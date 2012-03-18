from the fertil-ground-for-mistakes dept.
A second fertility clinic has reported a liquid nitrogen cooling system failure:
A San Francisco fertility clinic says that a problem with the liquid nitrogen in one of its storage tanks may have damaged thousands of frozen eggs and embryos, triggering calls and letters to more than 400 concerned patients of the Pacific Fertility Center.
The nitrogen level in one tank fell very low, according to Dr. Carl Herbert, the fertility clinic's president. Herbert told ABC News that an "emergency filling" immediately took place, and that the tank's contents were then transferred to a fully functioning tank.
The problem struck on March 4 — the same day that a similar cryogenic tank failure was reported in Cleveland, where the University Hospital Fertility Clinic is investigating "an unexpected temperature fluctuation" that jeopardized its tissue storage bank, where liquid nitrogen preserves eggs and embryos. That incident reportedly affected some 700 patients.
University Hospitals notifies 700 fertility patients of freezer "fluctuation" and potential damage to stored eggs and embryos
University Hospitals has notified about 700 fertility patients and their families that the frozen eggs and embryos they had stored at one of its hospitals may have been damaged over the weekend when the temperature rose in a storage tank.
The problem, in one of two large freezers preserving specimens at the UH Fertility Center housed at the Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood, was discovered on Sunday morning. It occurred some time after staff left the previous afternoon, according to Patti DePompei, president of UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital and MacDonald Women's Hospital.
The liquid nitrogen freezer held about 2,000 egg and embryo specimens, according to Dr. James Liu, chairman of the department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at UH Cleveland Medical Center. Some patients had more than one sample stored, and some of the samples were provided as long ago as the 1980's.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 13, @02:48PM
Look, fertility clinics became a thing at some point in time; they probably both bought freezers at the same time, probably from the same company.
As with all of us, they just set it and then did forget it. Just like hard disk drives fail eventually, so do freezers. Well, they failed.
Next time, have a protocol in place for dealing with such failures. Have another freezer ready to go, and be ready to make transfers.
Back ups, folks. Backups.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 13, @02:53PM (2 children)
So, I worked on a biological lab. We had liquid nitrogen delivered on more-or-less weekly basis (because it was actually used).
When we would fill an isolated container with some liquid nitrogen (with a loose cap) it would stay cold for at least 24 hours.
We even had pollen (plant sperm) banks, that were similar containers, with an isolated cap and those were filled once in a while
that could stay cold a few days without much problem (we had a good technician that watched them, though).
So, I'm wondering what they are doing different.
As for failing freezers... yep, seen plenty of them going into error mode on Friday evening/night.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Tuesday March 13, @03:04PM (1 child)
The "free" in #freearistarchus is the "free" in "free jazz"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 13, @03:47PM
High-availability machines should probably be "rebooted" once a week or even once day, because those damn overflow errors aren't known until they've been running a long time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 13, @03:16PM
