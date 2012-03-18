There's now money in invalidation of patents (not just for defendants' lawyers in courts or petitioners at PTAB [USA's Patent Trial and Appeal Board]) rather than endless pursuits of more and more patents; Unified Patents offers the money, targeting patent trolls for the most part.

There are two things that are dying out/ebbing away in the US: software patents and patent trolls. There's a strong correlation between those two things, but for the most part they're now being tackled by Alice and TC Heartland, respectively. Both are landmark decisions by the US Supreme Court and they impact the USPTO [US Patent and Trademark Office]/PTAB and courts, respectively (the latter is also impacted by Alice).

There's an upcoming conference that covers PTAB and includes Unified Patents. We are very supportive of Unified Patents, behind which there are reasonable people who care about patent quality; they're -not- patent maximalists and some are in fact scholars/academics.

Based on this update from yesterday, there's now a $2,000 bounty on patent prior art which can stop a patent troll that's based in Texas. To quote: