from the buying-influence dept.
The King of Saudi Arabia has offered to build the world's largest football stadium in Baghdad, Iraq, for free:
[According] to Arabnews.com, that is precisely what has happened to the Iraq football association, who this week, following their recent 4-1 friendly win over Saudi Arabia, have been afforded the opportunity to house a 135,000-seater stadium within Baghdad after King Salman offered to foot the bill.
"I have received a phone call from the King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdul Aziz", Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said.
"He hailed Iraqi's victory (in the friendly match between the two sides last week) and expressed his preparedness and commitment to expanding positive relations between Iraq and Saudi Arabia at different levels - economical, commercial, communal, cultural - at all levels that are of interest for the two countries.
"He also offered Saudi Arabia's contribution to build a main stadium in Iraq that accommodates 100,000 people. We have welcomed the initiative and it was proposed today to the Cabinet."
Also at Reuters.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Tuesday March 13, @09:02AM
The "free" in #freearistarchus is the "free" in "free jazz"
(Score: 3, Funny) by Bot on Tuesday March 13, @09:30AM
I am the king of Saudi Arabia, speaking through the account of a bot which I usually employ to surf for porn [he has sh!t taste BTW, groan --bot].
I hereby offer to buy Soylentnews for 30 million USD, as I like the layout and the lack of intrusive JavaScript. I will slightly modify the content, as I feel that the continuity of my dynasty with the teaching of prophet Muhammad pbuh is underrepresented. I will shortly send you an iban where you vcan send the small transaction fee needed to unlock the payment with the escrow. Inshallah, salamelecc.