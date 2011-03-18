from the full-of-300bps-goodness dept.
Professor Steve Bellovin at the computer science department at Columbia University in New York City writes in his blog about early design decisions for Usenet. In particular he addresses authentication and the factors taken into consideration given the technology available at the time. After considering the infeasiblity of many options at the time, they ultimately threw up their hands.
That left us with no good choices. The infrastructure for a cryptographic solution was lacking. The uux command rendered illusory any attempts at security via the Usenet programs themselves. We chose to do nothing. That is, we did not implement fake security that would give people the illusion of protection but not the reality.
For those unfamiliar with it, Usenet is a text-based, worldwide, decentralized, distributed discussion system. Basically it can be likened to a bulletin board system of sorts. Servers operate peer to peer while users connect to their preferred server using a regular client-server model. It was a key source of work-related discussion, as well as entertainment and regular news. Being uncensorable, it was a key source of news during several major political crises around the world during the 1980s and early 1990s. Being uncensorable, it has gained the ire of both large businesses and powerful politicians. It used to be an integral part of any ISP's offerings even 15 years ago. Lack of authentication has been both a strength and a weakness. Professor Bellovin sheds some light on how it came to be like that.
Despite weaknesses, Usenet gave rise to among many other things the now defunct Clarinet news, which is regarded to be the first exclusively online business.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 12, @03:22PM (9 children)
Censorship (including downmodding of legitimate, but differing points of view) is a serious issue.
However, what's even more serious is the fact that so many people are now online that it's hard to find good discussion; it's hard to separate the wheat from the chaff. Back in the day, this problem became known as "Eternal September", because it used to be a problem only in September, when new college students would enter the message boards for the first time and have to learn how to interact meaningfully. Now, it's not just September, but rather it's ALL THE TIME.
There is not yet a system that can sift out good discussion; all we have is censorship, and the result is that people find themselves in echo chambers, surrounded by only people who agree with them already.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 12, @03:40PM (2 children)
Invitation-only forums.
(Score: 1) by dwilson on Monday March 12, @04:28PM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 12, @04:52PM
(Score: 1) by cocaine overdose on Monday March 12, @04:08PM (2 children)
On discussion, it's pretty useless. If your point was you can't find any discussions because Google indexes forums lower or not at all, fine. If your idea of a discussion is real-time postings with multiple people, try the myriad of chans available at your disposal. There's shit focused on: security, modern civilization, philosophy, college, coffee, porn, child porn, data dumps, esotericism, fitness, politics (haven't seen too many), video games, media, languages, cars, art, music, business, finance, hikkikimori life, girl's only (no BOYZ ALLOUD!11!), crime, committing crime, fetishes, anarchism, terrorism, gardening, dancing, wine, reverse engineering, pentesting, startups, software engineering, "game development," individual games, medicine, drugs, WWE, chemistry, sports and steroid physiology, travel, "anime," hentai, torrents, life advice, BrainFuck programming, raiding, gays, and a shitload of sub-specialities. And this is just anonymous imageboards, but they're all that's left that's any decent. Forums are cancer as low-payed time-for-money losers create cliques so their lives have some meaning, and usually turn the community towards "$Clique" community instead of "$Hobby" community. To find them, you just gotta start looking.
If you want usenet-type chat: mailing lists, IRC, gopher, telnet penpals.
If your idea of a discussion is whatever this shit is, try: telegram, teamspeak/mumble/not discord/skype, stackexchange, "reddit," whatsapp groups, snapchat, facebook (quality is surprising).
If you don't see something you like, make something new. That's what I do. "Niggers for incel HAPA awareness, appreciation, and boy-toying" not found under Searx? Make one yourself. There's a shitload of forums software that's open source and useable for this. Then you gotta shill it to your friends, family, and random faggots you know (you have friends, right?). If you don't wanna do that, then that sucks. You got two big ol pussy lips between your legs, but a group of catty-ass women managed to get a chan up and running for years, and you couldn't.
If you're arguing for discussion in general, you're a wasteful moron and will not do anything of substance in your life. I wish you well on your next Mississippians MENSA, Mocha, and Marx meetup, but stay away from anyone that has shit to do. Discussion is a waste of time just like prolonged thinking, if you don't put any of it to use. The only good things forums have done is make a variety information available, which at that point you should just make a public link silo. Everything else is a cancer on the human species.
Otherwise, if you want an uncensored discussion, with civility, go get some friends, you loser.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 12, @04:14PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 12, @05:02PM
Forum software, no matter how good, is no proper replacement for Usenet, for a simple reason:
It is centralized.
It runs on a server, which everyone wanting to participate has to connect to (if it's actually several servers, it still doesn't matter as long as all those servers are under control of the same person or organization).
With Usenet, there's an unlimited number of possible servers, exchanging messages with each other. If you don't like one, choose another. Or set up your own and find someone willing to peer with you. With Usenet, it doesn't matter if I'm using a server in Germany, and you are using a server in Australia, and the server operators never even have heard of each other. As long as both are part of the network, the communication works. And if one intermediate server decides to not forward your message, for whatever reason, no problem, another server, probably in another country, still will.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday March 12, @04:16PM (1 child)
I remember when AOL created a gateway to Usenet. Suddenly hordes of AOL users flooded usenet forums. That was an Eternal September.
A phrase I remember from that time was that AOL had poisoned Usenet.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Monday March 12, @04:53PM
One project, the late Internet Public Library, was so flooded with AOLers that for a while they had a great big notice on their main page warning people that they had left AOL and reached the Internet.
