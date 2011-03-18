from the bugs-are-smart dept.
Colistin is a last resort antibiotic used against multi-drug resistant pathogens. Now scientists have found a strain of bacterium that can evade it.
For the first time, researchers have discovered strains of a deadly, multidrug-resistant bacterium that uses a cryptic method to also evade colistin, an antibiotic used as a last-resort treatment. That's according to a study of US patients published this week by Emory University researchers in the open-access microbiology journal mBio.
The wily and dangerous bacteria involved are carbapenem-resistant Klebsiella pneumoniae or CRKP, which are already known to resist almost all antibiotics available, including other last-line antibiotics called carbapenems. The germs tend to lurk in clinical settings and can invade the urinary tract, bloodstream, and soft tissues. They're members of a notorious family of multidrug-resistant pathogens, called carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE), which collectively have mortality rates as high as 50 percent and have spread rapidly around the globe in recent years. A 2013 report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that there were more than 9,300 CRE infections in the US each year, leading to 600 deaths. Both the CDC and the World Health Organization have listed CRE as one of the critical drug-resistant threats to public health, in need of "urgent and aggressive action."
That's what we knew about CRKP before this week.
In the new study, the Emory researchers discovered two strains of CRKP—isolated from the urine of patients in Atlanta, Georgia—that can also resist colistin. But they do so in a poorly understood, surreptitious way. At first, they appear vulnerable to the potent antibiotic in standard clinical tests, but with more advanced testing and exposure to the drug, they reveal that they can indeed survive it. In mice, the strains caused infections that couldn't be cured by colistin and the mice died of the infections. Mice infected with typical CRKP were all saved with colistin.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 12, @12:35PM
Colistin was first isolated in Japan in 1949 from a flask of fermenting Bacillus polymyxa var. colistinus by the Japanese scientist Koyama and became available for clinical use in 1959. [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 3, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Monday March 12, @12:49PM
Watch, listen to those commercials and adverts for anti-bacterial hand soap, and other products. We know damned well that the product doesn't kill ALL the germs/bacteria/whatever it comes into contact with. Each one that survives increase the chances of a mutation. The little critter on your hands survives, for one reason or another, then breeds (sexually or otherwise) and passes on those strengths that helped it to survive contact with your hand wash solution.
In effect, we are running a breeding program to create more resistant pathogens. That breeding program is fueled by our fear of pathogens. Heh - just wait until the program proves successful. The more anit-pathogens we feed them, the stronger they become.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 12, @01:54PM
(Score: 1) by cocaine overdose on Monday March 12, @01:56PM
