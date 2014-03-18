from the don't-get-stabbed-with-a-pencil dept.
Newser has a story that ties heart disease to lead exposure at at frequency ratios 10 times than all previous studies.
Scientists kept tabs on more than 14,000 adults who took a national health survey between 1988 and 1994, then again in 2011. After looking at how many people died during this period—about 4,400 in total, 1,800 of those from cardiovascular disease—the study in the Lancet Public Health journal found about 256,000 deaths each year could be tied to lead exposure. The effects of lead on heart health had previously been thought to be much lower, especially at low levels of lead exposure, study lead author Bruce Lanphear said.
The study also evaluated several other causes of deaths that were correlated to lead exposure at low levels. The suggest over 400,000 deaths per year in the US may be associated with lead exposure.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday March 14, @07:33PM
"After carefully considering the fact that Allah may and up blaming us, we have decided to suspend all terrorists activities for the next twenty years. We would like to encourage you to spend most of the annual half-trillion dollars of the Pentagon to fix your infrastructure during that time, before we resume our civilization struggle. It is 2018, and we're kind of ashamed at how many actually innocent Americans (especially young, poor, blacks, muslims) are dying of highly preventable causes like lead exposure, collapsing infrastructure and unaffordable healthcare, just because we've diverted so much of your resources towards blowing up our pickups and neighbors' weddings, and spying on everyone. Let's make an appointment to meet on the battlefield (pick a city) in 2038, once you've sorted your domestic mess. We don't want you to end up like the Soviets, because what do we become after we win? Don't worry, we'll still have the same Toyota pickups, so it doesn't matter if your F-35 still can't hit ground targets. We expect the A-10 will get another extension, but if you retired it, we'd be happy. Seriously, get your priorities straight, and we'll be there hating you when you need some external threat again.
Hoping you find our offer to stay away from our business appealing,
xoxoxo
I and A"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 14, @07:55PM
Does this number include exposure to bullets and car accidents?
(Score: 2) by Hartree on Wednesday March 14, @08:18PM
Single study finds danger of $item_x to be an order of magnitude more than all previous studies of the widely studied $item_x.
Obvious conclusion: $item_x should be considered 10 times more dangerous than before with no further studies to confirm what is at the moment an outlier study.