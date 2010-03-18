from the harsh-test-environment dept.
Waymo officially expands self-driving effort into trucks
Waymo, Alphabet's self-driving company born out of Google X, is seen by many as the leader in the field of self-driving.
After focusing on autonomous passenger cars to soon launch a self-driving ride-hailing service, the company is now expanding the effort to trucks. The company has been known to have been working on a truck program since last summer, but they confirmed it today in a blog post.
[...] Now the program is expanding to Atlanta, Georgia, which they will make the home of Google's logistical operations. From there, Waymo will ship cargo to Google's data centers. They say that you will be able to see Waymo's blue trucks on the road as soon as next week as part of the pilot program
Also at TechCrunch, Ars Technica, and Reuters.
(Score: 1) by cocaine overdose on Sunday March 11, @04:15PM (4 children)
Scrap for thought.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 11, @04:29PM (3 children)
Scrap for thought. [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2, Funny) by cocaine overdose on Sunday March 11, @04:42PM (2 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 11, @05:16PM (1 child)
And no one will use their qualcomm anymore. We can go back to calling in on every stop and hoping the dispatcher picks up at 3AM. Filling out our paper logs and all will be well.
If you think the drivers will have a say in what happens you have not paid attention. They will just put 'loaders' on the trucks and send them along with the truck. No driver needed. The drivers will not even be involved. Plan on it. Your job is going to be automated away. Probably within 15 years.
How do I know this? I converted your paper logs into digital ones. I am the one who made sure your hours were straight so your terminal did not get shut down. I interacted with your bosses. They *only* keep you around because you are necessary. The second you are not you are gone. Trust me they are planning on getting rid of you as soon as they can. A computer can drive 24/7/365. A driver can drive 11 per day. That is 13 where the truck is not rolling. If it is not rolling it is not making money. They can do 1.5 to 2x with auto drive vs a driver. There is 0% chance a company is going to turn that down.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday March 11, @05:30PM
A "loader", you say? WTF for? Automated forklifts will eliminate any need for a "loader".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 11, @05:37PM
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Sunday March 11, @06:23PM (1 child)
" ...Waymo will ship cargo to Google's data centers."
I thought Alphabet/Google was in the data business. You don't need trucks to haul data. Data transfer needs wires, fiber, micro-wave and wifi. So just what is A/G planning on hauling in these blue trucks?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday March 11, @06:27PM
Hard drives, racks, cooling equipment, TPUs, solar panels, you name it.
