening the idiocracy of their home countries. The dumber those countries become, the worse a problem they'll be for their neighbors and ultimately the world: They'll be the source of epidemics and societal decay, and out of the collapse of their once functioning societies will rise not just tyrannical warlords, but terrorists whose messages appeal only to the thick skulled.
Just look at the Muslim world; not only have their smartest fled to the West, but their religious approval of first-cousin marriages have led to a statistically significant decline in IQ levels to the point that they are beginning to reach the level at which criminality is almost guaranteed. Is it any wonder that they are now such a menace to the Civilized world?
Smart people should stay in their countries of origin and help to make them great again.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Sunday March 11, @04:26AM (1 child)
Believe me, I've been with the best women. Models, actresses -- regular and porn -- all kinds. And Melania has the most amazing skills. So many times, I covered my eyes. Because they were getting ready to pop out of their sockets! 🙈
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 11, @04:30AM
If she was sucking on your eyes, someone is doing it wrong.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Azuma Hazuki on Sunday March 11, @04:29AM
They are willing to do jobs no American wants to do. In this case, being Donald Trump's wife. I really feel sorry for her.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...