from the nobody-thinks-of-the-wolves dept.
The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) evaluated around 120 dogs from three large breeds from Europe and Asia bred to be gentle around sheep and children but vicious when confronting wolves. The four-year study was carried out by the USDA's National Wildlife Research Center and tested how these dogs did guarding livestock against wolves and coyotes in the western US.
[...] Young and her colleagues zeroed in on areas where dogs had been bred to protect livestock from wolves and brown bears. They selected three breeds for the study: Cao de Gado Transmontanos, originally from the mountains of Portugal; Karakachans, bred by nomadic shepherds in Bulgaria; and Kangals, developed to guard livestock in Turkey. The dogs were gathered as puppies and sent to the U.S., where they were used to guard 65 herds of sheep in Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Washington, and Oregon.
Another finding was that when the owner and the dogs had a closer bond, the dogs performed their jobs much better. Something that might not be commonly realized in areas where they are kept exclusively for companionship or entertainment is that the different breeds of dogs are bred to gravitate to and specialize in particular activities: they have jobs they like doing.
From The Scientist : The Breeds of Guard Dogs that Best Protect Livestock: Study (2018)
and The Associated Press : Imported guard dogs deployed as part of US wolf-sheep study (2018)
and Agri-Pulse : Got wolves? USDA brings on the big dogs (2014).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 14, @03:25AM
The common wisdom is that LGD should have as little contact with owners as possible and live with the herd. This study basically shows the reverse, although they only studied three breeds. I know the farmers in my family never give their dogs names, don't let them in the house, and don't let the kids play with them.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Wednesday March 14, @04:29AM
Reality imitates bad jokes, yet again.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 14, @04:39AM
We shot the wolves for a damn good reason.
Yes yes, I know there are some trivial benefits. This is not enough to compensate for the harm. Wolves are hazardous to humans, to livestock, and to pets. They are more hazardous than actual attacks would indicate, because we limit ourselves for safety; our lives are less enjoyable even when we aren't being attacked. We are less free to live our lives than we otherwise would be.
I note that it is the city-dwelling types who think wolves are nice doggies. Fine, we can fence in the cities and release the wolves right there. Let the wolves feed on the clueless government-dependent soyboy cucks. You want wolves, you can have them, right in San Francisco and Manhattan. They can meet you at a trendy restaurant to have dinner. It's not right that you vote to make my rural area dangerous when you haven't even stepped outside of a city.
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 14, @04:45AM
You city dwellers keep thinking wolves are cute doggies, but we killed them for a damn good reason. They cause harm, both directly to humans and indirectly by killing our livestock.
We even burned all the forest off of Mount Monadnock just to wipe out a wolf pack. The mountain is still bald 2 centuries later.
At this point, reintroducing the wolf is like introducing an invasive species. One might as well release lions and tigers and hippos and tse-tse flies and bot flies and the guinea worm. Heck, go for smallpox too!
People who support wolves are a special kind of traitor. It's not really against a country. It's against humanity itself. We tamed the wilderness so we could live safely, and some people want to undo that.