The Pokemon Company is teaming up with a city in Singapore to raise crime awareness.

The Jurong division of the Singapore Police Force launched a week long Pokemon-themed crime prevention campaign on Saturday, March 10th. The event, which coincides with school holidays in Singapore, is designed to teach kids how to prevent crime.

The centerpiece of the campaign are Pokemon game booths at a mall in Jurong West, along with an invasion of oversized Pikachu mascots. Kids can get pictures with Pikachu and watch them dance, while learning some handy lessons about crime in the process.