Muscle Loss of Old Age Linked to Nerve Loss

posted by martyb on Monday March 12, @09:33PM   Printer-friendly
from the Take-a-hike dept.
Science

takyon writes:

Muscle loss in old age linked to fewer nerve signals

Researchers say they may have worked out why there is a natural loss of muscle in the legs as people age - and that it is due to a loss of nerves. In tests on 168 men, they found that nerves controlling the legs decreased by around 30% by the age of 75. This made muscles waste away, but in older fitter athletes there was a better chance of them being 'rescued' by nerves re-connecting. The scientists published their research in the Journal of Physiology.

As people get older, their leg muscles become smaller and weaker, leading to problems with everyday movements such as walking up stairs or getting out of a chair.

Failure to expand the motor unit size to compensate for declining motor unit numbers distinguishes sarcopenic from non-sarcopenic older men (open, DOI: 10.1113/JP275520) (DX)

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Monday March 12, @09:45PM (2 children)

    by fyngyrz (6567) Subscriber Badge on Monday March 12, @09:45PM (#651542) Homepage Journal

    No way, man. Those stairs are getting steeper. Both ways. Hills too. Also the air is thinner, and everyone's treading on my damned lawn, and... and... other stuff.

    --
    The eyes are the windows to the soul.
    Sunglasses are the window shades.

    • (Score: 2) by EvilSS on Monday March 12, @09:56PM (1 child)

      by EvilSS (1456) on Monday March 12, @09:56PM (#651545)
      I'm pretty sure some jackass is turning up earth's gravity a little bit each year as well.

      • (Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Monday March 12, @11:10PM

        by fyngyrz (6567) Subscriber Badge on Monday March 12, @11:10PM (#651573) Homepage Journal

        Is that what it is? I thought the sky was getting heavier.

        --
        The eyes are the windows to the soul.
        Sunglasses are the window shades.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 12, @10:38PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 12, @10:38PM (#651563)

    I come here for the comments.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 12, @11:26PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 12, @11:26PM (#651577)

    Since e=mc^2, and since as I age e is reducing while m is increasing, the only way to balance the equation is if c is changing. It just makes sense.

