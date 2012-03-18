from the I-like-you dept.
Genes have a role in empathy, study says
It helps us to make close connections with people, and influences how we behave in a range of situations, from the workplace to a party. Now scientists say empathy is not just something we develop through our upbringing and life experiences - it is also partly inherited.
A study of 46,000 people found evidence for the first time that genes have a role in how empathetic we are. And it also found that women are generally more empathetic than men.
[...] Participants in the study had their "empathy quotient" (EQ) measured with a questionnaire, and gave saliva samples for DNA testing. Scientists then looked for differences in their genes that could explain why some of us are more empathetic than others. They found that at least 10% of the differences in how empathetic people are is down to genetics.
Varun Warrier, from the University of Cambridge who led the study, said: "This is an important step towards understanding the role that genetics plays in empathy. But since only a tenth of the variation in the degree of empathy between individuals is down to genetics, it is equally important to understand the non-genetic factors."
The genomic data came from 46,861 23andMe users.
Genome-wide analyses of self-reported empathy: correlations with autism, schizophrenia, and anorexia nervosa (open, DOI: 10.1038/s41398-017-0082-6) (DX)
The FDA will allow the genetic testing company 23andMe to offer information about three common BRCA mutations that can have an influence on breast cancer risk. According to the FDA, the test should not be used as a substitute for seeing a doctor:
The Food and Drug Administration for the first time has authorized a genetic testing company to offer screenings for three breast cancer mutations common in Ashkenazi Jews, giving consumers the ability to initiate testing at home and see results without talking to a doctor or counselor.
The agency's action on Tuesday permits the testing company, 23andMe, to report results as part of its $199 Health and Ancestry product, which uses DNA from saliva samples to inform customers about their families' countries of origin, along with information on genetic health risks. There will be no extra charge for the additional reports, which should be available in a few weeks to customers who actively opt in and request to see them, company officials said.
[...] But testing negative for the three mutations does not mean someone is in the clear, as there are over a thousand BRCA mutations associated with increased cancer risk. Some critics say that comprehensive genetic testing — an exhaustive analysis to detect all mutations associated with an increase in breast cancer risk — is preferable. Physicians, geneticists and policymakers have long been concerned that the enthusiasm over personalized medical information and genetic testing may place consumers who misunderstand or misinterpret results at risk of jeopardizing their health. Even for Jews of Ashkenazi descent, whose families originated in Eastern and Central Europe and who are most likely to test positive for the three mutations, testing negative is no panacea, as they may carry other mutations that increase cancer risk.
Also at STAT News, Reuters, and The Verge.
Related: FDA Permits Marketing of 23andMe Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Test
Color Genomics Launches a $249 Genetic Test for Breast Cancer Risk
23andMe Genetic Test Relaunches, but Transparency Report Reveals Law Enforcement Data Requests
FDA to Allow 23andMe to Sell Genetic Tests for Disease Risks
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bob_super on Tuesday March 13, @12:51AM (2 children)
Either we've seriously evolved toward Gattaca when I wasn't paying attention, or someone's pulling studies out of their asses.
Really tempted to have a good laugh at the methodology, after a couple glasses of strong brown liquor.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 13, @01:18AM (1 child)
The math in TFS is bad enough. 10%=50% apparently.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Virindi on Tuesday March 13, @01:24AM
But the correlations are significant!! P=1.36e-5!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 13, @01:35AM (1 child)
If there is a gene for it, then we can screen and select against it, we already have the technology, why limit humanity to chance?
:)
(Score: 2) by Virindi on Tuesday March 13, @02:30AM
Selecting against genes that weakly correlate with a trait which is merely unpopular amongst the majority? What could POSSIBLY go wrong?
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 13, @01:41AM (1 child)
So, they're starting to quantify what every dog breeder and farmer has known for ages: temperament is hereditary. This includes empathic markers.
Well, that's great.
Wait, it's not great, because it means a bunch of whiners will talk about their right to dictate how everybody else behaves, and how it's not fair that one can be congenitally gay, but shouldn't be able to congenitally be an asshole.
Let me put in my whinathon earplugs.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 13, @02:10AM
No. You can't. Don't even try.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 13, @02:20AM
1. We can abort people with a bad EQ.
2. EQ will vary by ethnicity.
Oh dear, shit hitting the fan!