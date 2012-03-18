from the mutants-have-no-tattoos dept.
Macrophage immune cells in the skin can capture pigments from tattoos and hold them in place, causing tattoos to persist even after new macrophages move in to deal with the contaminants:
[...] That's what French scientists observed from studying tatted mice. In their model of tattoo persistence [open, DOI: 10.1084/jem.20171608] [DX], published Tuesday in the Journal of Experimental Medicine, macrophages — immune cells that ingest foreign or unhealthy debris in the body — play a starring role. Targeting these cells, the authors suggested, might help improve tattoo removal procedures for people.
As a tattoo is given, macrophages descend to capture invading ink. Probably because the ink granules are too bulky for the microscopic Pac-Mans to break down, they hold onto the pigment, your body art shining through their bellies.
With time, these original macrophages die and release their pigments, which get vacuumed up by new macrophages, starting the cycle over, said Sandrine Henri, a researcher at the Immunology Center of Marseille-Luminy who led the study with her colleague Bernard Malissen.
[...] Jared Jagdeo, a dermatologist at the University of California, Davis, has also wondered whether macrophages impede tattoo removal by reabsorbing lasered ink particles. Since 2014, he has performed a laser removal procedure that uses anti-inflammatory ointment to suppress macrophages. "It makes a difference," he said, noting that he often removes tattoos in 10 or fewer treatments [instead of 20].
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 13, @07:09AM (2 children)
Love it when resources get directed towards such urgent and noble goals. Capitalism at work!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 13, @07:19AM (1 child)
You cannot know whether the techniques described may prove to be useful for other things, any more than you can predict the future. Your attitude is shared by tjose who would defund pure research since it has no obvious application. Fortunately for the world, short-sighted dolts like you are not in control of the funding for all research.
What I really mean is, you're a dumb shit and you should shut the fuck up with your cretinistic keyboard farts which are worth far less than a genuine anal fart.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 13, @07:35AM
If you stop raving for a moment you might notice that this is the opposite of pure research you silly goose.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 13, @07:12AM (2 children)
Seriously, a tattoo is a sign of a lack of self-respect for one's own body, along with a lack of discretion relative to life choices.
It might seem cool to get one at the time you get it, but later on it will just be stupid.
On the other hand, if you think it's cool to have tattoos, then you are an idiot, and your tattoos can warn the world about your idiocy, so that is a positive use for
a tattoo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 13, @08:14AM (1 child)
I don't judge others based on how they dress or otherwise adorn themselves. I judge them on the things they do and say.
Do you consider those who have pierced ears to be idiots as well? How about those who wear jewelry? Dye their hair? Shave their faces? wear clothes? All of those things are similar to getting a tattoo.
Just because *you* don't think a tattoo is something worth having doesn't mean that *everyone* who wants/has/gets a tattoo is an idiot.
That you think so means that *you* are an idiot.
I know you think I'm just being mean by saying that. I'm not. I'm pointing out your idiocy so that you might stop acting like one.
So I'll explain, in the hope that you have a few functioning brain cells to understand.
Anyone who paints all those who have a certain characteristic (like a tattoo or dyes their hair or listens to Nickelback or wears a one-piece bathing suit or just about anything else that people have or do) with a broad brush is an idiot, in my opinion.
I suspect you disagree with me (mostly because I'm describing you), but perhaps the point is made?
For the record, I have no tattoos myself, as I don't want/need to modify my body in that way. I don't even wear any jewelry. Nor do I dye my hair. I do shave my facial hair, as I hate that just slightly more than I hate shaving it off. I reluctantly wear clothes, at least when I leave the house, as some folks seem to frown on public nudity for some reason.
tl;dr: Different people have different ideas about how they wish to adorn themselves. That doesn't make them idiots. You, however, are certainly giving off that vibe, friend.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Tuesday March 13, @08:27AM
How is "permanent deposition of alien material into your dermis" not something you "do"?
> Do you consider those who have pierced ears to be idiots as well?
In my experience, thinking negatively about tattoos is very highly correlatedwith thinking negatively about permanent mutilation of ones facial features.
So if you're trying to trap people into saying something negative about piercings, you have failed, they already express such opinions freely.
> How about those who wear jewelry?
That's not permanent, nor a modification of living tissue.
> Dye their hair?
That's not permanent, nor a modification of living tissue.
> Shave their faces?
That's not permanent, nor a modification of living tissue.
> wear clothes?
That's not permanent, nor a modification of living tissue.
> All of those things are similar to getting a tattoo.
If you can't predict a big fat "oh, no, they're not" coming, you're gonna be shocked...
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Tuesday March 13, @08:17AM
My line manager has the tip of a pencil still visibly embedded in his hand that he got there 30 years ago.
If the body feels no need to reject the big things, why should it give a monkeys about little things. If you get in deep enough, they just accept you, apparently. I presume there's some need-to-know policy, and if you don't understand something, you just leave it alone.
