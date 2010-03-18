Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

German Far-Right ‘Terrorists’ Jailed for Series of Attacks on Refugees

posted by janrinok on Sunday March 11, @10:45PM   Printer-friendly
from the justice dept.
News

aristarchus writes:

RawStory, originally from Agence France-Presse.

Eight members of a German far-right group were sentenced to jail Wednesday on terrorism and attempted murder charges for a series of explosives attacks targeting refugees and anti-fascist activists.

Based in Germany's ex-communist east, the so-called "Freital group" had sought to create "a climate of fear" at the height of Germany's refugee and migrant influx in 2015, the court was told.

Its leaders Timo Schulz and Patrick Festing were sentenced to 10 and nine-and-a-half years prison respectively. The other six received custodial terms of between four and eight-and-a-half years.

Original Submission


«  Sobbing Martin Shkreli Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison for Defrauding Investors
German Far-Right ‘Terrorists’ Jailed for Series of Attacks on Refugees | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday March 11, @10:52PM (1 child)

    by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Subscriber Badge on Sunday March 11, @10:52PM (#651104) Homepage Journal

    Man, that really pisses me off. I like the Germans.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 12, @12:24AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 12, @12:24AM (#651130)

      Troll troll troll your boat roughly down the cave!
      Verily verily verily verly
      You are so depraved

  • (Score: 4, Funny) by Entropy on Sunday March 11, @11:15PM

    by Entropy (4228) on Sunday March 11, @11:15PM (#651109)

    Such as the culture that built the strong countries they came from. It's especially useful when they keep tight hold on that culture, rather than adopt the local customs. That way it's assured their new place of residence will grow to be the a place of wonder, beauty, and peace...exactly like where they came from.

  • (Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 11, @11:53PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 11, @11:53PM (#651117)

    And watch what is left of your country collapse. The refugees are NOT your friends.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 12, @12:10AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 12, @12:10AM (#651125)

    Eight members of a German far-right group were sentenced to jail Wednesday on terrorism and attempted murder charges for a series of explosives attacks targeting refugees and anti-fascist activists.

    Murder, explosions and violence are no more acceptable from the far-right any more than from the refugees or left wing "activists". Looking forward to collusion charges from people that support and facilitate either faction, globalist world "leaders" included.

  • (Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Monday March 12, @12:23AM

    by wonkey_monkey (279) on Monday March 12, @12:23AM (#651129) Homepage

    erman Far-Right ‘Terrorists’ Jailed for Series of Attacks on Refugees

    Why are they only 'terrorists' and not terrorists? They're pretty obviously terrorists.

    --
    systemd is Roko's Basilisk
(1)