For the ACs and security conscious among us, TAILS Linux v.3.6 is planned for release today (13 Mar) - here's the download prior to any announcements:

http://dl.amnesia.boum.org/tails/stable/tails-amd64-3.6/

http://dl.amnesia.boum.org/tails/stable/tails-amd64-3.6/tails-amd64-3.6.iso

http://dl.amnesia.boum.org/tails/stable/tails-amd64-3.6/tails-amd64-3.6.iso.sig

Edit: Tails 3.6 fixes several security holes and adds some new features.