That was a really cool project while it lasted. It was around for about 10 years, then changed hosting institutions, got infected with javascript and lingered in decreasing activity for another 10. It was based on the idea that the Internet at the time was a community and that if libraries are customized to support a community, what would a public library for the Interet look like. It went mostly web-only but for a long while even had a MOO [archive.org] of its own.
There were a lot of Usenet groups where questions were posted and answered, too, before that. There was always a propagation delay as posts spread around so it was not uncommon to see the answer a day or more before the question, if the question came from topologically far away. That was exploited by an infamous prank where one person asked what time it was and got a flurry of answers followed by an extended period of embarrassed silence.
I gather now that walled gardens like Faecebook and the others spread by oral tradition instead of written guides. It seems to carry a lot of disinformation and wishful thinking with it. I once printed out terms of service for a few of the walled gardens and discussed them with some young people, and also some middle agers, who were / are heavy users of said walled gardens. Even after seeing the terms in black and white, they were unwilling to accept them and reiterated the myths they and their friends tell each other, asserting that the printed terms were somehow incorrect. Middle aged people dig in even harder.
Mastodon had some potential for carrying on from Usenet, but there are some shortcomings that make echo chambers and censorship prevalent. It also lacked the topic hierarchies and threaded discussions.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 12, @04:49PM
I never saw the "Eternal September" to be as big of a problem as it was claimed. Rather the true decline of Usenet started when spam started to get overboard. Google had a big part in this by having an unresponsive abuse department (and unfortunately, the Usenet server operators didn't have the balls to use UDP against Google). Google further destroyed Usenet by conflating it with their proprietary groups (actually Google Groups started out as Usenet interface, but then morphed into a hybrid with their own proprietary groups).
I think Google was the most important factor in destroying Usenet.
(Score: 4, Touché) by JeanCroix on Monday March 12, @03:36PM (1 child)
...and Scientology.
(Score: 1) by Revek on Monday March 12, @03:58PM
Don't forget Wesley Crusher.
(Score: 2) by stretch611 on Monday March 12, @03:54PM
While the chat/messaging usage of usenet is a fraction of its former glory, there is still one thing that it is used for...
Binary files. Usenet has become an alternative to bittorrent. It is not as popular as bittorrent, but it works well.
NZBs work well with binary files on usenet, and are very easy to use if you can set up a server (or VM) with SABNZBD [sabnzbd.org].
The only problem is that usenet is no longer a part of many ISPs. They used to be part of many, even AOL, but started being dropped during the late 90's and early 00's. You can find some usenet providers for free for the last 10 days of posting, or possibly a trial for longer. Most offer the last 3 years of posting history of binary files, but only if you are willing to pay.
There are a few websites on the internet dedicated to searching for nzbs or indexing files and creating nzbs... many are free, but they are targeted by the mpaa/riaa with occassional takedown notices.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Arik on Monday March 12, @03:55PM (4 children)
The groups were the genius of it, neatly splitting the world up into 6 (later 7) hierarchies which were lightly moderated or curated and had well established formal subject matter/purposes. For instance if you wanted a joke feed you might subscribe to one or more groups under rec.humor. And in that group you might encounter other people with a similar sense of humor. It's conceivable you might even get to know each other and take your discussion off the group, to email perhaps.
You did not, however, click a thumbs up button next to a joke and immediately start auto-stalking everything the poster says on all channels, which seems to be how today's 'social media' works.
No, you might deal with someone in an official capacity, in the appropriate place, without ever knowing what that same person said in a different place when he got off work. Not only did the system not auto-stalk at the click of a button, there wasn't any sort of totalitarian system that could do such a thing even if someone wanted to. You could *manually* stalk someone if you really wanted to, but then it would be pretty clear that was what you were doing, and you couldn't muddy the water with claims of harassment.
Why did we let usenet die and facebook live? I just can't seem to remember.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 3, Informative) by canopic jug on Monday March 12, @04:04PM
No, you might deal with someone in an official capacity, in the appropriate place, without ever knowing what that same person said in a different place when he got off work. Not only did the system not auto-stalk at the click of a button, there wasn't any sort of totalitarian system that could do such a thing even if someone wanted to. You could *manually* stalk someone if you really wanted to, but then it would be pretty clear that was what you were doing, and you couldn't muddy the water with claims of harassment.
Well you could script something so stupid if you wanted to. There was the seemingly omnipresent kibo [wikipedia.org] after all. In most ways his gimmick was hilarious but that was because it was both novel and unique. Usenet's lack of auto-stalking is a great advantage. It allowed better attempts at sticking to the topics and not taking things personally. Yeah there were fights and flamewars but the system at least was designed to steer people on topic. Social control media seems designed to make people tear at each other [wired.com] instead.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 12, @04:06PM
The rich kids were doing it. Then, that's what every one else began to expect. Then, you were abnormal if you didn't go along with the crowd.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday March 12, @04:20PM
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 12, @04:21PM
Eternal September and the end of the Second Age of the Internet.
(Score: 3, Informative) by canopic jug on Monday March 12, @04:23PM
The last paragraph of the blog post is very interesting, too, though it dwells on conjecture and not history. He ponders about how differently things would have turned out in regards to the first crypto war [schneier.com] in which Phill Zimmerman and PGP [philzimmermann.com] were caught in the middle along with Eben Moglen. If Usenet's developers had moved a little differently, they would have been in a position to roll out heavy cryptography and, with the cat out of the bag, the US government would not have been able to persecute the nation's cryptographers at the time. Or at least they would have had to take a vastly different approach:
History does not repeat but it does rhyme. So now we are seeing the beginnings of round two, or perhaps a full out second crypto war [vice.com].
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.