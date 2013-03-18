from the even-more-necessary-today dept.
Maciej Ceglowski, proprietor of the Pinboard bookmarking site, spoke back on October 29, 2015, at the Web Directions conference in Sydney, Australia about the problem of increasingly bloated web pages. His talk describes the nature of the bloat problem, fake attempts at pretending to fix it, the bloat that advertisements contribute, mishandling of images, unreasonable crufty javascript frameworks, time wasting layouts, sluggish backends, and why it is important to address these issues. The reasons to do so go well beyond just aesthetics and efficiency.
Here's the hortatory part of the talk:
Let’s preserve the web as the hypertext medium it is, the only thing of its kind in the world, and not turn it into another medium for consumption, like we have so many examples of already.
Let’s commit to the idea that as computers get faster, and as networks get faster, the web should also get faster.
Let’s not allow the panicked dinosaurs of online publishing to trample us as they stampede away from the meteor. Instead, let's hide in our holes and watch nature take its beautiful course.
Most importantly, let’s break the back of the online surveillance establishment that threatens not just our livelihood, but our liberty. Not only here in Australia, but in America, Europe, the UK—in every free country where the idea of permanent, total surveillance sounded like bad science fiction even ten years ago.
He closes with an appeal to address these concerns in order to improve general accessibility of the WWW, which correlates with its general awesomeness.
From The Website Obesity Crisis (transcript)
The Website Obesity Crisis (video)
[Ed note: Though some of the admin functions for SoylentNews use Javascript, the user-facing side is entirely Javascript-free; everything is done with straight HTML and CSS. --martyb]
[TMB note: I wish. We never could figure out a way to do collapsible comment trees how we wanted to entirely without Javascript and it's also required for subscriptions paid through Stripe.]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday March 14, @11:26AM (1 child)
One wonders: if the scripts don't deliver ads to the administrators and don't track them, what's the point?
(grin)
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday March 14, @11:35AM
To annoy the devs who have to maintain those bits I believe.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 14, @11:32AM (2 children)
While it is true that this site is completely usable without JavaScript, and has very little user-facing JavaScript, it is not true that the user-facing side is entirely JavaScript-free.
Here's an excerpt from the page source of this very page:
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday March 14, @11:33AM
Yup, updated to reflect that.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 2) by theluggage on Wednesday March 14, @11:54AM
...which is all that really matters. Javascript is great for enhancing interactivity and dynamic layout - provided everything "fails safe" to a usable static page. Then, anybody who can't use Javascript - or just has a bug up their arse about it - can just turn it off.
Of course, if the first few iterations of CSS hadn't done such a good job of giving the impression of being designed by someone who had neither visited a website, used a DTP package or even stylesheets in a wordprocessor, then we wouldn't need so much Javascript. At least now we can stop worrying about supporting ancient versions of Internet Explorer. and start to use things like flex layouts and the sensible box model...
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday March 14, @11:43AM
Otherwise https://soylentnews.org/expandAll.js is included.