Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

850 New Words in the Merriam-Webster Dictionary

posted by mrpg on Tuesday March 13, @03:51AM   Printer-friendly
from the at-least-we-don't-use-kanjis dept.
/dev/random

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for Bytram

The language doesn't take a vacation, and neither does the dictionary. The words we use are constantly changing in big ways and small, and we're here to record those changes. Each word has taken its own path in its own time to become part of our language—to be used frequently enough by some in order to be placed in a reference for all. If you're likely to encounter a word in the wild, whether in the news, a restaurant menu, a tech update, or a Twitter meme, that word belongs in the dictionary.

[...] In recent years, the richest source of these newly adopted foreign-language words has been the world of food-or, perhaps we should say: the food of the world.

[...] The sometimes perplexing domain of digital financial exchanges opens a window into a subject that requires explanation for many of us, hence the detailed definition of cryptocurrency

[...] Health care, both physical and psychological, gives us many new words as well. Neoadjuvant refers to treatment for a disease or condition that is administered before the primary treatment in order to improve the likelihood of a successful outcome

Source: The Dictionary Just Got a Whole Lot Bigger (archive, because "adblocker" is not their favorite word)

Original Submission


«  CDC Identifies Cluster of Virginia Dentists With Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis
850 New Words in the Merriam-Webster Dictionary | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2, Interesting) by cocaine overdose on Tuesday March 13, @04:12AM (2 children)

    by cocaine overdose (6886) <cocaineoverdose@protonmail.com> on Tuesday March 13, @04:12AM (#651676)
    There are two main poles in the "how should we maintain the English language" camp: Descriptivists that see language as a fluid organism, whose standards need to be updated frequently as the English-speaking populations start using it new ways (e.g "literally" meaning figuratively, or "twerk") and Prescriptivists that believe there is one proper way to write and speak English, and any deviation is wrong. The former camp is the undisputed champion, favored among the more progressive and socially-invested, while the latter is popular among curmudgeons, but is like Strict Mode JS (prescriptivists) is to modern abuses of JavaScript (descriptivists). Merriam-webster is not an authority on anything, except language analysis for determining which words and grammars have become en vogue. Unfortunately, there seems to be a bias on the vernacular of yuppies and the like (kombucha, mansplain, unicorn, welp, etc).

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday March 13, @04:31AM

      by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday March 13, @04:31AM (#651680)

      Descriptivists that see language as a fluid organism... and Prescriptivists that believe there is one proper way to write and speak English, and any deviation is wrong

      No matter what you do, English will always evolve into something that is wrong... terrible illogical, unnecessary complicated and wrong.

    • (Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday March 13, @04:32AM

      by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Tuesday March 13, @04:32AM (#651681) Journal

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kombucha [wikipedia.org]

      The exact origins of kombucha are not known, although Manchuria is commonly cited as a likely place of origin.[8] It may have originated as recently as 200 years ago or as long as 2000 years ago.[31] The drink is reported to have been consumed in east Russia at least as early as 1900, and from there entered Europe.[26] In 1913, kombucha was first mentioned in German literature.[32] Its consumption increased in the United States during the early 21st century.[31][33] Having an alcohol content of about 0.5%, kombucha is a federally regulated beverage in the United States, a factor that affected its commercial development in 2015.

      And now you can buy it at your local grocery store. Might as well throw it in the dictionary.

      Given that I had to throw in the archive link as this story went live, I'd say Merriam-Webster is an authority on clickbaiting [merriam-webster.com] (added in 2015 [cnn.com]) to generate AdSense dollars using listicles [merriam-webster.com] (2017 [merriam-webster.com]).

      --
      [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(1)