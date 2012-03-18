from the alien-subject dept.
NASA's acting administrator, Robert M. Lightfoot Jr., has announced that he will retire on April 30. The U.S. Senate has not yet voted on confirming Jim Bridenstine as a permanent replacement:
[...] In September, President Trump nominated Jim Bridenstine, a Republican congressman from Oklahoma, to be the next administrator. But the Senate has yet to vote to confirm Mr. Bridenstine.
All 49 Democrats in the Senate appear unified in opposition, in part because Mr. Bridenstine gave a speech disparaging climate change several years ago. Senator Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, has also expressed doubts about Mr. Bridenstine.
The space agency's No. 2 position, deputy administrator, is vacant. The Trump administration has yet to nominate anyone. Steve Jurczyk, formerly the associate administrator for space technology, was named in late February as a temporary fill-in for Mr. Lightfoot's previous job, associate administrator. NASA is also lacking a chief of staff.
[...] Mr. Lightfoot's 406 days as acting administrator is by far the longest NASA has operated without a permanent leader, eclipsing the 176 days that passed at the start of the Obama administration before Mr. Bolden was confirmed.
Previously: President Trump Nominates Congressman Jim Bridenstine to Lead NASA
Related: President Trump Signs Space Policy Directive 1
« Aussie Parents Fear Social Media More Than Drugs, Alcohol or Smoking | Two Fertlity Clinic Freezer Failures Occured in a Single Day »
Related Stories
President Trump has nominated Representative Jim Bridenstine as NASA's next administrator, to replace the acting administrator Robert M. Lightfoot:
Representative Jim Bridenstine, Republican of Oklahoma, will be nominated by President Trump to serve as NASA's next administrator, the White House said on Friday night.
Mr. Bridenstine, a strong advocate for drawing private companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin more deeply into NASA's exploration of space, had been rumored to be the leading candidate for the job, but months passed without an announcement. If confirmed by the Senate, Mr. Bridenstine, 42, would be the first elected official to hold that job.
[...] Although NASA has little presence in Oklahoma, Mr. Bridenstine, a former Navy Reserve pilot who is now in his third term in the House [of] Representatives, has long had an interest in space. Before being elected to Congress in 2012, he was executive director of the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium from 2008 to 2010.
[...] Mr. Bridenstine has supported a return to the moon, a departure from the Obama administration's focus on sending astronauts to Mars in coming decades.
Florida's Senators Marco Rubio and Bill Nelson blasted the choice. Nelson said that "The head of NASA ought to be a space professional, not a politician."
NASA statement. NASA Watch analysis.
No more sending humans to an asteroid. We're going back to the Moon:
The policy calls for the NASA administrator to "lead an innovative and sustainable program of exploration with commercial and international partners to enable human expansion across the solar system and to bring back to Earth new knowledge and opportunities." The effort will more effectively organize government, private industry, and international efforts toward returning humans on the Moon, and will lay the foundation that will eventually enable human exploration of Mars.
"The directive I am signing today will refocus America's space program on human exploration and discovery," said President Trump. "It marks a first step in returning American astronauts to the Moon for the first time since 1972, for long-term exploration and use. This time, we will not only plant our flag and leave our footprints -- we will establish a foundation for an eventual mission to Mars, and perhaps someday, to many worlds beyond."
The policy grew from a unanimous recommendation by the new National Space Council, chaired by Vice President Mike Pence, after its first meeting Oct. 5. In addition to the direction to plan for human return to the Moon, the policy also ends NASA's existing effort to send humans to an asteroid. The president revived the National Space Council in July to advise and help implement his space policy with exploration as a national priority.
President's remarks and White House release.
Presidential Memorandum on Reinvigorating America's Human Space Exploration Program
Also at Reuters and New Scientist.
Previously: Should We Skip Mars for Now and Go to the Moon Again?
How to Get Back to the Moon in 4 Years, Permanently
NASA Eyeing Mini Space Station in Lunar Orbit as Stepping Stone to Mars
NASA and Roscosmos Sign Joint Statement on the Development of a Lunar Space Station
Bigelow and ULA to Put Inflatable Module in Orbit Around the Moon by 2022
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 13, @01:54PM (6 children)
NASA's mandate isn't clear.
Spin off all climate stuff to another agency (e.g., NOAA), and then mandate NASA to concentrate solely on the exploration of not-Earth, with a specialization on expanding the human race out into the solar system, via colonies, mining, etc.
Congress has the same problem with legislation: They try to glom together tons of totally unrelated ideas into enormous bills that cannot be processed by anyone. At best, everyone just throws up their arms and says "Fuck it!", and then they pass it without knowing what it says; at worst, 2 large-enough factions disagree, and nothing gets done.
Rand Paul has constantly pointed out the solution: Break up the bills into a bunch of small, self-contained bills; that way, "right" politicians can vote on their ideas without having to agree to "left" ideas, and "left" politicians can vote on their ideas without having to agree to "right" ideas (choose various words to replace "left" or "right"). Things move forward, there can be healthy debate, and everyone feels clean.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Leebert on Tuesday March 13, @02:14PM (1 child)
Do you believe that NASA shouldn't be engaged in planetary science at all? Since Earth is the only planet that we have easy access to, studying it gives us context for our studies of other planets.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 13, @02:36PM
Agencies can talk, you know.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Tuesday March 13, @02:34PM (1 child)
Getting rid of Earth science at NASA solves nothing in particular. The real issue is that NASA is spending billions to develop what will become an obsolete launch capability, because Congress is handing that portion of the budget as pork to the beltway bandits. Everything NASA does on the exploration/colonization front will become much cheaper and more effective when flown using SpaceX BFR, and Blue Origin and other players may get in the game as well.
If climate science is a bridge too far for the "right" politicians, maybe they should pick up the phone and call their owners [time.com].
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 13, @02:40PM
We're talking about the politics of gridlock.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 13, @02:48PM (1 child)
> ... at worst, 2 large-enough factions disagree, and nothing gets done.
Sometimes this is a good outcome!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 13, @02:53PM
The recent budget deal in Congress shows what happens when an empire begins to crumble: Restraining principles go out the window, and the 2 factions vote for each other's bullshit; the Republicans get their massive military spending, and the Democrats get their massive welfare spending. The result is that the debt goes up ever faster.