posted by cmn32480 on Monday March 12, @07:24AM
from the tubes-are-blocked dept.
App developer Panic Inc. knew it had a network problem when customers began complaining about trouble downloading and updating Panic apps.
"Geez, your downloads are really slow!" was the common complaint that started coming in a few months ago, Panic co-founder Cabel Sasser explained in a blog post titled, "The Mystery of the Slow Downloads."
But once the mystery cleared up, it all made sense. Panic and its users were the innocent victims of a longstanding network interconnection battle between cable ISP Comcast and Cogent, which operates a global network that carries traffic across the Internet.
The situation will only get worse once the Net Neutrality appeal process is complete.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday March 12, @08:10AM
If you allow Comcast to charge Cogent for the traffic, can you imagine how much the quality of service to end-consumers will improve due to Comcast's increase capacity to invest in new infrastructure?
Yes, exactly!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 12, @08:41AM
All I wanted was Google Fiber.
But they wouldn't give it to me!!!