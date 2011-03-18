from the would-you-like-fries-with-that dept.
Burger-flipper has job safety from the AI automation robots. Test runs of Flippy the Burger Flipping robot apparently didn't last more then a day, before Flippy was let go. Apparently he wasn't fast enough, lacked social skills and other workers had to work around him and his giant burger flipping arm. Flippy 2.0 (or whatever) will probably return one day with new burger flipping artificial intelligence, an improved arm and one of them funny Hawkings-like voice boxes so he can chit-chat with the other co-workers.
"Mostly it's the timing," he said. "When you're in the back, working with people, you talk to each other. With Flippy, you kind of need to work around his schedule. Choreographing the movements of what you do, when and how you do it."
Previously: Burger-Flipping Robot Will Grill Meat in 50 Fast Food Restaurants
The kitchen assistant, known as 'Flippy', was designed by a startup called Miso Robotics which specializes in "technology that assists and empowers chefs to make food consistently and perfectly, at prices everyone can afford."
[...] Flippy uses feedback-loops that reinforce its good behavior so it gets better with each flip of the burger. Unlike an assembly line robot that needs to have everything positioned in an exact ordered pattern, Flippy's machine learning algorithms allow it to pick uncooked burgers from a stack or flip those already on the grill. Hardware like cameras helps Flippy see and navigate its surroundings while sensors inform the robot when a burger is ready or still raw. Meanwhile, an integrated system that sends orders from the counter back to the kitchen informs Flippy just how many raw burgers it should be prepping.
(Score: 3, Informative) by AndyTheAbsurd on Monday March 12, @11:28AM
It's like looorg didn't even read the article. Or had a point to make. Here's some more relevant quotes from the article:
Emphasis mine on that one, to point out that it wasn't entirely the robot at fault.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday March 12, @12:40PM
So, this big weird lookin' dude comes in to your workplace with a loud attitude about how he's going to replace all of you and work for free... how well do you think the staff is going to work with him?