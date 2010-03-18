Brian Krebs writes on how browsers choose to display IDN. The issue here is of course spoofing valid URLs with visually similar letters. You probably would notice the lame attempt in the department line but some of the international characters are very similar or indeed identical. Depending on your personal preferences it might be a good idea to use punycode instead. Could save you a headache later.

https://krebsonsecurity.com/2018/03/look-alike-domains-and-visual-confusion/

Here are some of the applicable RFCs: