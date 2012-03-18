from the exercise-is-good-at-any-age dept.
Why babies need to move in the womb
Scientists have just discovered why babies need to move in the womb to develop strong bones and joints. It turns out there are some key molecular interactions that are stimulated by movement and which guide the cells and tissues of the embryo to build a functionally robust yet malleable skeleton. If an embryo doesn't move, a vital signal may be lost or an inappropriate one delivered in error, which can lead to the development of brittle bones or abnormal joints.
[...] "Our new findings show that in the absence of embryonic movement the cells that should form articular cartilage receive incorrect molecular signals, where one type of signal is lost while another inappropriate signal is activated in its place. In short, the cells receive the signal that says 'make bone' when they should receive the signal that says 'make cartilage'."
Prior to this discovery, using chick and mouse embryos where movement could be altered, the scientists had previously shown that when movement is reduced the articular cells at the joint do not form properly, and that in extreme cases the bones can fuse at the joint, but they didn't know why. Now, they have isolated the mechanism underlying healthy development, which has provided new insights into what type of embryo movement is important and the specific signals that are needed to make a healthy joint.
This could have implications for physiotherapy as well as artificial wombs.
Precise spatial restriction of BMP signaling in developing joints is perturbed upon loss of embryo movement (DOI: 10.1242/dev.153460) (DX)
« Two Fertlity Clinic Freezer Failures Occured in a Single Day | The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy Returns—With the Original Cast »
Related Stories
Various news outlets are reporting on work published in Nature Communications (open, DOI: 10.1038/ncomms15112) (DX) on:
[...] a system that incorporates a pumpless oxygenator circuit connected to the fetus of a lamb via an umbilical cord interface that is maintained within a closed 'amniotic fluid' circuit that closely reproduces the environment of the womb. [...] fetal lambs that are developmentally equivalent to the extreme premature human infant can be physiologically supported in this extra-uterine device for up to 4 weeks.
Coverage:
Related stories:
Scientists Keep Human Embryos Alive Longer Outside of the Womb
Prematurely Born Lambs Kept Alive With Artificial External Placenta - Human Babies Could be Next
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 13, @04:13PM (2 children)
The man looked around him and saw two women. The man smiled. A chilling smile.
Later, the man looked around him. The man smiled. A chilling smile. The two corpses that surrounded him reminded him that these things were all two fragile. Now, he needs to find new ones...
(Score: 2) by cocaine overdose on Tuesday March 13, @04:35PM (1 child)
(Score: 3, Funny) by Gaaark on Tuesday March 13, @05:06PM
The man is a jerk: he cries all the time because he can't get it up for women, only for men.
He beats and kills women because he is impotent.
He cries and cries all time; his inability to make love or feel anything but hate is due to him hating himself.
He is useless to everyone, especially women, but mostly to himself.
He puts the gun to his mouth. He can taste the steel, the gun oil. He cries again, knowing he does not have the guts to kill himself. He is, again, completely useless, gutless, full of nothing but loathing for himself.
The gun chatters against his teeth. His hand shakes. He pisses, the hot liquid stink pouring down his hairless, girly, pale leg.
His boyfriend walks in and slams the door: scared, he screams womanly and pulls the trigger.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 13, @04:39PM
TAILS Linux v.3.6 is planned for release today - here's the download prior to any announcements:
http://dl.amnesia.boum.org/tails/stable/tails-amd64-3.6/ [boum.org]
http://dl.amnesia.boum.org/tails/stable/tails-amd64-3.6/tails-amd64-3.6.iso [boum.org]
http://dl.amnesia.boum.org/tails/stable/tails-amd64-3.6/tails-amd64-3.6.iso.sig [boum.org]