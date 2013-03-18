from the moon-is-the-loneliest-star dept.
The Fate of Exomoons when Planets Scatter
Planet interactions are thought to be common as solar systems are first forming and settling down. A new study suggests that these close encounters could have a significant impact on the moons of giant exoplanets — and they may generate a large population of free-floating exomoons.
[...] Led by Yu-Cian Hong (Cornell University), a team of scientists has now explored the fate of exomoons in planet–planet scattering situations using a suite of N-body numerical simulations. Hong and collaborators find that the vast majority — roughly 80 to 90% — of exomoons around giant planets are destabilized during scattering and don't survive in their original place in the solar system. Fates of these destabilized exomoons include:
- moon collision with the star or a planet,
- moon capture by the perturbing planet,
- moon ejection from the solar system,
- ejection of the entire planet–moon system from the solar system, and
- moon perturbation onto a new heliocentric orbit as a "planet".
[...] An intriguing consequence of Hong and collaborators' results is the prediction of a population of free-floating exomoons that were ejected from solar systems during planet–planet scattering and now wander through the universe alone. According to the authors' models, there may be as many of these free-floating exomoons as there are stars in the universe!
There are no confirmed exomoons yet. Rogue planets may have their own satellites as well.
Innocent Bystanders: Orbital Dynamics of Exomoons During Planet–Planet Scattering (DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/aaa0db) (DX)
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday March 14, @01:07AM (2 children)
Considering things as small as 243 Ida [wikipedia.org] can have a moon, maybe moons are really common.
The problem with poor old astronomers is that the observations they need to make are of tiny things a long way away, or they need to observe stuff over really long periods.
They must all dream of a telescope outside Pluto's orbit, which I imagine would be a help.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday March 14, @01:20AM (1 child)
They must all dream of a telescope outside Pluto's orbit, which I imagine would be a help.
I seriously doubt it. The distance from Earth to Pluto's orbit is a tiny fraction of the distance from Earth to the nearest star system (Alpha Centauri), and to further star systems it's insignificant I'm sure. A telescope out there isn't going to help. A radio telescope on the dark side of the Moon would be helpful, though, for getting away from our radio noise here. And of course, a telescope in space, outside of Earth's atmosphere, is a big help, which is why they built Hubble and now are working on the JWST, but sticking a space telescope farther away isn't going to do much good, unless of course you could get it *really* far away, but that isn't feasible since it'd take forever to move it there (assuming it even still works), and radio communication would be ridiculously slow to get the data from it.
What we need to do is figure out how to do FTL communications, and also how to open a wormhole and send inanimate objects through it, so we can build a fleet of space telescopes and transport them around the galaxy and then operate them remotely. Of course, if we could do that, we could just build ships and go there ourselves to take a look (and better yet, start a new colony in a far-away star system, so we can get away from the idiots here!).
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday March 14, @01:41AM
Actually, a telescope *past* Pluto can help. But it has nothing to do with Pluto and it actually needs to be over 550 AU away from the Sun:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/FOCAL_(spacecraft) [wikipedia.org]
https://www.technologyreview.com/s/601331/a-space-mission-to-the-gravitational-focus-of-the-sun/ [technologyreview.com]
https://www.centauri-dreams.org/2006/08/18/the-focal-mission-to-the-suns-gravity-lens/ [centauri-dreams.org]
https://www.newyorker.com/tech/elements/the-seventy-billion-mile-telescope [newyorker.com]
Proxima Centauri is about 268,331 AU away, so 550 AU is about 0.2% of that distance. If Planet Nine exists in its hypothesized orbit, it would probably be around 700-1000 AU away. So that's two potential missions to around that distance that we may see attempted in our lifetimes. In order to get there in less than 20 years instead of 100 years, we could use newer propulsion technologies, an expendable BFR or similar rocket to achieve a lot of delta-v (and the rocket could also be refueled in orbit at least once), and a gravitational assist using the Sun instead of Jupiter.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday March 14, @01:11AM
Even though they've revised the definition of "planet" in recent years (for good reason, we'd have way too many to memorize if they didn't), I'm pretty sure the definition of a "moon" is a body that orbits a planet. Well, if a moon gets ejected from a star system and is now just a ball of rock floating, alone, through the void of space, then it isn't a moon any more, it's a rogue planet or an asteroid, depending on its size I would guess. After all, if you're flying your starship through interstellar space and you come across one of these, you're not going to know its history going back billions of years, so how are you supposed to know it's an "exomoon" instead of a "rogue planet"?
Similarly, if scenario 5 happens, and the moon gets perturbed into a new heliocentric orbit, it isn't a "planet" (using the scare quotes from the summary), it's a planet, or if it's a little too small, it's a dwarf planet.
This isn't like getting divorced, where you're forever stuck with having to check the "divorced" box instead of the "single" box.