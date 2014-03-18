John Palevich wrote several programs which were published by Atari Program Exchange: the Chameleon CRT Terminal Emulator; Mantis Boot Tape Development System; Deep Blue C Compiler and its source code on a product called Deep Blue Secrets; and Dandy, a graphical dungeon crawl game that is famously the inspiration for the arcade classic, Gauntlet.

The source code for Dandy (aka Dandy Dungeon) by Jack Palevich, for Atari 8-bit computers, shared with his permission.

https://archive.org/details/Dandy_source