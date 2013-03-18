As Ars reported previously, Keys was accused and convicted of handing over a username and password for his former employer KTXL Fox 40's content management system (CMS) to members of Anonymous and instructing people there to "fuck some shit up." Ultimately, that December 2010 incident resulted in someone else using those credentials to alter a headline and sub-headline on a Los Angeles Times article. (Both Fox 40 and the Times are owned by the Tribune Media Company.) The changes lasted for 40 minutes before editors reversed them.

[...] While he had initially wanted to challenge the oft-maligned federal law under which he was convicted, the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, Keys said his case was ultimately not the right one to bring such a challenge.