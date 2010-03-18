Stories
Analysis of Bones Discovered in 1940 Concludes They Are of Amelia Earhart

posted by janrinok on Sunday March 11, @08:18AM   Printer-friendly
from the we-had-her-all-along dept.
Science

takyon writes:

Amelia Earhart: Island bones 'likely' belonged to famed pilot

Bones discovered on a Pacific island in 1940 are "likely" to be those of famed pilot Amelia Earhart, according to a US peer reviewed science journal. Earhart, her plane, and her navigator vanished without a trace in 1937 over the Pacific Ocean. Many theories have sought to explain her disappearance.

But a new study published in Forensic Anthropology claims these bones prove she died as an island castaway. The report claims they are a 99% match, despite an earlier conclusion.

The study, titled Amelia Earhart and the Nikumaroro Bones, was first published by the University of Florida and conducted by Professor Richard Jantz from the University of Tennessee. It disputes that the remains found on the eastern Pacific island of Nikumaroro - about 1,800 miles (2,900km) southwest of Hawaii - belonged to a man, as a researcher had determined in 1941.

Amelia Earhart and the Nikumaroro Bones (open, DOI: 10.5744/fa.2018.0009) (DX)

Original Submission


(1)

  • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 11, @08:26AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 11, @08:26AM (#650839)

    Why has anybody put resources into this completely worthless pursuit of knowledge. It better not have been a government wasting taxpayer money on this shite.

  • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 11, @08:39AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 11, @08:39AM (#650847)

  • (Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 11, @09:07AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 11, @09:07AM (#650859)

(1)