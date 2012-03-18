from the doo-dah-dee-dum-duum dept.
A group linked to Luis Elizondo, the former leader of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, as well as other former military and government officials, has released a video showing a 2015 UFO encounter involving U.S. Navy pilots:
A newly-released video which shows U.S. Navy pilots encountering an unidentified flying object (UFO) in 2015 has garnered calls for more research into what these mysterious objects could be. "What the f--- is that thing?" one pilot can be heard saying in the video. "Wow, what is that, man?" the pilot adds. "Look at that flying!"
The footage was released Friday by To the Stars Academy of Arts and Science (TTSA), a private scientific research and media group. It is led by Dr. Hal Puthoff, a NASA and U.S. Department of Defense adviser and James Semivan, a former U.S. Central Intelligence Agency service member. The clip is said to be "an authentic DoD video that captures the high-speed flight of an unidentified aircraft at low altitude" and "reveals a previously undisclosed Navy encounter that occurred off the East Coast in 2015," according to a statement from TTSA.
Editorial by Christopher Mellon, deputy assistant secretary of defense for intelligence in the Clinton and George W. Bush administrations
From my work with To the Stars Academy, which seeks to raise private funds to investigate incidents like the 2004 Nimitz encounter, I know they continue to occur, because we are being approached by military personnel who are concerned about national security and frustrated by how the Defense Department is handling such reports. I am also familiar with the evidence as a former Pentagon intelligence official and a consultant who began researching the issue after the Nimitz incident was brought to my attention. On several occasions, I have met with senior Pentagon officials, and at least one followed up and obtained briefings confirming incidents such as the Nimitz case. But nobody wants to be "the alien guy" in the national security bureaucracy; nobody wants to be ridiculed or sidelined for drawing attention to the issue. This is true up and down the chain of command, and it is a serious and recurring impediment to progress.
Glowing Auras and 'Black Money': The Pentagon's Mysterious U.F.O. Program
In the $600 billion annual Defense Department budgets, the $22 million spent on the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program was almost impossible to find. Which was how the Pentagon wanted it. For years, the program investigated reports of unidentified flying objects, according to Defense Department officials, interviews with program participants and records obtained by The New York Times. It was run by a military intelligence official, Luis Elizondo, on the fifth floor of the Pentagon's C Ring, deep within the building's maze.
The Defense Department has never before acknowledged the existence of the program, which it says it shut down in 2012. But its backers say that, while the Pentagon ended funding for the effort at that time, the program remains in existence. For the past five years, they say, officials with the program have continued to investigate episodes brought to them by service members, while also carrying out their other Defense Department duties.
The existence of UFOs had been "proved beyond reasonable doubt," according the head of the secret Pentagon program that analyzed the mysterious aircrafts.
In an interview with British broadsheet The Telegraph published on Saturday, Luis Elizondo told the newspaper of the sightings, "In my opinion, if this was a court of law, we have reached the point of 'beyond reasonable doubt.'"
"I hate to use the term UFO but that's what we're looking at," he added. "I think it's pretty clear this is not us, and it's not anyone else, so no one has to ask questions where they're from."
Since 2007, Elizondo led the government program, the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, investigating evidence of UFOs and alien life. It was shuttered in 2012.
Its existence was first reported by The New York Times last week.
Elizondo was not able to discuss specifics of the program, but told The Telegraph that there had been "lots" of UFO sightings and witnesses interviewed during the program's five years.
Investigators pinpointed geographical "hot spots" that were sometimes near nuclear facilities and power plants and observed trends among the aircrafts including lack of flight surfaces on the objects and extreme manoeuvrability, Elizondo told The Telegraph.
Previously: Pentagon's UFO Investigation Program Revealed
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 12, @08:18PM
It's just the 3:30 Anunnaki shuttle to parking orbit. Nothing much to see. That one tends to be a little early, so make sure to be at the ground transfer station by 3:15.
Oh, and that's standard galactic coordinated time. You'll have to pick up the beacon from the 3rd tier server orbiting Barnard's star, though the Saturn fatline is a 5th tier if you don't mind a little jitter. (Sol is a bit backwater for a 3rd tier time server.)
Sufficiently advanced technology that works like pure fucking magic, and there's still no way to prevent clock skew or get shuttles to fucking keep to their shedule.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday March 12, @08:20PM (5 children)
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Monday March 12, @08:24PM
Yeah, it looked a lot to me like "bug or speck of dust on the lens".
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 12, @08:38PM (1 child)
This would be a good explanation if the pilots were looking
through a camera the whole time; but AFAIK they were flying
in daylight, looking out their window, and using the camera to
track the object.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday March 12, @09:23PM
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Monday March 12, @08:46PM (1 child)
I'm not really buying it either, except that the Cruiser's radar saw something also.
The article was written by a man with a conflict of interest as he seems to represent a company looking to get some sweet sweet taxpayer's money to "study" this.
I would love it to be aliens, but it probably isn't.
(Score: 1) by tftp on Monday March 12, @09:24PM
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday March 12, @08:21PM
This one is deep under wraps, complete with ridicule of those who purport to have personal experience, and likely compartmentalization of those who have actual experience. What's really going on? You're not going to know The Truth unless it visits you personally, or you get elected President with access to "the book."
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Monday March 12, @08:23PM (1 child)
Just because the military encounters things they can't identify doesn't mean that there are space aliens out there. It means that you saw something you don't understand, which is a much lower bar to clear.
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 12, @08:29PM
Are you saying it could be octoputin?
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 12, @08:30PM (2 children)
Coming to do anal probes on humans!
Ooh! Ooh! Pick me! Pick me!
I haven't had a good anal probes in months, since Alf (well, he was hairy and he said he was Alf) came by my house.
Human pattern recognition (or creation, in the absence of a pattern) FTW!
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Monday March 12, @09:00PM (1 child)
Can they do a colonoscopy while they're in there? Probably cheaper than my insurance!
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Monday March 12, @09:19PM
The "colonoscopy" is free, but your favorite T-shirt, and the floor, get ruined by the chest-bursting delivery.
Diagnosis is pretty much always the same: you will not die of cancer.