CRISPR Becomes More Precise

posted by janrinok on Monday March 12, @01:33PM   Printer-friendly
from the getting-better dept.
Science

takyon writes:

CRISPR 'gone wild' has made stocks swoon, but studies show how to limit off-target editing

The fear that CRISPR-based genome repair for preventing or treating genetic diseases will be derailed by "editing gone wild" has begun to abate, scientists who are developing the technique say. Although there are still concerns that CRISPR might run amok inside patients and cause dangerous DNA changes, recent advances suggest that the risk is not as high as earlier research suggested and that clever molecular engineering can minimize it.

"Progress is being made at a pretty stunning rate," said biochemist David Liu, of Harvard University and the Broad Institute, who has developed several versions of CRISPR. A parade of new discoveries, he said, "suggests that it's possible to use these genome-editing tools and not make unintended edits."

Upgrade makes genome editor CRISPR more muscular, precise

Many groups are trying to do better, and now, a team led by chemist David Liu at Harvard University has engineered a version of CRISPR that potentially is both more dexterous and more precise.

[...] The new work, reported online in the 28 February issue of Nature, modifies the Cas9 enzyme, creating at least four times as many potential docking sites. In theory, this could allow researchers to, say, cripple or replace many parts of genes associated with human disease that CRISPR currently cannot touch.

Evolved Cas9 variants with broad PAM compatibility and high DNA specificity (DOI: 10.1038/nature26155) (DX)

Preprints:

Original Submission


  • (Score: 1) by cocaine overdose on Monday March 12, @02:07PM

    by cocaine overdose (6886) <cocaineoverdose@protonmail.com> on Monday March 12, @02:07PM (#651332)
    Gotta wipe out those "undesirable" genes. Can't have our population be heterogeneous. Humanity needs to follow the example of the Irish potato and the Chiquita banana, and shorten the genetic pool as much as possible. Yes, soylentnewsim, a close race is a healthy race! We wouldn't want to get in the way of easy depopul- I mean, evolution, would be? Ban alleles! Alleles are the devil's work, and anyone found harboring contraband pairs will be "re-constructed." Glory to Science in the highest IQ, and on earth money to those on whom its favor rests.

  • (Score: 2) by Justin Case on Monday March 12, @02:08PM

    by Justin Case (4239) Subscriber Badge on Monday March 12, @02:08PM (#651333)

    We are well acquainted with phones you merely rent, videos you don't own, tractors you can't modify... soon it will come to this: do you own your DNA code or will you have to get permission to edit it?

    Sure, the CRISPR technique may be the intellectual property of those who have developed it, but imagine a day when you have the tools to modify your DNA. Will you be allowed to make yourself much stronger or smarter? Apply "personal software updates" that haven't approved yet by your masters? Adjust your pleasure sensors, or modify the production of adrenaline to make yourself a more aggressive combatant?

    Or will "they" decide what software updates you need, and require them all to be applied every Patch Tuesday, without even telling you what they're changing?

