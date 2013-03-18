18/03/13/1240207 story
posted by CoolHand on Tuesday March 13, @05:37PM
from the thanks-for-all-the-fish dept.
Forty years to the day of its first broadcast, there's a new BBC radio series.
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy deserves a special place in the geek pantheon. It's the story of hapless BBC radio editor Arthur Dent, his best friend Ford Prefect, and the adventures that result when Prefect saves Dent when the Earth is unexpectedly destroyed to make way for a galactic bypass. Written by the late, great Douglas Adams, HHGTTG first appeared as a radio series in the UK back in 1978. On Thursday—exactly 40 years to the day from that first broadcast—it made its return home with the start of Hexagonal Phase, a radio dramatization of the sixth and final book of an increasingly misnamed trilogy.
Source: ArsTechnica
(Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Tuesday March 13, @06:18PM (1 child)
It's bit hard to declare this to be a dramatisation of the final book, given that said book was written by someone else several years after Douglas Adams' death.
It's not bad, though. Doesn't quite have that quintessential (or is quandary?) Douglas Adamsness to it, but it's not awful.
(Score: 2) by The Archon V2.0 on Tuesday March 13, @06:38PM
> Doesn't quite have that quintessential (or is quandary?) Douglas Adamsness to it
Neither did Mostly Harmless, IMO, so that's not exactly a damning review. (Not exactly praise, either.)