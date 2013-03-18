from the strike-up-a-conversation-about-censorship dept.
TEDxBrussels has had its license revoked after an organizer dragged the controversial performance artist, Deborah De Robertis, off the stage by force during her presentation there. The parent organization recently has issued a statement on this incident at TEDxBrussels
Today at TEDxBrussels, an independently organized TEDx event, speaker and performance artist Deborah De Robertis was forcibly removed from the stage by one of the event's organizers, who objected to the talk's content.
From Mashable:
According to the TEDxBrussels website, the presenter, artist Deborah De Robertis, was in the middle of a piece addressing past censorship of her artwork. The forcible removal of her from stage was so absurd, reports the Netherlands newspaper NRC Handelsblad, that audience members initially applauded thinking it was a statement about censorship.
From Flanders News:
The organisers of Monday's TEDxBrussels event are refusing to comment on what happened.
TED is a prestigious series of talks in which speakers get a maximum of 18 minutes to spread innovative ideas and tell how they can contribute to a better world. It started off as a 4-day conference in the US state of California.
From Flanders Today:
According to Focus Knack, TEDxBrussels – run by a group of volunteers – was told by De Robertis that she would not show images from her performances as part of her talk. When she did, they decided to shut it down. The New York-based Sapling Foundation, which owns TEDx, did not agree with the move.
TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) Conferences started 1984 in California and cover most topics nowadays. The talks are intended to be thought provoking and are short, being 18 minutes or less in duration. Some may consider the talks too fluffy and lacking distinct solutions. The parent organization is a nonprofit, nonpartisan foundation with the agenda to make great ideas accessible and spark conversation. TEDx events are independently run and occur around the world. Until just now they used to also occur in Brussels.
(Score: 3, Informative) by cocaine overdose on Tuesday March 13, @07:30PM (3 children)
The video, for anyone interested. [dhnet.be]
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 13, @07:42PM (2 children)
Shouldn't have let her on stage if they were that concerned about the content of her artwork.
And they should have waited until her presentation was over and banned her for life if they felt she had violated their agreed upon rules.
But doing it in the middle of the presentation was just asking for the streisand effect.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Snotnose on Tuesday March 13, @08:31PM (1 child)
They should have turned off the projector and, if she decided to strip, cut the lights in the hall.
Hey, I found a great new hobby! Y'all should try it. It's called Monday Morning Quarterbacking, where you get to watch a video of a stressful event and say how everybody involved screwed up!.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday March 13, @08:46PM
Yeah, this just screams "I did it on purpose to force them to handle an impossible situation."
Regardless of how they handled the situation, Monday morning quarterbacks would be all over the alternative approaches and how they would have been preferable.
Score +1 for the provocative artist, -1 for the humorless organization that let her onstage in the first place.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday March 13, @07:41PM (1 child)
Ideas worth spreading. [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 13, @08:56PM
"Thighs worth spreading"
I wonder if the security grabbed her by the pussy.
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Tuesday March 13, @07:51PM
TEDx: The TEnDrils
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/TED_(conference)#TEDx [wikipedia.org]
Looks like they sparked a conversation here.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 13, @07:56PM (5 children)
Quick web search with her name shows a well known sex offender. What did the organizers expect when they allowed her on stage?
It is another question if she should be drag out afterwards or not.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday March 13, @08:09PM (4 children)
Maybe if you stretch the definition wider than she stretched her legs.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Indecent_exposure [wikipedia.org]
As for French law, she wasn't charged for her 2014 performance and was cleared of other charges.
https://blog.artfido.com/nsfw-performance-artist-reenacts-the-painting-the-origin-of-the-world/ [artfido.com]
https://news.artnet.com/art-world/nude-performance-artist-acquitted-french-court-1121558 [artnet.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Snow on Tuesday March 13, @08:18PM (3 children)
TRANSLATION: "The court ruled her actions did not constitute public exposure due to being female."
(Score: 3, Funny) by takyon on Tuesday March 13, @08:27PM (1 child)
I encourage you to dress up as Batman, except for a completely bare crotch and exposed penis, and swing it around at your nearest major art museum. Be the change you want to see in the world.
(Score: 2) by Snow on Tuesday March 13, @08:57PM
Spiderman would be a better fit so I could show off my webslinger.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday March 13, @08:56PM
Not exactly. Even near Houston Texas, nude beaches are not considered indecent exposure because the "intent to shock or offend" is not present, primarily due to the nature of the venue - secluded, hard to access, and generally known as a nude beach. Even if observers do stumble into the scene and become shocked and offended, they should have known better - so ruled a Texas judge on numerous occasions.
Now, in this case, she does seem intent on shocking or offending, but French and Belgian law may be much more lenient on the subject than Texas, the bit about "can't even see the genitals due to the pubic hair" being a valid French defense would suggest so. Were I to represent the "offense" in a legal case, I would point out the nature of the presenter, the primary focus of her prior art, and the fact that she made no attempt to hide this history when proposing a presentation on the subject of censorship. Then we can get into the history of artistic performers such as Jim Morrision, et. al. and their tendency to revert to the base form of their expression when on stage, regardless of pre-show agreements. If the pre-show agreement did not spell out penalties for breach of agreement, I would suggest that the TEDx organizers have no further recourse in this matter.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 13, @08:02PM
These TED circuses make Kadarshians look respectable.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 13, @08:25PM
Reporter: How do you think you got the title of most ironic conference in the world?
TEDxBrussels: You see this irony amplifier? The numbers all go to eleven. Look, right across the board, eleven, eleven, eleven and...
Reporter: Oh, I see. And most amps go up to ten?
TEDxBrussels: Exactly.
Reporter: Does that mean it's more ironic? Is it any more ironic?
TEDxBrussels: Well, it's one ironicker, isn't it? It's not ten. You see, most conferences, you know, will be ironicking at ten. You're on ten here, all the way up, all the way up, all the way up, you're on ten on your stage. Where can you go from there? Where?
Reporter: I don't know.
TEDxBrussels: Nowhere. Exactly. What we do is, if we need that extra push over the cliff, you know what we do?
Reporter: Put it up to eleven.
TEDxBrussels: Eleven. Exactly. One ironicker.
Reporter: Why don't you just make ten more ironic and make ten be the top number and make that a little more ironic?
TEDxBrusselsl: [pause] These go to eleven.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 13, @08:38PM (1 child)
Isn't the TEDx crowd Al Gore's audience? Not sure if I'd rather see this woman's snatch or hear his bloviations. And to think that he was almost our president, and probably would have done better than GWB.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 13, @08:46PM
Depends on if you want the stench to be literal or metaphorical.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Bot on Tuesday March 13, @08:40PM
This is not censorship, this is reacting to a breach of contract.
A better solution would have been to call it TEDxxx, though.