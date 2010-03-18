from the what-a-shame dept.
It's 7 Years in Prison for Martin Shkreli, Convicted of Fraud
A federal judge sentenced former pharmaceutical executive and hedge-fund manager Martin Shkreli to seven years in prison Friday following his earlier conviction on three of eight counts of securities and wire fraud charges.
According to reporters present in the Brooklyn courtroom, Shkreli gave an emotional and tearful speech prior to his sentencing, taking blame and responsibility for his actions and saying he had changed as a person since his conviction. US District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto reportedly handed him a box of tissues and took a lengthy amount of time reviewing his transgressions and history.
The sentencing caps a long, public saga for Shkreli, who is widely reviled for drastically raising the price of a cheap, decades-old drug, as well as provocative and offensive online antics, including harassing women.
Source: ArsTechnica
Sobbing "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison for Defrauding Investors
KSWB-TV reports
He was convicted on August 5, 2017 of securities fraud and conspiracy in what prosecutors said amounted to a Ponzi scheme. Shkreli called the charges "a witch hunt of epic proportions".
During his sentencing on Friday in Brooklyn federal court, Shkreli, 34, broke into tears and pleaded with the judge for leniency.
"I look back and I'm embarrassed and ashamed", he told the court. "I am terribly sorry", he said to his investors, "I lost your trust."
At his trial last year, Shkreli often wore a smirk and was chastised by the judge for his behavior, including for an incident in which he told reporters that the prosecutors on the case were "junior varsity". He also ignored the advice of his lawyer by commenting on the trial via social media and YouTube.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Sunday March 11, @08:35PM (13 children)
He should have gotten more time in prison.
What's worse is that he'll likely end up in club fed [wikipedia.org] rather than PMITA prison where he belongs.
Sigh.
--Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Sunday March 11, @08:48PM (10 children)
From everything I've read about him, he really doesn't seem that bad. He just pissed off too many people (and the wrong people) with his irreverent attitude, but his crimes (the ones they convicted him of) seemed pretty minor, yet he's getting the book thrown at him, whereas countless banksters got away with outright fraud that trashed the US economy and no one's bothered prosecuting them. Basically he seems like a poster child for a justice system that makes an example of small fry while leaving the real criminals alone.
(Score: 3, Informative) by NotSanguine on Sunday March 11, @08:57PM (3 children)
This jackass didn't get away with "outright fraud." He committed "outright fraud" and was convicted for it. The others you mention did get away with it. And that's wrong. There should be equality under the law.
Which shouldn't mean convicting the flamboyant douchebags and not the gray and drab douchebags.
But it also shouldn't mean letting off the flamboyant douchebags *because* the gray and drab douchebags got away with it.
They should *all* spend some time behind bars and come out with sphincter control problems, IMHO.
Sadly, no one over at DOJ asked my opinion. Or yours, apparently.
--Niels Bohr
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Sunday March 11, @09:19PM (2 children)
I actually disagree: if you're going to consciously let a bunch of really bad crooks off scot-free for doing something extremely and demonstrably harmful, but you're going to roast a guy who committed small-fry fraud that didn't even hurt anyone, that isn't justice, it's a farce. Justice should be consistent, not capricious and arbitrary. If you're going to absolutely refuse to prosecute much worse criminals, then the correct course of action is to let the low-level guys off too.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Sunday March 11, @09:25PM
What are you going on about?
Where did I say that? I'm not letting anyone off scot-free. I'm not the current (or any former) Attorney General. I'm not even a DOJ lawyer. Hell, I'm not even a lawyer?
In fact, I said:
So. I'm not sure who you're disagreeing with (perhaps the US DOJ?), but it isn't me. Try to keep things straight, okay?
--Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Sunday March 11, @09:28PM
It seems like you're saying that the rule of law [wikipedia.org] is not a good thing?
Or am I misunderstanding you?
--Niels Bohr
(Score: 0, Troll) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday March 11, @09:00PM (3 children)
He was easy chum for Hillary in a period of time leading up to the 2016 election. Apparantly Hillary's political ghost still lives on in the American political system.
