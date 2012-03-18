from the spliffs-but-no-tweets dept.
The Australian Broadcast Corporation reports:
Australian parents are more worried about their children using social media and technology than drugs, alcohol or smoking, according to new research.
The youth mental health support service ReachOut surveyed parents of 12 to 18-year-olds about their concerns and found that 45 per cent were worried about their children's use of social media.
Technology closely followed at 42 per cent.
In comparison, 25 per cent were worried about their children using drugs, alcohol or smoking. [...] ReachOut surveyed 890 parents in December 2017, a month before the suicide of 14-year-old Amy "Dolly" Everett put cyberbullying on the national agenda.
Mr Nicholas said parents were concerned about the anonymity of social media. "They're really concerned about the nature of bullying that may happen on social media sites and how easy it is given that this is a product that young people are likely to use every day," he said. "That the harm and particularly the psychological harm can be really significant."
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday March 13, @11:57AM
There was this thing called "parenting" but it seems like is going the way of the Dodo, with both parents needing to work to keep their kids at school (and their own parents in retirement homes) and pay a mortgage and an ever-rising electricity bill... and... and...
But this is a short lived problem, this too shall pass... their kids are going to live with the parents, because the "kids" won't be even able to afford to have a family on their own by the time their reproductive age is over. Problem solved.
(Score: 2) by choose another one on Tuesday March 13, @12:03PM
Remember we're talking about a country where sports fans get annoyed at the imposition of alcohol limits of 24 cans of beer per person per day (or 4 litres of wine).
That must, must, require extensive training from childhood, so of course they aren't worried about their kids and alcohol, they know they are well trained for that.