Eight members of a German far-right group were sentenced to jail Wednesday on terrorism and attempted murder charges for a series of explosives attacks targeting refugees and anti-fascist activists.
Based in Germany's ex-communist east, the so-called "Freital group" had sought to create "a climate of fear" at the height of Germany's refugee and migrant influx in 2015, the court was told.
Its leaders Timo Schulz and Patrick Festing were sentenced to 10 and nine-and-a-half years prison respectively. The other six received custodial terms of between four and eight-and-a-half years.
Man, that really pisses me off. I like the Germans.
Man, that really pisses me off. I like the Germans.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 12, @12:24AM
Troll troll troll your boat roughly down the cave!
Verily verily verily verly
You are so depraved
(Score: 4, Funny) by Entropy on Sunday March 11, @11:15PM
Such as the culture that built the strong countries they came from. It's especially useful when they keep tight hold on that culture, rather than adopt the local customs. That way it's assured their new place of residence will grow to be the a place of wonder, beauty, and peace...exactly like where they came from.
And watch what is left of your country collapse. The refugees are NOT your friends.
And watch what is left of your country collapse. The refugees are NOT your friends.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 12, @12:10AM
Murder, explosions and violence are no more acceptable from the far-right any more than from the refugees or left wing "activists". Looking forward to collusion charges from people that support and facilitate either faction, globalist world "leaders" included.
(Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Monday March 12, @12:23AM
Why are they only 'terrorists' and not terrorists? They're pretty obviously terrorists.
