from the at-least-we-don't-use-kanjis dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
The language doesn't take a vacation, and neither does the dictionary. The words we use are constantly changing in big ways and small, and we're here to record those changes. Each word has taken its own path in its own time to become part of our language—to be used frequently enough by some in order to be placed in a reference for all. If you're likely to encounter a word in the wild, whether in the news, a restaurant menu, a tech update, or a Twitter meme, that word belongs in the dictionary.
[...] In recent years, the richest source of these newly adopted foreign-language words has been the world of food-or, perhaps we should say: the food of the world.
[...] The sometimes perplexing domain of digital financial exchanges opens a window into a subject that requires explanation for many of us, hence the detailed definition of cryptocurrency
[...] Health care, both physical and psychological, gives us many new words as well. Neoadjuvant refers to treatment for a disease or condition that is administered before the primary treatment in order to improve the likelihood of a successful outcome
Source: The Dictionary Just Got a Whole Lot Bigger (archive, because "adblocker" is not their favorite word)
(Score: 2, Interesting) by cocaine overdose on Tuesday March 13, @04:12AM (2 children)
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday March 13, @04:31AM
No matter what you do, English will always evolve into something that is wrong... terrible illogical, unnecessary complicated and wrong.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday March 13, @04:32AM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kombucha [wikipedia.org]
And now you can buy it at your local grocery store. Might as well throw it in the dictionary.
Given that I had to throw in the archive link as this story went live, I'd say Merriam-Webster is an authority on clickbaiting [merriam-webster.com] (added in 2015 [cnn.com]) to generate AdSense dollars using listicles [merriam-webster.com] (2017 [merriam-webster.com]).
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]