Of course, he is a mega-douche of the highest order. He will be made an example, even though as others have already pointed out, there are many other more powerful people like him in other places jacking the prices of life-critical drugs and being ignored.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Sunday March 11, @09:11PM
Yeah, nothing ever happened to Mylan for their EpiPen bullshit. But Shkreli wasn't even in trouble for Daraprim's pricing, that's just what made him so unpopular (and makes it seem like they went after him for something else just to please the masses).
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Sunday March 11, @09:12PM (1 child)
This is modded Troll, but didn't he make a threat aggainst Hillary?
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by black6host on Sunday March 11, @09:44PM
He asked for someone to get him some hair from Hillary, with the follicles attached. The judge revoked his bail on the grounds he was soliciting assault (in essence, the actual wording may be different)
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Sunday March 11, @09:18PM
No. He's not a poster child for anything other than greed, sociopathy and self-pity for getting caught.
The much more appropriate poster child for "making an example out of small fry" would be Abacus Federal Savings [wikipedia.org].
--Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by Ramze on Sunday March 11, @09:37PM
He stole from investors, lied to them about profits, lied about assets, and violated about a dozen SEC codes... then, he proceeded to mock the jury, the judge, the feds, his victims, a reporter... and then put a bounty on Hillary Clinton's hair -- which the secret service took as a real threat (she's still the wife of an ex-president).
If he hadn't been lucky enough to profit from gambling the stolen money on other investments, his investors would have incurred real losses & there is still the possibility that the funds could have earned them more money if they'd been invested properly.
Just because he returned the stolen money doesn't make it magically not fraud -- 3 counts of it by the way.
Keep in mind that a simple drug dealer offering LSD at a club would get 15 years or more. He got 7 years... which means 6 months time served, 5 1/2 years left with "good time" in Federal prison... and possibly the last 6 months of that in a halfway house. So, he could be in a halfway house in 5 years. In the meantime, he'll try to get put into low or medium-low security prison where he can read books, teach classes, take courses himself, lift weights and play basketball. He got off EASY. The feds don't usually bother with cases that don't put people away for at least 10 to 15. Surprisingly, if he'd admitted guilt and gone with a plea deal, he likely would have gotten the same sentence! Oh, and you bet he'll appeal both his conviction and his sentencing in an effort to get out earlier. I imagine he'll even try to plead his case to Trump in the hopes of a pardon.
Meanwhile, there's guys in federal prison serving 20 years for growing weed in their back yards. I get that there's a lot of crooks who have done worse, but they get to hide behind companies and other fall-guys and teams of lawyers. It's hard to convict CEOs because there's many layers of responsibility... but, there's at least a lot of laws regarding signing off on fraudulent investment statements... b/c then, you're messing with rich people's money. Can't have that!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 11, @08:54PM (1 child)
So you have judged him that he should have more time in PITA prison. Interesting.
What would be an appropriate sentence in your mind? Perhaps life? No parole? Why? Back up your reasoning with something more than 'sigh'. The terms of what he did is laid out in our laws 1-15 years. He got ~half. He committed securities fraud. Just being a douchebag does not warrant a life sentence. If it does which law book is that in?
If you think the prison he is going to end up in is a cake walk. Perhaps you should read up on what going to prison is like. In the US it is fairly harsh. With inmate/guard violence fairly common and the guards looking the other way. Even for 'white collar' criminals which is what he is.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Sunday March 11, @09:10PM
I never said anything about a life sentence. I am aware of the sentence he faced (and the DOJ, in fact, asked for 15 years). I think he should have gotten the max (that self-same 15 years). As it is, he can shave at least a year off that with "good behavior."
Oh, and for the record, I'm not in favor of life sentences, except in cases where it's pretty clear that the individual is clearly a danger to others and is unlikely to be rehabilitated (not that rehabilitation is on the agenda in US prisons. More's the pity). I'm also against the death penalty. Mostly because people are wrongfully convicted all the time, and if you execute someone and it turns out they were innocent of that crime, you can't release them once they're dead.
