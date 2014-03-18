from the is-it-still-ok-to-kill-zombies-and-storm-troopers? dept.
Trump Meets With Video Game Industry, Watchdog Groups to Talk Gun Violence
President Donald Trump met with video game executives and watchdog groups on Thursday at the White House to talk about gun violence, one of a series of meetings planned by the White House in the wake of the Parkland, Fla., school shootings.
The meeting started with the showing of a series of particularly violent video clips, according to two participants who were there, Brent Bozell of the Media Research Center and Melissa Henson, program director of the Parents Television Council. Both are media watchdog groups.
[...] "This is not a simple thing," Bozell told Variety. "This is not to say that the video game industry is the alpha and omega of the problem, but they have to be part of the discussion."
[...] The White House released a statement afterward. "The conversation centered on whether violent video games, including games that graphically simulate killing, desensitize our community to violence." They also released the video that was shown.
The White House posted the video to YouTube. As of this submission, it's got 53 kilodislikes.
After industry meeting, Trump highlights alleged game violence effects
If game industry representatives hoped their meeting with President Trump today would help change his mind after recent statements of concern over violence in video games, they came away sorely disappointed. In a statement following that meeting, the White House said that President Trump "acknowledged some studies have indicated there is a correlation between video game violence and real violence."
"During today's meeting, the group spoke with the president about the effect that violent video games have on our youth, especially young males," the White House statement reads. "The conversation centered on whether violent video games, including games that graphically simulate killing, desensitize our community to violence. This meeting is part of ongoing discussions with local leaders and Congress on issues concerning school and public safety and protecting America's youth."
The White House statement goes against the overwhelming consensus of the research community, which has shown wide agreement that exposure to violent games in youth has little to no relationship with violent outcomes later in life.
https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2018/03/trump-acknowledged-some-studies-linking-game-violence-and-real-violence/
(Score: 2) by Virindi on Wednesday March 14, @09:50AM (2 children)
Wait hold on, I thought "omg violent video games!!!111one" was a Hillary talking point. At least, it was in the 90s. She went on a whole thing trying to get "violent games" regulated didn't she?
Funny how little difference there is in actual outcomes of the vote.
(Score: 2) by tonyPick on Wednesday March 14, @10:15AM (1 child)
That was a decade ago, 2005, and specifically was about enforcing ESRB ratings. More importantly - she's not actually the president, and doesn't have a historical lack of interest in complying with the constitution [bostonglobe.com]
More info on HC's history:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-switch/wp/2015/04/21/hillary-clintons-history-with-video-games-and-the-rise-of-political-geek-cred/ [washingtonpost.com]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Family_Entertainment_Protection_Act [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday March 14, @10:29AM
All Presidents, and indeed all politicians, have a vested interest in ignoring the constitution. Very few manage to uphold their oath of office in a manner not best described as laughable.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 14, @09:52AM (4 children)
Yeah, with all of the school mass shootings all across the Europe, East Asia, and Australia, I can see how it's the video games that should be heavily regulated and/or banned. If improving mental health care, or restricting or *shiver* godforbid, banning guns worked, we wouldn't have so many mass shootings in schools all across the developed world. [wikipedia.org]
Hell, over the past five years, there's been four incidents with four deaths total in Europe! [wikipedia.org] It usually takes, like, a whole month for the US to have that many! It's those damn video games, I tell ya. Rotting the brains of those liberal Eurotards.
It's sad, really, but the Second Amendment is so much more important than the First Amendment. Once the government takes your guns, next they'll start taking away the other stuff too -- for example, video games, or rights to free speech! Man, I'm so glad they've decided to restrict free speech instead of taking away our ability to protect our free speech!
(Score: 2) by Virindi on Wednesday March 14, @10:02AM (1 child)
It is not at all surprising that taking away rights prevents crime. Of course it does! Locking every person in a cell would also prevent crime. But we don't do that, because it goes against things we value.
But perhaps there is some way to deal with the problem that doesn't involve further constricting the rights of the population? Like, say, if the media didn't cover every school shooting as if it was the most amazing news ever....playing right into the hands of the attention-starved teenager.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 14, @10:27AM
Looking at countries with no rights, such as the Middle East, it would be very surprising that anyone can come to the conclusion that taking away rights prevents crime.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 14, @10:37AM
If you haven’t noticed, Trump loves straw men. Putin being a real life version of a straw man is why he loves him.
Not that most other politicians don’t also love straw men. But who ever thought the Dems would be the ones standing up to Russian bs.
Back before the first gulf war this jar head ran many a mile singing see the commie on the hill one shot one kill.
Next up police busted some hoes. Murders go unsolved.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday March 14, @10:52AM
If guns were the problem, we would have seen mass shootings in schools sometime in the two hundred some-odd years leading up to the 90s. In fact, most highschools in the nation didn't give a happy damn if you had two or three rifles or shotguns in the gun rack of your vehicle while on school grounds until Columbine in 1999.
So, if guns aren't the problem, what is? My bet is that's when telling boys they had to behave like girls started really kicking in. Prior to that we just settled our issues with fists. There's also the narcissism component. If they'd been raised knowing that nobody gave a flying fuck about their feelings because they weren't at all special, it wouldn't be such a traumatic thing to find out in highschool.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday March 14, @10:20AM
Nope -- our government agencies [slate.com], and the evil fake news media that report on their entirely noble, justifiable behavior, have the lock on desensitizing us to violence. As a bonus, I've become desensitized to hearing about attempted cover-ups. Also golf outings.
(Score: 2) by stretch611 on Wednesday March 14, @10:21AM (1 child)
The NRA pays more money to lobbyists and re-election slush funds then the gaming industry.
That simple fact means that the gaming industry is the scapegoat to remove the heat from the NRA's agenda.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday March 14, @10:59AM
You lot do love to go on about the NRA like it's some big evil organization solely funded by the military industrial complex, don't you? I guess the truth of the matter, that it's an organization of, by, and for gun owners just wouldn't fit your narrative. The NRA is less beholden to corporate interests than the ACLU is and it preforms precisely the same function but on a different amendment.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 14, @10:23AM
About *yet* another topic he knows nothing about.
In this case it's humorous, and it would be in other areas if it wasn't so destructive.
Oh well.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Wednesday March 14, @10:36AM (1 child)
You work hard your whole life, you have tremendous success. You see your country having big problems, so you decide to go into politics. You get elected overwhelmingly, against incredible odds, to the highest, most powerful office in the world. You become the most famous person since Jesus. And they spell your name WRONG!!!!
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday March 14, @11:06AM
Editors have a quota of typos they're required to make per quarter. It wouldn't be fair to them to double the effort necessary per story by making them check a list of exempted words too.
