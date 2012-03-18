from the mcgruff-the-crime-dog-2.0 dept.
Dancing Pikachu Team Up With Police to Prevent Crime in Singapore
The Pokemon Company is teaming up with a city in Singapore to raise crime awareness.
The Jurong division of the Singapore Police Force launched a week long Pokemon-themed crime prevention campaign on Saturday, March 10th. The event, which coincides with school holidays in Singapore, is designed to teach kids how to prevent crime.
The centerpiece of the campaign are Pokemon game booths at a mall in Jurong West, along with an invasion of oversized Pikachu mascots. Kids can get pictures with Pikachu and watch them dance, while learning some handy lessons about crime in the process.
What will Pikachu/The Pokémon Company teach kids about crime?
The Singapore Police Force hopes to pass along three messages to children (and their parents) with the new Pokemon campaign:
- Don't take dimly lit shortcuts.
- Don't buy counterfeit goods.
- Don't use your phone while driving.
Also at The Star.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 12, @05:07PM (2 children)
You put on a worthless show like this using a much larger budget than necessary; you pocket the money that wasn't really used for anything, bribing people here and there to fake their books ("or else").
The police shouldn't be educating anybody; they should be spending their resources completely and utterly on just one thing: Enforcing the lawful order.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 12, @05:20PM (1 child)
Ugh, you must realize the crime is almost non-existent there. In order to justify having Police, they have to come down on ever more benign things like a ton of bricks. Though that is hardly indefensible, as you just cannot do away with Police and expect the crime not to return.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 12, @05:24PM
What an incredible straw man.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 12, @05:27PM (2 children)
Cute stuff is big in East Asia, but if you bring the wrong kind of leaf, they will hang you.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 12, @05:50PM (1 child)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Capital_punishment_in_Singapore#Misuse_of_Drugs_Act [wikipedia.org]
500 grams of cannabis. 1000 grams of cannabis mixture. 200 grams of cannabis resin. One hell of an enlightened country offing citizens for using harmless drugs.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 12, @06:03PM
Citizens, along with foreign dealers and unwitting mules. There's a reason plastic wrapping services at airports for backpacks are popular in that region.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday March 12, @06:12PM
Don't sit on Pikachu's lap.