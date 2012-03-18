Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

CDC Identifies Cluster of Virginia Dentists With Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

posted by mrpg on Tuesday March 13, @02:21AM   Printer-friendly
from the dentists-of-dentists-are-scared dept.
Science

takyon writes:

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have identified a cluster of dentists that all contracted idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and were treated at a particular Virginia care center:

A cluster of cases of a progressive lung disease occurred among dentists and other dental workers treated at one Virginia care center, according to Thursday's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report [open, DOI: 10.15585/mmwr.mm6709a2] [DX] from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of nine patients, referred to as a cluster, seven died during the reported 16-year period. The disease, called idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, is a chronic, progressive lung disease with a poor prognosis. The cause is unknown.

[...] In this case, among 894 patients treated for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis at the Virginia hospital, nine patients -- or 1% -- were identified as dentists or dental technicians. This number "was about 23 times higher than expected," Nett said.

The clustering may be explained by occupational exposure to an unknown hazard.

Also at Newsweek.

Original Submission


«  Genetics Affects "Empathy Quotient" | 850 New Words in the Merriam-Webster Dictionary  »
CDC Identifies Cluster of Virginia Dentists With Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 9 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by Virindi on Tuesday March 13, @02:45AM (1 child)

    by Virindi (3484) on Tuesday March 13, @02:45AM (#651645)

    In this case, among 894 patients treated for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis at the Virginia hospital, nine patients -- or 1% -- were identified as dentists or dental technicians. This number "was about 23 times higher than expected," Nett said.

    And what is the probability that, when examining every hospital that they examine data for, such an outlier would occur by random chance?

  • (Score: 2, Informative) by cocaine overdose on Tuesday March 13, @03:16AM (4 children)

    by cocaine overdose (6886) <cocaineoverdose@protonmail.com> on Tuesday March 13, @03:16AM (#651654)
    It's not too farfetched to say the cases seem relatively obvious. Many lung disorders are caused by inhalation of small, abrasive, and biologically reactive materials, like mesothelioma, black lung, and bronchiectasis. The first thing that comes to mind are enamel and dental fillings. Grinding them with a dental dremel doesn't automatically remove the materials from existence. The rotating head liberates the physical bonds of the aforementioned materials and disperses them into the air. For evidence of this, YouTube dremel on wood videos. The amount of material dispersed in teeth is much smaller per person than it is with regular wood dremeling (the speed is what determines the dispersion), however it adds up over the years. Like mercury and mad hatters, it will accumulate in the fat of the brain, or in this case the thoracic/respirable dust will make it into the lungs, and if small enough, destroy the sensitive alveoli. Under normal circumstances, this is fine, because the alveoli can be healed if the damage is not massive. However, it's been hypothesized that IPF is a genetic defect in the way the alveolar cells heal incorrectly. This would explain why some dentists, but not all, would get IPF from aerosolized enamel/fillings. The other factor is that under normal conditions, the mucus lining, and cilla, the lungs will carry away foreign particles, but not if it is under 10 micrometers in diameter. And if the particles are able to destroy an alevolus, they're too small to be carried away. It's a common hazard when working with bone, because cutting will leave numerous calcium shavings that cannot be carried away by the cilla once inhaled, and will forever be in the lungs causing damage. The risk is exponentially greater when using a high-speed dremel, because you cannot control dispersion. This explains the "unstoppable" nature of respiratory fibrosis diseases. There's no way to stop it, as the shavings will continue to move around popping alveoli until there's none left, i.e the host is dead.

    Also, surgical masks don't stop anything. Not micro-particles or not airborne diseases. They were invented to catch sweat, saliva, and mucus of the operating surgeon, to not contaminate the innards of the patient. The good, is that we're moving away from medieval drilling to preventative (brushing and flossing, where flossing removes the bacteria that brushing cannot reach, like between teeth) and restorative (calcium phosphate derivatives that bind to the enamel and "rebuild it." The most promising, and one I've used, is recaldent).

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 13, @03:24AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 13, @03:24AM (#651658)

      Are you a dentist or a dental school student ?

      The reason I ask is that you seem to be more familiar with the current tech used than most laypersons would be.

    • (Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday March 13, @03:38AM (1 child)

      by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Tuesday March 13, @03:38AM (#651664) Journal

      That could explain why dentists in general contract work-related diseases, but not why an unusual number of cases would pop up at a single hospital in Virginia.

      --
      [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

      • (Score: 1) by cocaine overdose on Tuesday March 13, @03:56AM

        by cocaine overdose (6886) <cocaineoverdose@protonmail.com> on Tuesday March 13, @03:56AM (#651672)
        My first guess would be a bad batch of material from one common supplier in the area. After reading the CDC report, the most likely answer is that: the only reason we have this cluster, is because the "specialty clinic" (probably major pulmonary clinic in the area) reported it with discretion, to the CDC. There could be similar clusters all around the US, but we wouldn't know about it if no one saw the patterns or chose to ignore them.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 13, @03:52AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 13, @03:52AM (#651671)

    First, it's just fancy doctor speak for "his lungs are
    full of scar tissue and we don't know why". He lived to be 82.
    Smoked from his teens to his 40s. Was in the Navy. God only
    knows what he was exposed to. I hope they get to the bottom
    of it with these dentists. Maybe it's mercury amalgam, but who
    knows? With my Dad it wasn't that bad--a few weeks of O2, then
    he got pneumonia and that was it. We all have to go, not a bad
    way--unless these guys are young and going before their time. That
    would suck.

  • (Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Tuesday March 13, @04:07AM

    by NotSanguine (285) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday March 13, @04:07AM (#651674) Homepage Journal

    That's a medical term. So these guys over at the CDC must really have nailed it down.

    Not so much. Idiopathic [merriam-webster.com] roughly means (see linked definition for the "standard"), "we don't have a clue as to what's causing this."

    However, as has been intimated by several commenters, it's likely that particulates (my first guess would be spray off teeth from drilling) were inhaled over an extended period and damaged the lungs.

    How did it happen? That's a great question. I'd start by looking at the face masks that these dentists *should* have been wearing. Were/are they defective? Also there might be issues with ventilation in the dental suite and/or lax cleaning which allowed such particulates into the air.

    Perhaps they use a custom composite for fillings that has highly negative effects on the lungs when inhaled.

    The truth is, it could be any number of causes -- some of them unrelated to the practice of dentistry. Did dental assistants and/or other employees working at that site show the same lung damage?

    Do the dentists vacation together or meet for drinks/dinner at a specific place?

    Regardless, I'm not sure why this is news or of concern to anyone not working at that particular dental care facility.

    --
    No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(1)