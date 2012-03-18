from the dentists-of-dentists-are-scared dept.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have identified a cluster of dentists that all contracted idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and were treated at a particular Virginia care center:
A cluster of cases of a progressive lung disease occurred among dentists and other dental workers treated at one Virginia care center, according to Thursday's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report [open, DOI: 10.15585/mmwr.mm6709a2] [DX] from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Of nine patients, referred to as a cluster, seven died during the reported 16-year period. The disease, called idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, is a chronic, progressive lung disease with a poor prognosis. The cause is unknown.
[...] In this case, among 894 patients treated for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis at the Virginia hospital, nine patients -- or 1% -- were identified as dentists or dental technicians. This number "was about 23 times higher than expected," Nett said.
The clustering may be explained by occupational exposure to an unknown hazard.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Virindi on Tuesday March 13, @02:45AM (1 child)
And what is the probability that, when examining every hospital that they examine data for, such an outlier would occur by random chance?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Whoever on Tuesday March 13, @02:54AM
Statistics: most people are bad at it!
(Score: 2, Informative) by cocaine overdose on Tuesday March 13, @03:16AM (4 children)
Also, surgical masks don't stop anything. Not micro-particles or not airborne diseases. They were invented to catch sweat, saliva, and mucus of the operating surgeon, to not contaminate the innards of the patient. The good, is that we're moving away from medieval drilling to preventative (brushing and flossing, where flossing removes the bacteria that brushing cannot reach, like between teeth) and restorative (calcium phosphate derivatives that bind to the enamel and "rebuild it." The most promising, and one I've used, is recaldent).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 13, @03:24AM (1 child)
Are you a dentist or a dental school student ?
The reason I ask is that you seem to be more familiar with the current tech used than most laypersons would be.
(Score: 1) by cocaine overdose on Tuesday March 13, @03:29AM
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday March 13, @03:38AM (1 child)
That could explain why dentists in general contract work-related diseases, but not why an unusual number of cases would pop up at a single hospital in Virginia.
(Score: 1) by cocaine overdose on Tuesday March 13, @03:56AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 13, @03:52AM
First, it's just fancy doctor speak for "his lungs are
full of scar tissue and we don't know why". He lived to be 82.
Smoked from his teens to his 40s. Was in the Navy. God only
knows what he was exposed to. I hope they get to the bottom
of it with these dentists. Maybe it's mercury amalgam, but who
knows? With my Dad it wasn't that bad--a few weeks of O2, then
he got pneumonia and that was it. We all have to go, not a bad
way--unless these guys are young and going before their time. That
would suck.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Tuesday March 13, @04:07AM
That's a medical term. So these guys over at the CDC must really have nailed it down.
Not so much. Idiopathic [merriam-webster.com] roughly means (see linked definition for the "standard"), "we don't have a clue as to what's causing this."
However, as has been intimated by several commenters, it's likely that particulates (my first guess would be spray off teeth from drilling) were inhaled over an extended period and damaged the lungs.
How did it happen? That's a great question. I'd start by looking at the face masks that these dentists *should* have been wearing. Were/are they defective? Also there might be issues with ventilation in the dental suite and/or lax cleaning which allowed such particulates into the air.
Perhaps they use a custom composite for fillings that has highly negative effects on the lungs when inhaled.
The truth is, it could be any number of causes -- some of them unrelated to the practice of dentistry. Did dental assistants and/or other employees working at that site show the same lung damage?
Do the dentists vacation together or meet for drinks/dinner at a specific place?
Regardless, I'm not sure why this is news or of concern to anyone not working at that particular dental care facility.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr