Journalist Matthew Keys has been released from the Satellite Prison Camp Atwater, in Atwater, California, a few months early.
As Ars reported previously, Keys was accused and convicted of handing over a username and password for his former employer KTXL Fox 40's content management system (CMS) to members of Anonymous and instructing people there to "fuck some shit up." Ultimately, that December 2010 incident resulted in someone else using those credentials to alter a headline and sub-headline on a Los Angeles Times article. (Both Fox 40 and the Times are owned by the Tribune Media Company.) The changes lasted for 40 minutes before editors reversed them.
[...] While he had initially wanted to challenge the oft-maligned federal law under which he was convicted, the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, Keys said his case was ultimately not the right one to bring such a challenge.
Keys and his legal team ultimately decided not to pursue an appeal to the Supreme Court after losing at the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeal in June 2017. Within the next few months he will begin supervised release and will be able to resume work.
From Ars Technica : Matthew Keys, now freed from prison, is ready to get back to journalism
and previously : Former Reuters Journalist Matthew Keys Found Guilty of Three Counts of Hacking [sic].
On Wednesday, a jury in Sacramento, California, found Matthew Keys, former social media editor at Reuters and an ex-employee of KTXL Fox 40, guilty of computer hacking under the Computer Fraud & Abuse Act.
In 2010, Keys posted login credentials to the Tribune Company content management system (CMS) to a chatroom run by Anonymous, resulting in the defacement of an LA Times article online. The defacement was reversed in 40 minutes, but the government argued the attack caused nearly a million dollars in damage.
"The government wanted to send a clear message that if you want to cover a group they don't agree with, and you're not complicit with them [the government], they will target you," Keys told me after the trial.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 13, @10:42PM
No sane employer will ever again put him in a position where he is to be trusted, even to a minimum.
... which he totally earned, in my not so humble opinion.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday March 13, @11:02PM
