John Palevich wrote several programs which were published by Atari Program Exchange: the Chameleon CRT Terminal Emulator; Mantis Boot Tape Development System; Deep Blue C Compiler and its source code on a product called Deep Blue Secrets; and Dandy, a graphical dungeon crawl game that is famously the inspiration for the arcade classic, Gauntlet.
The source code for Dandy (aka Dandy Dungeon) by Jack Palevich, for Atari 8-bit computers, shared with his permission.
https://archive.org/details/Dandy_source
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Wednesday March 14, @05:49PM
Still happily playing Adventure on my 6809 emulator.
XYZZY
:)
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
