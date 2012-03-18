from the Take-a-hike dept.
Muscle loss in old age linked to fewer nerve signals
Researchers say they may have worked out why there is a natural loss of muscle in the legs as people age - and that it is due to a loss of nerves. In tests on 168 men, they found that nerves controlling the legs decreased by around 30% by the age of 75. This made muscles waste away, but in older fitter athletes there was a better chance of them being 'rescued' by nerves re-connecting. The scientists published their research in the Journal of Physiology.
As people get older, their leg muscles become smaller and weaker, leading to problems with everyday movements such as walking up stairs or getting out of a chair.
Failure to expand the motor unit size to compensate for declining motor unit numbers distinguishes sarcopenic from non-sarcopenic older men (open, DOI: 10.1113/JP275520) (DX)
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Monday March 12, @09:45PM (2 children)
No way, man. Those stairs are getting steeper. Both ways. Hills too. Also the air is thinner, and everyone's treading on my damned lawn, and... and... other stuff.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
(Score: 2) by EvilSS on Monday March 12, @09:56PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Monday March 12, @11:10PM
Is that what it is? I thought the sky was getting heavier.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 12, @10:38PM (1 child)
I come here for the comments.
(Score: 3, Funny) by takyon on Monday March 12, @10:51PM
And you'll leave with age-related muscle degeneration.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 12, @11:26PM
Since e=mc^2, and since as I age e is reducing while m is increasing, the only way to balance the equation is if c is changing. It just makes sense.