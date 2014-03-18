Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

"Gauntlet" Predecessor "Dandy" Source Code Released

posted by cmn32480 on Wednesday March 14, @05:27PM   Printer-friendly
from the can-I-run-it-on-my-iphone? dept.
Software

An Anonymous Coward writes:

John Palevich wrote several programs which were published by Atari Program Exchange: the Chameleon CRT Terminal Emulator; Mantis Boot Tape Development System; Deep Blue C Compiler and its source code on a product called Deep Blue Secrets; and Dandy, a graphical dungeon crawl game that is famously the inspiration for the arcade classic, Gauntlet.

The source code for Dandy (aka Dandy Dungeon) by Jack Palevich, for Atari 8-bit computers, shared with his permission.

https://archive.org/details/Dandy_source

Original Submission


«  SpaceX to Launch Five Times in April, Test BFR by 2019
"Gauntlet" Predecessor "Dandy" Source Code Released | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Wednesday March 14, @05:49PM

    by fyngyrz (6567) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday March 14, @05:49PM (#652520) Homepage Journal

    Still happily playing Adventure on my 6809 emulator.

    XYZZY

    :)

    --
    The eyes are the windows to the soul.
    Sunglasses are the window shades.
(1)