What's more, I imagine that spending the rest of your life in a 6x9 box, with each day regimented and no expectation that will ever end except via the sweet release of death, would be much worse than just being killed.
tl;dr: You made unwarranted assumptions about me. Don't put words in my mouth.
--Niels Bohr
(Score: 4, Informative) by Azuma Hazuki on Sunday March 11, @08:41PM (4 children)
He's going to find dozens of hundreds of people waiting for him at the gates of Hell when this is all over.
Know what I really want to see though? And what I'd even forego prison time for him entirely for? Strip him of all his assets, and put him out on the streets with nothing but the clothes on his back, and tell him to find work. He'll be dead inside a month, but it'll be the most horrible month of his life. Double bonus points if you infect him with something Daraprim treats first.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 11, @08:57PM (3 children)
This is why we have laws. Not mob justice.
Yes what he did was terrible. But a death sentence? Does that not seem extreme? Considering what he did was basically raise prices to the insurance companies and gave it away for free to those who could not get insurance? That is more akin to fraud (which he is going to spend time in prison for).
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Sunday March 11, @09:01PM (2 children)
Hey, if ordinary law-abiding people suffer that for not committing any crime at all, it follows that it's at least as just for someone whose greed doubtlessly killed dozens of hundreds of people to suffer it. If you have a problem with that idea, ask yourselves why.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 11, @09:08PM (1 child)
omeone whose greed doubtlessly killed dozens of hundreds of people to suffer it
Oh who? That is supposition and innuendo. You *think* he did these things. Maybe he even did. But his crime here is security fraud. When will they be bringing up the charges for murder? Not going to happen. Because no one died from it. I am not going to judge a man based on what I heard on the internet. You should ask *yourself* why you do that?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 11, @09:25PM
I have to admire your courage, other AC. You're not wrong. You're probably a better person than me.
Perhaps all of us need to remember that the only reason Shkreli could do what he did with drug prices is because healthcare in the US is fundamentally broken. It's neither capitalist nor socialist yet the worst of both worlds. Everybody who votes for the one DuR party (see what I did there? meme-able? not meme-able?) is to blame for this situation. The Libertarian and Green parties are on the ballot in most states. This November, I wish everybody would ask themselves, before they vote DuR team again, what they expect doing the same thing over and over again will ever change.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by black6host on Sunday March 11, @08:51PM (1 child)
I bet his sobbing was for poor Martin. I would be surprised if his attorney didn't tell him to do something to appear apologetic and tug on some heart strings. Leopards don't change their spots, so I'd be hard pressed to think that he truly learned his lesson and that the tears sprang from the wellspring of his remorse.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 11, @09:04PM
By a bunch of B?Cs whose mothers had died due to his pharma pricing antics.
Then we might finally have mob justice done for the people.
Also maybe he would come out of prison being truly remorseful, if not rehabilitated, if only for the pounding his poor anus took due to his amoral actions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 11, @09:11PM
That's fake news, Duca tweeted disparaging comments with a photo she took of Shkreli at a public bar. Shkreli responded by mocking her, including the DM invite and photoshopping himself into an image from her twitter profile. I thought it amusing but the official narrative is that he "harassed" her and it is wrong. In fact it's the reverse, Duca played the victim card to bully him off twitter.
Shkreli is enough of an asshole without accusing him of stuff he didn't do!
(Score: 2) by mendax on Sunday March 11, @09:26PM
I doubt he'll be going to a Club Fed, a camp. He'll probably go to a low security facility, one with a razor wire fence. But he'll be fine once he gets there. My prisoner corespondents tell me that conditions in Federal prisons are pretty decent, even if life is somewhat spartan. The worst part of incarceration is the jail prior to sentencing. Jail means there is little time outside of one's cell. Federal prison means lots of time outside of the cell or dorm unless there is a lockdown.
Having said all this, Martin Shkreli is a piece of work and is getting what he richly deserves.
It's really quite a simple choice: Life, Death, or Los Angeles.