Flippy Takes a Lunch Break

posted by cmn32480 on Monday March 12, @10:43AM
looorg writes:

Burger-flipper has job safety from the AI automation robots. Test runs of Flippy the Burger Flipping robot apparently didn't last more then a day, before Flippy was let go. Apparently he wasn't fast enough, lacked social skills and other workers had to work around him and his giant burger flipping arm. Flippy 2.0 (or whatever) will probably return one day with new burger flipping artificial intelligence, an improved arm and one of them funny Hawkings-like voice boxes so he can chit-chat with the other co-workers.

"Mostly it's the timing," he said. "When you're in the back, working with people, you talk to each other. With Flippy, you kind of need to work around his schedule. Choreographing the movements of what you do, when and how you do it."

(1) https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/talkingtech/2018/03/07/flippy-burger-flipping-robot-break-already/405580002/

Previously: Burger-Flipping Robot Will Grill Meat in 50 Fast Food Restaurants

Burger-Flipping Robot Will Grill Meat in 50 Fast Food Restaurants 127 comments

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd

The kitchen assistant, known as 'Flippy', was designed by a startup called Miso Robotics which specializes in "technology that assists and empowers chefs to make food consistently and perfectly, at prices everyone can afford."

[...] Flippy uses feedback-loops that reinforce its good behavior so it gets better with each flip of the burger. Unlike an assembly line robot that needs to have everything positioned in an exact ordered pattern, Flippy's machine learning algorithms allow it to pick uncooked burgers from a stack or flip those already on the grill. Hardware like cameras helps Flippy see and navigate its surroundings while sensors inform the robot when a burger is ready or still raw. Meanwhile, an integrated system that sends orders from the counter back to the kitchen informs Flippy just how many raw burgers it should be prepping.

Flippy in action!

Source: http://www.zmescience.com/science/news-science/burger-robot-flipping-meat-0432432/

Original Submission

  • (Score: 3, Informative) by AndyTheAbsurd on Monday March 12, @11:28AM

    by AndyTheAbsurd (3958) on Monday March 12, @11:28AM (#651295) Journal

    It's like looorg didn't even read the article. Or had a point to make. Here's some more relevant quotes from the article:

    After word got out about a human-replacing robot that could grill as many as 2,000 burgers a day, the Cali Group, which operates the Cali Burger chain says it was swamped with more interest, both from curious diners and potential robot buyers, than it could handle.

    When news coverage about Flippy went viral, the Cali Group said it realized it needed to spend more time on training humans to keep up.

    Emphasis mine on that one, to point out that it wasn't entirely the robot at fault.

    "People who work in fast food aren’t scared of robots. What’s really scary is getting paid so little we need food stamps and public assistance to take care of our families," says Rosalyn King, a McDonald’s worker from Detroit who is active in the union-backed Fight for $15 movement.

    Once Caliburger works the kinks out, Flippy robots will certainly take jobs away, says Julie Carpenter, a research fellow with the Ethics and Emerging Sciences Group at California Polytechnic State University at San Luis Obispo, Calif. But she doesn't see fast food going 100% robotic. Restaurants will still need cashiers, people to open and close up, and workers for other tasks.

  • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday March 12, @12:40PM

    by JoeMerchant (3937) on Monday March 12, @12:40PM (#651310)

    So, this big weird lookin' dude comes in to your workplace with a loud attitude about how he's going to replace all of you and work for free... how well do you think the staff is going to work with him?

