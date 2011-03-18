Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

When Slow Downloads Hit an App Developer, Only Comcast Customers Suffered

posted by cmn32480 on Monday March 12, @07:24AM   Printer-friendly
from the tubes-are-blocked dept.
Techonomics

Fnord666 writes:

App developer Panic Inc. knew it had a network problem when customers began complaining about trouble downloading and updating Panic apps.

"Geez, your downloads are really slow!" was the common complaint that started coming in a few months ago, Panic co-founder Cabel Sasser explained in a blog post titled, "The Mystery of the Slow Downloads."

But once the mystery cleared up, it all made sense. Panic and its users were the innocent victims of a longstanding network interconnection battle between cable ISP Comcast and Cogent, which operates a global network that carries traffic across the Internet.

The situation will only get worse once the Net Neutrality appeal process is complete.

Original Submission


«  FCC Accuses Startup of Unauthorized Launch of Commercial Satellites
When Slow Downloads Hit an App Developer, Only Comcast Customers Suffered | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday March 12, @08:10AM

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Monday March 12, @08:10AM (#651240)

    If you allow Comcast to charge Cogent for the traffic, can you imagine how much the quality of service to end-consumers will improve due to Comcast's increase capacity to invest in new infrastructure?

    Yes, exactly!

    A big

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 12, @08:41AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 12, @08:41AM (#651250)

    All I wanted was Google Fiber.

    But they wouldn't give it to me!!!

(1)