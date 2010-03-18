Stories
Google/Waymo Announces Testing of Self-Driving Trucks in Atlanta, Georgia

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday March 11, @03:41PM   Printer-friendly
from the harsh-test-environment dept.
Techonomics

takyon writes:

Waymo officially expands self-driving effort into trucks

Waymo, Alphabet's self-driving company born out of Google X, is seen by many as the leader in the field of self-driving.

After focusing on autonomous passenger cars to soon launch a self-driving ride-hailing service, the company is now expanding the effort to trucks. The company has been known to have been working on a truck program since last summer, but they confirmed it today in a blog post.

[...] Now the program is expanding to Atlanta, Georgia, which they will make the home of Google's logistical operations. From there, Waymo will ship cargo to Google's data centers. They say that you will be able to see Waymo's blue trucks on the road as soon as next week as part of the pilot program

Also at TechCrunch, Ars Technica, and Reuters.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 1) by cocaine overdose on Sunday March 11, @04:15PM (4 children)

    by cocaine overdose (6886) <cocaineoverdose@protonmail.com> on Sunday March 11, @04:15PM (#650946)
    Listen up, truckers. You've got a short period of time before your demise is guaranteed. Now, I'm not saying you should deflate tires or put nail polish over the sensors -- as that would be illegal -- but a little push back (you can make EMPs with a microwave magnetron and a super capacitor), could turn the tide away from automating all the jobs away and making the opiod crisis worse.

    Scrap for thought.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 11, @04:29PM (3 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 11, @04:29PM (#650950)

      Scrap for thought. [wikipedia.org]

      • (Score: 2, Funny) by cocaine overdose on Sunday March 11, @04:42PM (2 children)

        by cocaine overdose (6886) <cocaineoverdose@protonmail.com> on Sunday March 11, @04:42PM (#650953)
        Why I never -- I'm using a reti'na displayed High Seirra Macbook Pro attached to my earbud-less iPhone 7+ AND I have all of my most important things backed up in The Cloud. I-I'm not a Luddite, future employer, my For His Pleasure equine dildo has seven speeds and gimbals! Sublime is my IDE and San Francisco is my city. I'm hip! I'm with it! Yesterday I ported over /bin/sudo to Rust. See, I'm not a L-l-luddite! Please... I'm hip... I'm cool.... I'm not a fogy, don't think like that. Elon Musky is the modern Leonardo DiCaprio! He'll get us to Mars in the next year, you'll see. By the way, does anyone know where I can find the latest version of React? I only use 100% canvas websites, so I can't download it directly. Why you ask? I need it for my cross-platform Chat app. You see, it'll revolutionize the way you send emojis. They're animated in 100% javascript!

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 11, @05:16PM (1 child)

          by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 11, @05:16PM (#650964)

          And no one will use their qualcomm anymore. We can go back to calling in on every stop and hoping the dispatcher picks up at 3AM. Filling out our paper logs and all will be well.

          If you think the drivers will have a say in what happens you have not paid attention. They will just put 'loaders' on the trucks and send them along with the truck. No driver needed. The drivers will not even be involved. Plan on it. Your job is going to be automated away. Probably within 15 years.

          How do I know this? I converted your paper logs into digital ones. I am the one who made sure your hours were straight so your terminal did not get shut down. I interacted with your bosses. They *only* keep you around because you are necessary. The second you are not you are gone. Trust me they are planning on getting rid of you as soon as they can. A computer can drive 24/7/365. A driver can drive 11 per day. That is 13 where the truck is not rolling. If it is not rolling it is not making money. They can do 1.5 to 2x with auto drive vs a driver. There is 0% chance a company is going to turn that down.

          • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday March 11, @05:30PM

            by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Sunday March 11, @05:30PM (#650970) Journal

            A "loader", you say? WTF for? Automated forklifts will eliminate any need for a "loader".

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 11, @05:37PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 11, @05:37PM (#650972)

    now walk with both feet turned in and backwards!

  • (Score: 2) by captain normal on Sunday March 11, @06:23PM (1 child)

    by captain normal (2205) on Sunday March 11, @06:23PM (#650996)

    " ...Waymo will ship cargo to Google's data centers."
    I thought Alphabet/Google was in the data business. You don't need trucks to haul data. Data transfer needs wires, fiber, micro-wave and wifi. So just what is A/G planning on hauling in these blue trucks?

